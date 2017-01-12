Rich Lab:Funding

Also:
Also:
* [http://openwetware.org/images/0/06/SRE_Seed_Grant_RFP_Spring_2017_final.pdf SRE 2017 Seed Grants] (Letter of intent due Feb. 15, 2017. Full proposal due April 15, 2017)
* [http://www.aauw.org/what-we-do/educational-funding-and-awards/ AAUW's Educational Funding and Awards]
* [http://science.nasa.gov/researchers/sara/fellowship-programs/ NASA fellowships for graduate and undergraduate work]
TEACHING ASSISTANTSHIPS @ OSU

  • 20-25 TAs are needed each semester in the Department of Microbiology, with 4 being sent to the Department of Biology. Microbiology 4000, Basic Microbiology, is the largest course and is taught every semester, so quite a few TAs will be assigned to that class.
  • The call for Spring 2017 TAs will begin early this Autumn Semester. Contact Program Coordinator Staci Schweinfurth (schweinfurth.22@osu.edu) for more information.


FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES DATABASE


FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES TO SUPPORT WORK IN OUR LAB

  • First of all, here's a great summary by the UA Grad College of how to read an RFP document, which can be non-trivial your first (or nth) time around.
  • See our collaborating lab TMPL's great list of funding opps here

Also:


FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES TO TRAVEL FOR FIELDWORK OR CONFERENCES


FUNDING/ TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES ELSEWHERE

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES AT THE UA (SOME INCLUDE ADDED FUNDING)

  • Carson Scholarships supports improved science communication for graduate students. $5,000 Award for academic year. (2017 Carson Scholarship Application Deadline: Sept. 23, 2016). Students will:
    • Attend mandatory communication training programs (this may be held over a single weekend or as multiple shorter events throughout the year)
    • Attend at least two events involving interaction with donors and interested parties
    • Attend at least one professional development, outreach, or team-building event organized by mentors or others
    • Produce a science communication product such as an exhibit, blog, or video
    • Make a long-term commitment to participate in the Carson Scholars network by posting updates, communication products, accomplishments, or items of interest to other current or past scholars
