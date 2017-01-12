Template:Banta Lab Side

==Recent Lab News==
==Recent Lab News==
'''1/2017'''    '''Professor Banta''' gave a talk entitled "Using conformationally dynamic beta roll peptides to control engineered protein functions" at SBE's 7th International Conference on Biomolecular Engineering in San Diego, CA.
'''12/2016'''    '''Kristen Garcia''' successfully defended her PhD thesis, the fourteenth from the Banta group.  Her thesis was entitled "Artificial Metabolons: Design of Self-Assembled Bio-Complexes".  Congratulations Dr. Garcia!
