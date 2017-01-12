Rich Lab:Funding
* [http://openwetware.org/images/0/06/SRE_Seed_Grant_RFP_Spring_2017_final.pdf SRE 2017 Seed Grants] (Letter of intent due Feb. 15, 2017. Full proposal due April 15, 2017)
* [http://oaa.osu.edu/ccgrants Collect and Collaborate Grants Program] (Pre-proposal due Feb. 1, 2017) [http://openwetware.org/images/7/78/Preproposals.pdf (Call for Pre-Proposals document)]
* [http://www.aauw.org/what-we-do/educational-funding-and-awards/ AAUW's Educational Funding and Awards]
* [http://science.nasa.gov/researchers/sara/fellowship-programs/ NASA fellowships for graduate and undergraduate work]
TEACHING ASSISTANTSHIPS @ OSU
- 20-25 TAs are needed each semester in the Department of Microbiology, with 4 being sent to the Department of Biology. Microbiology 4000, Basic Microbiology, is the largest course and is taught every semester, so quite a few TAs will be assigned to that class.
- The call for Spring 2017 TAs will begin early this Autumn Semester. Contact Program Coordinator Staci Schweinfurth (schweinfurth.22@osu.edu) for more information.
FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES DATABASE
- SPIN Research Funding Opportunities Database - Input your search parameters and let SPIN find research funding opportunities that match your needs
FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES TO SUPPORT WORK IN OUR LAB
- First of all, here's a great summary by the UA Grad College of how to read an RFP document, which can be non-trivial your first (or nth) time around.
- See our collaborating lab TMPL's great list of funding opps here
Also:
- SRE 2017 Seed Grants (Letter of intent due Feb. 15, 2017. Full proposal due April 15, 2017)
- Collect and Collaborate Grants Program (Pre-proposal due Feb. 1, 2017) (Call for Pre-Proposals document)
- OSU Staff Career Development Grant - Can be used for conference/seminar fees, GED classes, books and materials for courses, online workshops or webinars, travel expenses, and more. (Deadline January 31, 2017.)
- AAUW's Educational Funding and Awards
- NASA fellowships for graduate and undergraduate work
- The American-Scandinavian Foundation (ASF) - support for American scientists working in Scandinavia
- University of Arizona Honors Undergraduate Research Grants and Scholarships
- The Ohio State Graduate School Fellowships
- Ohio State University College of Arts & Sciences Undergraduate Scholarships
- Ohio State University Undergraduate Research Funding Opportunities
- Ohio State University Graduate Student Funding Opportunities
- Ohio State University Office of Research Funding Opportunities
- University of Arizona Graduate Access Scholarship
- Udall Foundation Scholarship: "Scholarships to college sophomores and juniors for leadership, public service, and commitment to issues related to Native American nations or to the environment." Application deadline: March 15, 2017
- Carson Scholarship Feb 17 deadline for Carson Scholarship Applications
- SLOAN Indigenous Graduate Partnership (UA/SIGP): Support for Native American Students entering a STEM field graduate program at the University of Arizona
- NASA Earth and Space Science Fellowship (NESSF)
FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES TO TRAVEL FOR FIELDWORK OR CONFERENCES
- AGU Fall Meeting General Student Travel Grant
- David S. Miller young Scientist Scholarship
- Ray Travel Award for Service and Scholarship
- Travel funding for those working at CZOs
- Lewis and Clark Field Sampling Fund
- University of Arizona GPSC Travel Grants
- University of Arizona H.E. Carter Travel Award
- University of Arizona Institute of the Environment Graduate Student Travel Awards
- Undergrad summer research opportunity in areas of ecology that takes place in Puerto Rico and is stipend
- University of Arizona Raphael and Jolene Gruener Research Travel Award
FUNDING/ TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES ELSEWHERE
- Hong Kong Fellowships to pursue graduate degrees at Hong Kong Institutions
- Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute's Summer Internship program (mainly for graduate students, occasionally open to undergrads and post-baccalaureates)
- Friday Harbor Labs (University of Washington) Research Apprenticeships
OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES AT THE UA (SOME INCLUDE ADDED FUNDING)
- Carson Scholarships supports improved science communication for graduate students. $5,000 Award for academic year. (2017 Carson Scholarship Application Deadline: Sept. 23, 2016). Students will:
- Attend mandatory communication training programs (this may be held over a single weekend or as multiple shorter events throughout the year)
- Attend at least two events involving interaction with donors and interested parties
- Attend at least one professional development, outreach, or team-building event organized by mentors or others
- Produce a science communication product such as an exhibit, blog, or video
- Make a long-term commitment to participate in the Carson Scholars network by posting updates, communication products, accomplishments, or items of interest to other current or past scholars