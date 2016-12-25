Swartz:Papers

From OpenWetWare

Research Papers









2016

Jamin Koo, Tim Schnabel, Sylvie Liong, Niklaus H. Evitt, James R. Swartz. 2016. "High-throughput screening of catalytic H 2 production." Angew Chem Int Ed, 55, 1-6 doi: 10.1002/anie.201610260

Jamin Koo, Stacey Shiigi, Marcus Rohovie, Kunal Mehta, James R. Swartz. 2016. "Characterization of [FeFe] hydrogenase O 2 sensitivity using a new, physiological approach." J Biol Chem, 291, 21563-21570. doi: 10.1074/jbc.M116.737122

2015

Yuan Lu, Wei Chan, Benjamin Y. Ko, Christopher C. VanLang, and James R. Swartz. 2015. “Assessing sequence plasticity of a virus-like nanoparticle by evolution toward a versatile scaffold for vaccines and drug delivery.” Proc Natl Acad Sci USA, 112(40), 12360-12365. doi: 10.1073/pnas.1510533112 PMID: 26392546

Franklin Lu, Phillip R. Smith, Kunal Mehta, and James R. Swartz. 2015 “Development of a synthetic pathway to convert glucose to hydrogen using cell free extracts.” International Journal Hydrogen Energy 40 (2015) p.9113-9124 doi: 10.1016/j.ijhydene.2015.05.121

2014

Kuchenreuther, Jon M, Stacey A Shiigi, and James R Swartz. 2014. “Cell-Free Synthesis of the H-Cluster: A Model for the in Vitro Assembly of Metalloprotein Metal Centers.” Edited by Juan C. Fontecilla-Camps and Yvain Nicolet. Methods in Molecular Biology (Clifton, N.J.) 1122. Methods in Molecular Biology (January): 49–72. doi:10.1007/978-1-62703-794-5_5. PMID 24639253

Kuchenreuther, Jon M, William K Myers, Daniel L M Suess, Troy a Stich, Vladimir Pelmenschikov, Stacey a Shiigi, Stephen P Cramer, James R Swartz, R David Britt, and Simon J George. 2014. “The HydG Enzyme Generates an Fe(CO)2(CN) Synthon in Assembly of the FeFe Hydrogenase H-Cluster.” Science (New York, N.Y.) 343 (6169) (January 24): 424–7. doi:10.1126/science.1246572. PMID 24458644

Lu, Yuan, John P Welsh, and James R Swartz. 2014. “Production and Stabilization of the Trimeric Influenza Hemagglutinin Stem Domain for Potentially Broadly Protective Influenza Vaccines.” Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America 111 (1) (January 7): 125–30. doi:10.1073/pnas.1308701110 PMID 24344259

2013

Albayrak, Cem, and James R Swartz. 2013. “Direct Polymerization of Proteins.” ACS Synthetic Biology (November 21). doi:10.1021/sb400116x. PMID 24200191

Kuchenreuther, Jon M, William K Myers, Troy a Stich, Simon J George, Yaser Nejatyjahromy, James R Swartz, and R David Britt. 2013. “A Radical Intermediate in Tyrosine Scission to the CO and CN- Ligands of FeFe Hydrogenase.” Science (New York, N.Y.) 342 (6157) (October 25): 472–5. doi:10.1126/science.1241859. PMID 24159045

Albayrak, Cem, and James R. Swartz. "Cell-free co-production of an orthogonal transfer RNA activates efficient site-specific non-natural amino acid incorporation." Nucleic acids research 41.11 (2013): 5949-5963. doi:10.1093/nar/gkt226. PMID 23589624‎

Albayrak, Cem, K. C. Jones, and James R. Swartz. "Broadening Horizons and Teaching Basic Biology Through Cell-Free Synthesis of Green Fluorescent Protein in a High School Laboratory Course." Journal of Science Education and Technology (2013): 1-11. doi:10.1007/s10956-013-9442-z

Albayrak, Cem, William C Yang, and James R Swartz. 2013. “Pluripotency Transcription Factor Sox2 Is Strongly Adsorbed by Heparin but Requires a Protein Transduction Domain for Cell Internalization.” Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications 431 (3) (February 15): 641–5. doi:10.1016/j.bbrc.2012.11.016. PMID 23318174

Albayrak, Cem, and James R Swartz. 2013. “Using E. Coli-based Cell-free Protein Synthesis to Evaluate the Kinetic Performance of an Orthogonal tRNA and aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetase Pair.” Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications 431 (2) (February 8): 291–5. doi:10.1016/j.bbrc.2012.12.108. PMID 23291171

Lu, Yuan, et al. "Escherichia coli‐Based Cell Free Production of Flagellin and Ordered Flagellin Display on Virus‐Like Particles." Biotechnology and bioengineering (2013). doi:10.1002/bit.24903. PMID 23519642‎

Kuchenreuther, Jon M, Yisong Guo, Hongxin Wang, William K Myers, Simon J George, Christine A Boyke, Yoshitaka Yoda, et al. 2013. “Nuclear Resonance Vibrational Spectroscopy and Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Spectroscopy of 57Fe-enriched [FeFe] Hydrogenase Indicate Stepwise Assembly of the H-cluster.” Biochemistry 52 (5) (February 5): 818–26. doi:10.1021/bi301336r PMID 23249091

2012

Kuchenreuther, Jon M, Yisong Guo, Hongxin Wang, William K Myers, Simon J George, Christine A Boyke, Yoshitaka Yoda, et al. 2012. NRVS and EPR Spectroscopy of (57)Fe-enriched [FeFe] Hydrogenase Indicate Stepwise Assembly of the H-cluster. Biochemistry (December 18). doi:10.1021/bi301336r PMID 23249091

Kuchenreuther JM, Britt RD, Swartz JR. New Insights into [FeFe] Hydrogenase Activation and Maturase Function.PLoS One (2012)doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0045850 PMID 23049878

Ng PP, Jia M, Patel KG, Brody JD, Swartz JR, Levy S, Levy R. A vaccine directed to B cells and produced by cell-free protein synthesis generates potent antilymphoma immunity. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2012 Sep 4;109(36):14526-31. doi: 10.1073/pnas.1211018109. Epub 2012 Aug 8. PMID 22875703

Welsh JP, Lu Y, He XS, Greenberg HB, Swartz JR. Cell-free production of trimeric influenza hemagglutinin head domain proteins as vaccine antigens. Biotechnol Bioeng. 2012 Dec;109(12):2962-9. doi: 10.1002/bit.24581. Epub 2012 Aug 16. PMID 22729608

Yang WC, Patel KG, Wong HE, Swartz JR. Simplifying and streamlining Escherichia coli-based cell-free protein synthesis. Biotechnol Prog. 2012 Mar-Apr;28(2):413-20. doi: 10.1002/btpr.1509. Epub 2012 Feb 1. PMID 22275217

Swartz, JR. Transforming biochemical engineering with cell-free biology. AIChE Journal (2012) Jan 58(1) 5-13 doi:10.1002/aic.13701

2011

Lui BH, Cochran JR, Swartz, JR. Discovery of improved EGF agonists using a novel in vitro screening platform. J Mol Biol. 2011 Oct 21;413(2):4 06-15. Epub 2011 Aug 23. PMID 21888916

Yang WC, Welsh JP, Lee J, Cooke JP, Swartz JR. Solubility partner IF2 Domain I enables high yield synthesis of transducible transcription factors in Escherichia coli. Protein Expr Purif. 2011 Nov;80(1):145-51. doi: 10.1016/j.pep.2011.06.017. Epub 2011 Jul 2. PMID 21757009

Kuchenreuther JM, George SJ, Grady-Smith CS, Cramer SP, Swartz JR. Cell-free H-cluster synthesis and [FeFe] hydrogenase activation: all five CO and CN⁻ ligands derive from tyrosine. PLoS One (2011);6(5):e20346. Epub 2011 May 31. PMID 21673792

Bingham AS, Smith PR, Swartz JR. Evolution of an [FeFe] hydrogenase with decreased oxygen sensitivity. International Journal of Hydrogen Energy (2011) doi:10.1016/j.ijhydene.2011.02.048

Smith PR, Bingham AS, Swartz JR. Generation of hydrogen from NADPH using an [FeFe] hydrogenase. International Journal of Hydrogen Energy (2011) doi:10.1016/j.ijhydene.2011.03.172

Kuchenreuther JM, George SJ, Grady-Smith CS, Cramer SP, Swartz JR. Cell-free H-cluster Synthesis and [FeFe] Hydrogenase Activation: All Five CO and CN Ligands Derive from Tyrosine. PLoS One 6, e20346 (2011) PMID 21673792

Bundy BC, Swartz JR. Efficient disulfide bond formation in virus-like particles. J Biotechnol (2011) PMID 21536082

Yang WC, Swartz JR. A filter microplate assay for quantitative analysis of DNA binding proteins using fluorescent DNA. Anal Biochem 415(2), 167-74 (2011). PMID 21447317

Patel KG, Swartz JR. Surface functionalization of virus-like particles by direct conjugation using azide-alkyne click chemistry. Bioconjug Chem 22, 376-87 (2011). PMID 21355575

Patel KG, Ng PP, Levy S, Levy R, Swartz JR. Escherichia coli-based production of a tumor idiotype antibody fragment - tetanus toxin fragment C fusion protein vaccine for B cell lymphoma. Protein Expr Purif 75, 15-20 (2011). PMID 20851769

Welsh JP, Bonomo J, Swartz JR. Localization of BiP to translating ribosomes increases soluble accumulation of secreted eukaryotic proteins in an Escherichia coli cell-free system. Biotechnol Bioeng. (2011) Aug;108(8):1739-48. doi: 10.1002/bit.23111. Epub 2011 Mar 21. PMID 21351069

2010

Stapleton JA, Swartz JR. Development of an in vitro compartmentalization screen for high-throughput directed evolution of [FeFe] hydrogenases. PLoS ONE 5, e15275 (2010). PMID 21151915

Kuchenreuther JM, Grady-Smith CS, Bingham AS, George SJ, Cramer SP, Swartz JR. High-yield expression of heterologous [FeFe] hydrogenases in Escherichia coli. PLoS ONE 5, e15491 (2010). PMID 21124800

Bonomo J, Welsh JP, Manthiram K, Swartz JR. Comparing the functional properties of the Hsp70 chaperones, DnaK and BiP. Biophys Chem 149, 58-66 (2010). PMID 20435400

Stapleton JA, Swartz JR. A cell-free microtiter plate screen for improved [FeFe] hydrogenases. PLoS ONE 5, e10554 (2010). PMID 20479937

Bundy BC, Swartz JR. Site-specific incorporation of p-propargyloxyphenylalanine in a cell-free environment for direct protein-protein click conjugation. Bioconjug Chem 21, 255-63 (2010). PMID 20099875

2009

Patel KG, Ng PP, Kuo CC, Levy S, Levy R, Swartz JR. Cell-free production of Gaussia princeps luciferase--antibody fragment bioconjugates for ex vivo detection of tumor cells. Biochem Biophys Res Commun 390, 971-6 (2009). PMID 19852937

Yang WC, Patel KG, Lee J, Ghebremariam YT, Wong HE, Cooke JP, Swartz JR. Cell-free production of transducible transcription factors for nuclear reprogramming. Biotechnol Bioeng 104, 1047-58 (2009). PMID 19718703

Welsh JP, Patel KG, Manthiram K, Swartz JR. Multiply mutated Gaussia luciferases provide prolonged and intense bioluminescence. Biochem Biophys Res Commun 389, 563-8 (2009). PMID 19825431

Kuchenreuther JM, Stapleton JA, Swartz JR. Tyrosine, cysteine, and S-adenosyl methionine stimulate in vitro [FeFe] hydrogenase activation. PLoS ONE 4, e7565 (2009). PMID 19855833

Hovijitra NT, Wuu JJ, Peaker B, Swartz JR. Cell-free synthesis of functional aquaporin Z in synthetic liposomes. Biotechnol Bioeng 104, 40-9 (2009). PMID 19557835

Swartz JR. Universal cell-free protein synthesis. Nat Biotechnol 27, 731-2 (2009). PMID 19668180

Goerke AR, Swartz JR. High-level cell-free synthesis yields of proteins containing site-specific non-natural amino acids. Biotechnol Bioeng 102, 400-16 (2009). PMID 18781689

Jewett MC, Miller ML, Chen Y, Swartz JR. Continued protein synthesis at low [ATP] and [GTP] enables cell adaptation during energy limitation. J Bacteriol 191, 1083-91 (2009). PMID 19028899

2008

Wuu JJ, Swartz JR. High yield cell-free production of integral membrane proteins without refolding or detergents. Biochim Biophys Acta 1778, 1237-50 (2008). PMID 18295592

Bundy BC, Franciszkowicz MJ, Swartz JR. Escherichia coli-based cell-free synthesis of virus-like particles. Biotechnol Bioeng 100, 28-37 (2008). PMID 18023052

Goerke AR, Loening AM, Gambhir SS, Swartz JR. Cell-free metabolic engineering promotes high-level production of bioactive Gaussia princeps luciferase. Metab Eng 10, 187-200 (2008). PMID 18555198

Goerke AR, Swartz JR. Development of cell-free protein synthesis platforms for disulfide bonded proteins. Biotechnol Bioeng 99, 351-67 (2008). PMID 17626291

Boyer ME, Stapleton JA, Kuchenreuther JM, Wang CW, Swartz JR. Cell-free synthesis and maturation of [FeFe] hydrogenases. Biotechnol Bioeng 99, 59-67 (2008). PMID 17546685

Jewett MC, Calhoun KA, Voloshin A, Wuu JJ, Swartz JR. An integrated cell-free metabolic platform for protein production and synthetic biology. Mol Syst Biol 4, 220 (2008). PMID 18854819

2007

Woodrow KA, Swartz JR. A sequential expression system for high-throughput functional genomic analysis. Proteomics 7, 3870-9 (2007). PMID 17960738

Knapp KG, Goerke AR, Swartz JR. Cell-free synthesis of proteins that require disulfide bonds using glucose as an energy source. Biotechnol Bioeng 97, 901-8 (2007). PMID 17154312

Kanter G, Yang J, Voloshin A, Levy S, Swartz JR, Levy R. Cell-free production of scFv fusion proteins: an efficient approach for personalized lymphoma vaccines. Blood 109, 3393-9 (2007). PMID 17164345

Knapp KG, Swartz JR. Evidence for an additional disulfide reduction pathway in Escherichia coli. J Biosci Bioeng 103, 373-6 (2007). PMID 17502280

Calhoun KA, Swartz JR. Energy systems for ATP regeneration in cell-free protein synthesis reactions. Methods Mol Biol 375, 3-17 (2007). PMID 17634594

2006

Woodrow KA, Airen IO, Swartz JR. Rapid expression of functional genomic libraries. J Proteome Res 5, 3288-300 (2006). PMID 17137330

Calhoun KA, Swartz JR. Total amino acid stabilization during cell-free protein synthesis reactions. J Biotechnol 123, 193-203 (2006). PMID 16442654

Boyer ME, Wang CW, Swartz JR. Simultaneous expression and maturation of the iron-sulfur protein ferredoxin in a cell-free system. Biotechnol Bioeng 94, 128-38 (2006). PMID 16570319

2005

Underwood KA, Swartz JR, Puglisi JD. Quantitative polysome analysis identifies limitations in bacterial cell-free protein synthesis. Biotechnol Bioeng 91, 425-35 (2005). PMID 15991235

Voloshin AM, Swartz JR. Efficient and scalable method for scaling up cell free protein synthesis in batch mode. Biotechnol Bioeng 91, 516-21 (2005). PMID 15937883

Calhoun KA, Swartz JR. An economical method for cell-free protein synthesis using glucose and nucleoside monophosphates. Biotechnol Prog 21, 1146-53 (2005). PMID 16080695

Calhoun KA, Swartz JR. Energizing cell-free protein synthesis with glucose metabolism. Biotechnol Bioeng 90, 606-13 (2005). PMID 15830344

Yang J, Kanter G, Voloshin A, Michel-Reydellet N, Velkeen H, Levy R, Swartz JR. Rapid expression of vaccine proteins for B-cell lymphoma in a cell-free system. Biotechnol Bioeng 89, 503-11 (2005). PMID 15669088

Liu DV, Zawada JF, Swartz JR. Streamlining Escherichia coli S30 extract preparation for economical cell-free protein synthesis. Biotechnol Prog 21, 460-5 (2005). PMID 15801786

2004

Swartz, James R, Michael C Jewett, and Kim a Woodrow. 2004. Cell-free Protein Synthesis with Prokaryotic Combined Transcription-translation. Methods in Molecular Biology (Clifton, N.J.) 267 (January): 169–82. doi:10.1385/1-59259-774-2:169. PMID 15269424

Yang J, Kanter G, Voloshin A, Levy R, Swartz JR. Expression of active murine granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor in an Escherichia coli cell-free system. Biotechnol Prog 20, 1689-96 (2004). PMID 15575700

Jewett MC, Swartz JR. Substrate replenishment extends protein synthesis with an in vitro translation system designed to mimic the cytoplasm. Biotechnol Bioeng 87, 465-72 (2004). PMID 15286983

Yin G, Swartz JR. Enhancing multiple disulfide bonded protein folding in a cell-free system. Biotechnol Bioeng 86, 188-95 (2004). PMID 15052638

Jewett MC, Swartz JR. Mimicking the Escherichia coli cytoplasmic environment activates long-lived and efficient cell-free protein synthesis. Biotechnol Bioeng 86, 19-26 (2004). PMID 15007837