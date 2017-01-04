Our lab studies microbial biogeochemistry, within the "genes-to-ecosystems" framework. <BR> We use molecular microbial ecology techniques and strong partnerships with biogeochemists, informaticians, and modelers to investigate how microbes respond to, and mediate, environments undergoing anthropogenic change. We're a diverse group of scientists, working together on a "systems-level" understanding of microbial community interactions with the environment.<br><br>

