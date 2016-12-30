Template:Banta Lab Side

==Recent Lab News==
==Recent Lab News==
'''12/2016'''    '''Kristen Garcia''' successfully defended her PhD thesis, the fourteenth from the Banta group.  Her thesis was entitled "Artificial Metabolons: Design of Self-Assembled Bio-Complexes".  Congratulations Dr. Garcia!
'''12/2016'''    '''Beyza Bulutoglu''' successfully defended her PhD thesis, the thirteenth from the Banta group.  Her thesis was entitled "Engineering Biomolecular Interfaces for Applications in Biotechnology".  Congratulations Dr. Bulutoglu!
'''12/2016'''    '''Tim Kernan''' successfully defended his PhD thesis, the twelfth from the Banta group.  His thesis was entitled "Tools and Methods to Engineer the Industrial Microorganism Acidithiobacillus ferrooxidans".  Congratulations Dr. Kernan!
