Rich Lab:Lab Meeting Schedule

== Snack Bringer? ==
Date
Name and Presentation
Snack Bringer?
| WINTER/SPRING 2017: TIME TBD, location = 9th floor conf room unless otherwise noted. AZ lab are members welcome any time, since Everyone (UA + OSU) is expected to attend in weeks designated Unified.
List of items to cover: NR: Computer backups, what does it mean to be on domain vs just being online, how to use VPN, the freezer organization, 2016 field sampling methods? For spring IsoGenie workshop
|X-JAN
|FALL 2016: Fridays 12:30-2, location = 9th floor conf room unless otherwise noted. AZ lab are members welcome any time, since this time works for ~everyone, and are expected to attend in weeks designated Unified.
|2-SEP
|12pm Byrd Polar Research Center, Thompson Group Mtg, in Byrd Center Learning Center (Room 177); pizza lunch; http://bpcrc.osu.edu/about#directions
|9-SEP
|Unified: updates on summer activities since last mtg July 8th: Kelsey-SPRUCE, Dawson-AquaDiva & MPI, Moira-ANS, Nicole-ANS; others? (Gary & Fen did updates earlier in the summer)
|16-SEP
|(1) Fen: on what she did before joining us (leftover from last time). (2) Fen and Ben: brief overview of preliminary analysis of Mire-wide survey, & discussion of what this data tells us and is useful for.
|23-SEP
|Ben: IsoGenieDB: (a) running simple and complex queries, (b) placing this db in context of other cross-disiplinary databases out there, (c) what's missing, (d) how can IsoGenieDB empower your research, (e) other key project (or non-project) tools you should be aware of and how to access them.
|30-SEP
|Unified: Gary: in preparation for Vic Orphan's visit next week, Gary leads paper discussion (& FYI JGI metaG course this week)
|7-OCT
|12pm Byrd Polar Research Center, Thompson Group Mtg, in Byrd Center Learning Center (Room 177); pizza lunch; http://bpcrc.osu.edu/about#directions
|14-OCT
|Cancelled
|21-OCT
|Kelsey: what can we say about the microbes in Rachel's incubations? (a) how similar are they to the in situ communities, (b) what's the basic stats on methane-cyclers & how does that relate to headspace concentrations, (c) what are some other interesting metabolisms encoded by the community, (d) what connections are we making between the communities and Rachel's high-res OM characterizations.
|28-OCT
|Miguel: presentation & group discussion of the final Caldiserica manuscript
|4-NOV
|12pm Byrd Polar Research Center, Thompson Group Mtg, in Byrd Center Learning Center (Room 177); pizza lunch; http://bpcrc.osu.edu/about#directions
|11-NOV
|Unified: Moira: presentation of SIP experiment: motivation, design, and results-to-date. (note daylight savings ended Nov 6th)
|18-NOV
|Ben B likely presents draft version of talk for early-Dec Micro symposium (Joanne represented lab last year)
|25-NOV
|Thanksgiving break
|2-DEC
|Unified: Dawson: update on CZO-Micro (likely deep drilling related)
|9-DEC
|AGU prep
|16-DEC
|AGU conference in SF
|SUMMER 2016: periodic summer lab mtgs, time noted, location = 9th floor conf room unless otherwise noted.
|17-JUN
|12pm - Gary lead discussion of Ballaud et al. 2015- pore-water viruses
|1-JUL
|12pm - Byrd Polar Research Center, Thompson Group Mtg, in Byrd Center Learning Center (Room 177); pizza lunch; http://bpcrc.osu.edu/about#directions
|8-JUL
|12pm - Fen tells us about what she learned while embedded at ACE for training, what she's doing now, and what she did before she joined us.
|SPRING 2016: OSU portion of lab meets weekly, Fridays 12-2 , and the whole group OSU+UA meet ~once/3 weeks on Mondays 11:30-1
|8-JAN
|welcome back, Jared rotation project, round-robin present-1-slide
|29-JAN
|(i) Rodney rotation project (ii) Buckeye Box (Nicole)
|2-FEB
|Uni-SWES-MEL: visting CRREL scientist & lab alum Robert Jones describes some of CRREL's microbial ecology research
|5-FEB
|short lab mtg, bring your laptops: (i) get into SWES-MEL Buckeye Box (ii) tour of Lab Back-up System options (Nicole)
|12-FEB
|no lab mtg
|19-FEB
|IsoGenie practice talks: Ben B, and Gary
|26-FEB
|IsoGenie Workshop - no lab mtg
|4-MAR
|no lab mtg - post-workshop activities for many lab members
|11-MAR
|no lab mtg - Gin, Ben B and others at DC (DOE GRANTEES MTG) or other conferences etc this week
|18-MAR
|DOE once/3 yrs proposal due - no lab mtg
|25-MAR
|proposal highlights, and 1 slide/person check-ins
|1-APR
|Moira experimental plans discussion, & continuing proposal highlights
|8-APR
|Community Seminar (104 Aranoff, 12:30-1:30): Trinity Hamilton from University of Cincinnati (Wrighton hosting)
|11-APR
|Uni-SWES-MEL: Moira presents discussion of Averill, C., B. L. Turner, and A. C. Finzi. 2014. Mycorrhiza-mediated competition between plants and decomposers drives soil carbon storage. Nature.
|15-APR
|1) Kelsey rotation talk ; 2) Nicole debriefing on TapeStation and BioAnalyzer training
|22-APR
|25-APR
|Uni-SWES-MEL: Gary presents discussion of Schuur et al 2015 review Climate Change and the Permafrost Carbon Feedback.
|29-APR
|no lab mtg - Gin at LBNL review panel in DC
|6-MAY
|Community Seminar (104 Aranoff, 12:30-1:30): Sabree Lab
|13-MAY
|no lab mtg - Gin in Tucson for commencement - Maggie receiving her MS and Darya her BS!!
|16-MAY
|Uni-SWES-MEL: Miguel research update
|20-MAY
|no lab mtg - G at friend's wedding
|27-MAY
|no lab mtg - G at kids' school event
|3-JUN
|Lab mtg - Gary research update and planned pore-water experiment
|6-JUN
|Uni-SWES-MEL: mock proposal review...
|SPRING 2015: Fridays 9-11, in SAGUARO 219
|16-JAN
|welcome back, & Joanne research talk (practice for SUNY Buffalo interview)
|23-JAN
|30-JAN
|guest speaker Junqin Wang (PhD applicant for Abisko project, in Scott's lab) & AGU recap
|Cesar
|6-FEB
|Cesar reprises his PhD defense, with focus on this paper
|13-FEB
|paper plans for 2015 & discussion of authorship guidelines
|Maggie
|20-FEB
|(i) practice talks for IsoGenie workshop (all lab members should attend), and (ii) workshop planning (only IsoGenie project lab members need to attend this second part of lab mtg)
|27-FEB
|no lab mtg (last-minute preparations for IsoGenie workshop this weekend)
|6-MAR
|lab mtg cancelled
|13-MAR
|(i) IsoGenie workshop recap and follow-up to-dos, (ii) DOE grantees mtg debriefing, (iii) round-robin check in
|20-MAR
|Spring break
|30-MAR (NOTE Monday mtg)
|Cesar: overview of microbial S cycling; diagnostic genes, upstream metabolisms, redox considerations, etc
|3-APR
|SWESx Poster Review
|10-APR
|Gin out of town - feel free to meet up (jo club?) without me.
|17-APR
|Darya, Review thesis and make group edits:)
|Darya and something yummy I hope!
|24-APR
|lab mtg cancelled
|1-MAY
|(i) Rose, ten minute plant update, (ii) Dawson-Enzyme Paper Outline; (iii) Kristine, Methods-Opt figure run-through
|8-MAY
|Cesar presents on Caldiserica genome paper
|15-MAY
|FALL 2014: Fridays 2-4, location in flux
|5-SEP
|12-SEP
|(i) Dawson - CZO Poster Feedback, (ii) lab tech search update
|Maggie
|19-SEP
|discussion of Carrie's about-to-be-released IsoGenie Nature paper
|Moira
|26-SEP
|(i) Darya - blitz practice presentation and some feedback; (ii) completion of Carrie's paper discussion; (iii) lab photo!!!
|Maggie
|3-OCT
|(i) Kristine and Dawson discuss their developing ideas for their GRFPs, (ii) completion of Carrie's paper discussion;
|Kristine
|10-OCT
|(i) Dawson - SSI Recap (ii) discussions of Kristine GRFP drafts, (iii) discussions of Maggie's GPSC draft
|Kristine
|17-OCT
|(i) discussion of lab blog, wiki, & respective uses; (ii) discussions of Kristine and Dawson's GRFP drafts; (iii) OSU Transition Working Group 3:30-4:30 with TMPL in LSS
|Maggie
|24-OCT
|(i) Briefly, final GRFP comments for Dawson and Kristine.. thank you everybody!! :) (ii) Part 1 of a discussion of challenges in authorship decisions; (iii) AJ presents and we discuss his summer and ongoing research; we can touch on his GRFP too if there's time; (iv) (3:30-4) Rose practices Abisko project presentation for class
|31-OCT
|boo! 3rd floor Halloween Party! 12-1 (i) Gary Poster feedback, (ii) Krystalle - poster feedback
|7-NOV
|Poster showcase for Grad students for Grad Blitz the following week on Nov. 13.
|14-NOV
|Gin away; feel free to meet in my absence!
|21-NOV
|(i) Kristine update (20-30") on Methods Opt paper; (ii) David updates (5-10") on his EM work with Gary; (iii) Gary Geobio summer update
|28-NOV
|No lab mtg! Happy Thanksgiving!
|5-DEC
|practice for AGU; + Kristine-- UNIS Summer Course recap,
|12-DEC
|practice for AGU
|Items for next semester:
|Recalcitrance/Lability discussion; Joanne E. seminar; possibly Cesar seminar; Gary update on virome analyses; Darya practice for UBRP poster; Rose practice for UBRP poster (conference is Jan 24); ancient viruses in permafrost and ice cores.
|SPRING 2014
|20-Jan
Darya: UBRP Poster Presentation and subsequent feedback
|27-Jan
|SHORT Lab Mtg 11-12;
1. Recap conversation of Yooseph et al 2 Moira: Conceptual and Formal Microbial Models
|Lynn!
|3-Feb
|cancelled due to illness
|10-Feb
| 1. Hodgkins et al (Jeff Chanton paper) read as a group.
2. Lynn: ASLO Poster and subsequent feedback
|17-Feb
Lynn: Round 2 ASLO Poster and subsequent feedback
NOTE: ON 20 FEB GARY IS PRESENTING AT TMPL LAB MTG, TRY TO ATTEND
|24-Feb
|No lab meeting
|3-Mar
|Gary: Soil Viruses
|10-Mar
|Moira: Leaf hyperspectral measurements
|17-Mar
|SPRING BREAK!
|24-Mar
| 1. RJ: The Wonders of Proteome Discoverer: Comparative Analysis using TARA ocean data
2. Paper: Hurwitz and Sullivan (with some recap of Yoospeh et al)
|31-Mar
|Akos: Lake Data
|7-Apr
|Practice presentations for AZ-NM-AS Meeeting
|14-Apr
|Dawson-Isotopic Metabolic Flux Analysis
|21-Apr
|Gary leads discussion on Noah Fierer paper
|28-Apr
|Compost Team?
|5-May
|Last Lab Mtg of the Spring! Hiatus til at least June...