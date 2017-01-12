Park Lab :Publications

Publication Covers





In 2017,



66. “Mechanisms and Barriers in Cancer Nanomedicine: Addressing Challenges, Looking for Solutions

Thomas J. Anchordoquy, Yechezkel Barenholz, Diana Boraschi, Michael Chorny, Paolo Decuzzi,

Marina Dobrovolskaia, Z. Shadi Farhangrazi, Dorothy Farrell, Alberto Gabizon,

Hamidreza Ghandehari, Biana Godin, Ninh M. La-Beck, Julia Ljubimova, S. Moein Moghimi,

Len Pagliaro, Ji-Ho Park, Dan Peer, Erkki Ruoslahti, Natalie J. Serkova, and Dmitri Simberg

ACS Nano (2017) accepted.



In 2016,



65. “Polypeptide-based polyelectrolyte complexes overcoming the biological barriers of oral

insulin delivery " Yongjoon Jeong, Daeyong Lee, Kibaek Choe, Pilhan Kim, Ji-Ho Park, and

Yeu-Chun Kim, J. Ind. Eng. Chem. (2016) accepted.

64. “Effective Retinal Penetration of Lipophilic and Lipid-Conjugated Hydrophilic Agents Delivered

by Engineered Liposomes" Junsung Lee*, Unbyeol Goh*, Hyoung-Jin Lee, Jiyoung Kim,

Moonkyoung Jeong, and Ji-Ho Park, Mol. Pharm. (2016) accepted.

63. “Liposomal delivery systems for intestinal lymphatic drug transport" Hyeji Ahn, and Ji-Ho Park,

Biomaterials Research (2016) accepted.

62. “Zein-alginate based oral drug delivery systems: protection and release of therapeutic proteins"

Sungmun Lee, Yeu-Chun Kim, and Ji-Ho Park, Int. J. Pharm. 515 (2016) 300-306.

61. “Macrophage-Targeted Indocyanine Green-Neomannosyl Human Serum Albumin for

Intraoperative Sentinel Lymph Node Mapping in Porcine Esophagus" Hyun Koo Kim, Yu Hua Quan,

Yujin Oh, Ji Yong Park, Ji-Ho Park, Yeonho Choi, Yun-Sang Lee, Jae Min Jeong,

Young Ho Choi, and Beop-Min Kim, Ann. Thorax. Surg. 102 (2016) 1149-1155.

60. “Exosome engineering for efficient intracellular delivery of soluble proteins using optically

reversible protein-protein interaction module" Nambin Yim, Seung-Wook Ryu, Kyungsun Choi,

Kwang Ryeol Lee, Seunghee Lee, Hojun Choi, Jeongjin Kim, Mohammed R Shaker, Woong Sun,

Ji-Ho Park, Daesoo Kim, Won Do Heo, and Chulhee Choi, Nature Comm. 7 (2016) 12277.

59. “Cell-free production and streamlined assay of cytosol-penetrating antibodies" Seung Eui Min,

Kyung-Ho Lee, Seong-Wook Park, Tae Hyun Yoo, Chan Hee Oh, Ji-Ho Park, Sung Yun Yang,

Yong-Sung Kim, and Dong-Myung Kim, Biotechnol. Bioeng. 113 (2016) 2107-2112.

58. “Magnetophoretic sorting of single cell-containing microdroplets" Younggeun Jo, Fengshan Shen,

Young Ki Hahn, Ji-Ho Park, and Je-Kyun Park, Micromachines 7 (2016) 56.

57. “Electro-Optical Neural Platform Integrated with Nanoplasmonic Inhibition Interface" Sangjin Yoo,

Raeyoung Kim, Ji-Ho Park*, and Yoonkey Nam*, ACS Nano 10 (2016) 4271-4281.

56. “Cellular Engineering with Membrane Fusogenic Liposomes to Produce Functionalized Extracellular

Vesicles" Junsung Lee*, Hyoungjin Lee*, Unbyeol Goh*, Jiyoung Kim, Moonkyoung Jeong,

Jean Lee, and Ji-Ho Park, ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces 8 (2016) 6790- 6795.

55. “Intraoperative pulmonary neoplasm identification using near-infrared fluorescence imaging"

Hyun Koo Kim, Yu Hua Quan, Byeong Hyeon Choi, Ji-Ho Park, Kook Nam Han, Yeonho Choi,

Beop-Min Kim and Young Ho Choi, Eur. J. Cardio-Thoracic Surg. 49 (2016) 1497-1502.



In 2015,

54. “In‑vitro cytotoxicity assessment of carbon‑nanodot‑conjugated Fe‑aminoclay (CD‑FeAC) and

its bio‑imaging applications" Kyoung Suk Kang, Hyun Uk Lee, Moon Il Kim, So Young Park,

Sung‑Jin Chang, Ji-Ho Park, Yun Suk Huh, Jouhahn Lee, Mino Yang, Young‑Chul Lee and

Hyun Gyu Park, J. Nanobiotechnology 13 (2015) 88.

53. “One-wave optical phase conjugation mirror by actively coupling arbitrary light fields into a

single-mode reflector” KyeoReh Lee, Junsung Lee, Jung-Hoon Park, Ji-Ho Park, and

YongKeun Park, Phys. Rev. Lett. 115 (2015) 153902.

52. “Immunoglobulin Fc-fused, neuropilin-1-specific peptide shows efficient tumor tissue penetration

and inhibits tumor growth via anti-angiogenesis” Ye-Jin Kim, Jeomil Bae, Tae-Hwan Shin,

Se Hun Kang, Moonkyoung Jeong, Yunho Han, Ji-Ho Park, Seok-Ki Kim and Yong-Sung Kim,

J. Control. Release 216 (2015) 56-68.

51. “Enhanced delivery of liposomes to lung tumor through targeting interleukin-4 receptor on both

tumor cells and tumor endothelial cells” Lianhua Chia, Moon-Hee Naa, Hyun-Kyung Jung,

Sri Murugan Poongkavithai Vadevoo, Cheong-Wun Kim, Guruprasath Padmanaban, Tae-In Park,

Jae-Yong Park, Ilseon Hwang, Keon Uk Park, Frank Liang, Maggie Lu, Ji-Ho Park, In-San Kim,

and Byung-Heon Lee, J. Control. Release 209 (2015) 327–336. PDF

50. “Liposome-Based Engineering of Cells to Package Hydrophobic Compounds in Membrane

Vesicles for Tumor Penetration” Junsung Lee*, Jiyoung Kim*, Moonkyoung Jeong, Hyoungjin Lee,

Unbyeol Goh, Hyaeyeong Kim, Byungji Kim, and Ji-Ho Park, Nano Lett. 15 (2015) 2938-2944

(*equal contribution). PDF

- Featured in KAIST news (April 6, 2015) and Medicine Maker magazine (June 2, 2015)

- Featured in many Korean networks and newspapers (KBS, TJB, and Joongang)

49. “In Vivo Multi-Photon Luminescence Imaging of Cerebral Vasculature and Blood-Brain Barrier

Integrity Using Gold Nanoparticles” Hwan-Jun Yoon*, Eek-Sung Lee*, Minseok Kang, Yong Jeong,

and Ji-Ho Park, J. Mater. Chem. B 3 (2015) 2935-2938 (*equal contribution). PDF

48. “Establishment of Controlled Insulin Delivery System Using Glucose-Responsive Double-Layered

Nanogel” Dae Yong Lee, Kibaek Choe, Yong Jun Jeong, Ji-Sang Yoo, Sung Mun Lee, Ji-Ho Park,

Pilhan Kim and Yeu-Chun Kim, RSC Advances 5 (2015) 14482-14491. PDF



In 2014,

47. “Bio-Inspired Nanotadpoles with Component-Specific Functionality” Hyelim Kang, Shin-Hyun Kim,

Seung-Man Yang, and Ji-Ho Park, J. Mater. Chem. B (Cover Article) 2 (2014) 6462-6466. PDF

46. “Photothermal Inhibition of Neural Activity with Near-Infrared-Sensitive Nanotransducers” Sangjin

Yoo, Soonwoo Hong, Yeonho Choi, Ji-Ho Park*, and Yoonkey Nam*, ACS Nano 8 (2014) 8040-8049

(*equal contribution). PDF

45. “Selective Photosensitizer Delivery into Plasma Membrane for Effective Photodynamic Therapy”

Jiyoung Kim*, Olavo Amorim Santos*, and Ji-Ho Park, J. Control. Release 191 (2014) 98-104

(*equal contribution). PDF

44. “Surface Chemistry of Gold Nanoparticles Mediates Their Exocytosis in Macrophages” Nuri Oh

and Ji-Ho Park, ACS Nano, 8 (2014) 6232-6241. PDF

43. “Angle-Resolved Light Scattering of Individual Rod-Shaped Bacteria Based on Fourier Transform

Light Scattering” YoungJu Jo, JaeHwang Jung, Jee Woong Lee, Della Shin, HyunJoo Park,

Ki Tae Nam, Ji-Ho Park, and YongKeun Park, Scientific Report 4 (2014) 5090. PDF

42. “Highly sensitive and selective anticancer effect by conjugated HA-cisplatin in non-small

cell lung cancer overexpressed with CD44” Yu Hua Quan, Byungji Kim, Ji-Ho Park, Yeonho Choi,

Yeongho Choi, and Hyun Koo Kim, Exp. Lung Res. 40 (2014) 475-484. PDF

41. “Dual-Wavelength Band Spectroscopic Optical Frequency Domain Imaging Using Plasmon-Resonant

Scattering in Metallic Nanoparticles” Tae Shik Kim, Sun-Joo Jang, Nuri Oh, Yongjoo Kim,

Taejin Park, Ji-Ho Park, and Wang-Yuhl Oh, Optics Letters 39 (2014) 3082-3085. PDF

40. “Plasmonic Liposomes for Synergistic Photodynamic and Photothermal Therapy”

Jeongmin Oh*, Hwanjun Yoon*, and Ji-Ho Park, J. Mater. Chem. B 2 (2014) 2592-2597 (*equal

contribution). PDF

39. “Endocytosis and Exocytosis of Nanoparticles in Mammalian Cells” Nuri Oh and Ji-Ho Park,

Int. J. Nanomedicine 9 (2014) 51-63. PDF



In 2013,

38. “Enhancement of the Photocytotoxic Efficiency of Sub-12-nm Therapeutic Polymeric Micelles with

Increased Colocalisation in Mitochondria” Kyuha Chong, Taeyun Ku, Phei Er Saw, Sangyong Jon,

Chulhee Choi*, and Ji-Ho Park*, Chem. Comm. (Cover Article) 49 (2013) 11476-11478 (*equal

contribution). PDF

37. “Nanoparticle Platforms for Combined Photothermal and Photodynamic Therapy”

Jeongmin Oh*, Hwanjun Yoon*, and Ji-Ho Park, Biomed. Eng. Lett. 3 (2013) 67-73 (*equal

contribution). PDF

36. “Surgical Suture Assembled with Polymeric Drug-delivery Sheet for Sustained, Local Pain-relief”

Ji Eun Lee, Subin Park, Min Park, Myung Hun Kim, Chun Gwon Park, Seung Ho Lee, Sung Yoon Choi,

Byung Hwi Kim, Hyo Jin Park, Ji-Ho Park, Chan Young Heo and Young Bin Choy, Acta Biomaterialia

9 (2013) 8318-8327. PDF

35. “Nanoparticle Amplification via Photothermal Unveiling of Cryptic Collagen Binding Sites”

Justin H. Lo, Geoffrey von Maltzahn, Jacqueline Douglass, Ji-Ho Park, Michael J. Sailor,

Erkki Ruoslahti, and Sangeeta N. Bhatia, J. Mater. Chem. B 1 (2013) 5235-5240. PDF



In 2012,

34. “In Vivo Clearance and Toxicity of Monodisperse Iron Oxide Nanocrystals” Luo Gu, Ronnie H.

Fang, Michael J. Sailor, and Ji-Ho Park, ACS Nano 6 (2012) 4947-4954. PDF

33. “Hybrid Nanoparticles for Detection and Treatment of Cancer” Michael J. Sailor, and Ji-Ho Park,

Adv. Mater. 24 (2012) 3779-3802. PDF

32. “Different Effect of Hydrogelation on Anti-Fouling and Circulation Properties of Dextran-Iron Oxide

Nanoparticles” Priya Prakash Karmali, Ying Chao, Ji-Ho Park, Michael J. Sailor, Erkki Ruoslahti and

Dmitri Simberg, Mol. Pharmaceutics 9 (2012) 539-545. PDF

31. “Nanowire-Based Single Cell Endoscopy” Ji-Ho Park*, Ruoxue Yan*, Yeonho Choi, Chuljoon Heo,

Seung-Man Yang, Luke P. Lee, and Peidong Yang. Nature Nanotech. 7 (2012) 191-196 (*equal

contribution) PDF

- Featured in LBL News(Dec 20, 2011), Epoch Times(Dec 24, 2012), KAIST news (Jan 10, 2012),

Nature Method. [9 (2012) 128], Optics & Photonics Focus (Feb 8, 2012), and

Nature Nanotechnology [7 (2012) 148-149].

- Featured in many Korean newspapers (Dong-a, Joongang, Hankyung, Digital Times,

Financial News, ET news and so on)



In 2011,

30. “Nanoparticles that Communicate In Vivo to Amplify Tumour Targeting” Geoffrey von Maltzahn, Ji-

Ho Park, Kevin Y. Lin, Neetu Singh, Christian Schwöppe, Rolf Mesters, Wolfgang E. Berdel, Erkki

Ruoslahti, Michael J. Sailor, and Sangeeta N. Bhatia, Nature Mater.10 (2011) 545-552 PDF

- Featured in Nature news(Jun 19, 2011), MIT news (Jun 20, 2011), UCSD news (Jun 20,

2011), Nature Mater. [10 (2011) 482-483], Chemical & Engineering News (Jun 27, 2011), Scientific

American (Jul 8, 2011), Nature Rev. Cancer [11 (2011) 537], The Economist (Sep 3, 2011), and Nature

Outlook [491 (2012) S58-S60].



Prior to joining KAIST (2004 ~ 2010),



29. “NMR Relaxation and Magnetic Properties of Superparamagnetic Nanoworms” Yves Gossuin,

Sabrina Disch, Quoc L. Vuong, Pierre Gillis, Raphael P. Hermann, Ji-Ho Park, and Michael J. Sailor.

Contrast Media Mol. Imaging 5 (2010) 318-322 PDF

28. “Magnetic Luminescent Porous Silicon Microparticles for Localized Delivery of Molecular Drug

Payloads” Luo Gu, Ji-Ho Park, Duong Kim, Erkki Ruoslahti, and Michael J. Sailor. Small (Frontispiece)

22 (2010) 2546-2552 PDF

27. “Nanoparticle-Induced Vascular Blockade in Human Prostate Cancer” Lilach Agemy, Kazuki N.

Sugahara, Venkata Ramana Kotamraju, Kunal Gujraty, Olivier M. Girard, Yuko Kono, Robert F.

Mattrey, Ji-Ho Park, Michael J. Sailor, Ana I. Jimenez, Carlos Cativiela, David Zanuy, Francisco J.

Sayago, Carlos Aleman, Ruth Nussinov and Erkki Ruoslahti, Blood 116 (2010) 2847-2856 PDF

26. “Cooperative Nanoparticles for Tumor Detection and Photothermally Triggered Drug Delivery” Ji-

Ho Park, Geoffrey von Maltzahn, Luvena Ong, Andrea Centrone, T. Alan Hatton, Erkki Ruoslahti,

Sangeeta N. Bhatia, and Michael J. Sailor. Adv. Mater. 22 (2010) 880-885 PDF

- Featured as “Advances in Advance” and NCI/NIH Nanotech News (Mar, 2010)

25. “Cooperative Nanomaterial System to Sensitize, Target, and Treat Tumors” Ji-Ho Park, Geoffrey von

Maltzahn, Mary Jue Xu, Valentina Fogal, Venkata Ramana Kotamraju, Erkki Ruoslahti, Sangeeta N.

Bhatia, & Michael J. Sailor. PNAS 107 (2010) 981-986 PDF

- Featured in “This Week in PNAS”

- Featured in UCSD news (Jan 4, 2010), MIT news (Jan 6, 2010), NCI/NIH Nanotech News (Jan,

2010),Nature Reviews Drug Discovery[Research highlight, 9 (March 2010) 194], The Epoch Times

(Mar 10, 2010), Laboratory News (Mar 11, 2010) and The Scientist (Apr 2010, volume 24, page 69).

24. “Contact Activation of Kallikrein-Kinin System by Superparamagnetic Iron Oxide Nanoparticles in

vitro and in vivo” Dmitri Simberg, Wan-Ming Zhang, Sergei Merkulov, Keith McCrae, Ji-Ho Park,

Michael J. Sailor and Erkki Ruoslahti. J. Controlled Release 140 (2009) 301-305 PDF

23. “A Surface Charge Study on Cellular Uptake Behaviors of F3 Peptide Conjugated Iron Oxide

Nanoparticles” Yu Zhang, Mo Yang, Ji-Ho Park, Michael J. Sailor, Mihri Ozkan, and Cengiz Ozkan,

Small 5 (2009) 1990-1996 PDF

22. “SERS-Coded Gold Nanorods as a Multifunctional Platform for Densely-Multiplexed Near-Infrared

Imaging and Photothermal Heating” Geoffrey von Maltzahn, Andrea Centrone, Ji-Ho Park,

Renuka Ramanathan, Michael J. Sailor, T. Alan Hatton, Sangeeta N. Bhatia, Adv. Mater. 21 (2009)

3175-3180 PDF

- Featured in Nature Mater. [8 (2009) 453-454], NCI/NIH Nanotech News (Jun, 2009)

21. “Differential Proteomics Analysis of the Surface Heterogeneity of Dextran Iron Oxide Nanoparticles

and the Implications for Their In Vivo Clearance” Dmitri Simberg, Ji-Ho Park, Priya Karmali,

Wan-Ming Zhang, Sergei Merkulov, Keith McCrae, Sangeeta N. Bhatia, Michael J. Sailor, and

Erkki Ruoslahti, Biomaterials, 30 (2009) 3926-3933 PDF

20. “Computationally-Guided Photothermal Tumor Destruction using Long-Circulating Gold Nanorod

Antennas” Geoffrey von Maltzahn, Ji-Ho Park, Amit Agrawal, Nanda Kishor Bandaru, Sarit K. Das,

Michael J. Sailor, and Sangeeta N. Bhatia, Cancer Res. (Cover Article), 69 (2009) 3892-3900 PDF

- Featured in Nature Mater. [8(2009) 453-454], NCI/NIH Nanotech News (Jun, 2009)

19. “Biodegradable Luminescent Porous Silicon Nanoparticles for in vivo Applications” Ji-Ho Park, Luo

Gu, Geoffrey von Maltzahn, Erkki Ruoslahti, Sangeeta N. Bhatia, and Michael J. Sailor, Nature Mater.

8 (2009) 331-336 PDF

- Featured in UCSD news (Feb 23, 2009), Technology Review (Feb 23, 2009), Chemical &

Engineering News (Feb 24, 2009), NCI/NIH Nanotech News (Mar, 2009),Nature Mater. [8 (2009)

252-253], Discovery Channel (Mar 30, 2009), Future Oncology (Apr, 2009, 5(3) 289), Materials

today (Apr 12, 2009), and NSF Discovery Article inthe front page of NSF website (May 4, 2009).

- Selected as the FAST BREAKING PAPER in Materials Science in Science Watch (Apr 2010, which

had the highest percentage increase in citations in Essential Science Indicators of Thomson

Reuters)

- Selected as one of their 20 "Landmark Articles" in 10-year-old Nature Materials (Aug 2012).

18. “Systematic Surface Engineering of Magnetic Nanoworms for in vivo Tumor Targeting” Ji-Ho Park,

Geoffrey von Maltzahn, Lianglin Zhang, Austin M. Derfus, Dmitri Simberg, Todd J. Harris,

Sangeeta N. Bhatia, Erkki Ruoslahti, and Michael J. Sailor, Small, 5 (2009) 694-700 PDF

17. “Oxidation-Triggered Release of Fluorescent Molecules or Drugs from Mesoporous Si

Microparticles" Elizabeth C. Wu, Ji-Ho Park, Jennifer S. Park, Ester Segal, Frédérique Cunin, and

Michael J. Sailor, ACS Nano, 2 (2008) 2401-2409 PDF

16. “Micellar Hybrid Nanoparticles for Simultaneous Magneto-Fluorescent Imaging and Drug Delivery”

Ji-Ho Park, Geoffrey von Maltzahn, Erkki Ruoslahti, Sangeeta N. Bhatia, and Michael J. Sailor, Angew.

Chem. Int. Ed. 47 (2008) 7284-7288 PDF

- Featured in UCSD news (Sep 12, 2008),NCI/NIH Nanotech News (Sep, 2008)

15. “In vivo Tumor Cell Targeting with “Click” Nanoparticles” Geoffrey von Maltzahn*, Yin Ren*, Ji-Ho

Park, Dal-Hee Min, Venkata Ramana Kotamrju, Jayanthi Jayakumar, Valentina Fogal, Michael J.

Sailor, Erkki Ruoslahti, and Sangeeta N. Bhatia, Bioconjugated Chem. 19 (2008) 1570-1578 (*equal

contribution) PDF

- Listed as "The most accessed article" in Bioconjugate Chemistry during 2008

14. “Protease-Triggered Unveiling of Bioactive Nanoparticles” Todd J. Harris, Geoffrey von Maltzahn,

Matthew E. Lord, Ji-Ho Park, Amit Agrawal, Dal-Hee Min, Michael J. Sailor, and Sangeeta N. Bhatia,

Small. 4 (2008) 1307-1312 PDF

13. “Magnetic Iron Oxide Nanoworms for Tumor Targeting and Imaging” Ji-Ho Park, Geoffrey von

Maltzahn, Lianglin Zhang, Michael P. Schwartz, Sangeeta N. Bhatia, Erkki Ruoslahti, and Michael J.

Sailor, Adv. Mater. (Cover Article) 20 (2008) 1630-1635 PDF

- Featured as “Advances in Advance” - Featured in UCSD news (May 6, 2008), MRS news (May 8,

2008), Discovery Channel (May 12, 2008), ABC news (May 13, 2008), FOX news live with live

interview(May 14, 2008), Technology Review (May 14, 2008), NCI/NIH Nanotech News (May 21,

2008), Materials Views (June, 2008), Analytical Chemistry(July 1, 2008),Popular Science (Nov,

2008) and Illustreret Videnskab (Nov, 2008).

- Listed as "The most accessed article" in Advanced Materials in May 2008

- Listed as "The most accessed article" in Advanced Materials in Feb 2008–Jan 2009

- Listed as "The Best of Advanced Materials“ from Jan 2008 through Jun 2009.

12. “Nanoparticle Self-Assembly Directed by Antagonistic Kinase and Phosphatase Activities” Geoffrey

von Maltzahn*, Dal-Hee Min*, Yingxin Zhang, Ji-Ho Park, Todd J. Harris, Michael Sailor, and

Sangeeta N. Bhatia, Adv. Mater. 19 (2007) 3579-3582 (*equal contribution) PDF

11. “Nanoparticle Self-Assembly Gated by Logical Proteolytic Triggers” Geoffrey von Maltzahn, Todd J

Harris, Ji-Ho Park, Alexander J Schmidt, Michael J. Sailor, and Sangeeta N. Bhatia, J. Am. Chem. Soc.

129 (2007) 6064-6065 PDF

- Featured in Research Highlights of Nature Nanotech (2 (2007) 336) and NCI/NIH Nanotech News

(May, 2007)

10. “Biomimetic Amplification of Nanoparticle Homing to Tumors” Dmitri Simberg, Tasmia Duza, Ji Ho

Park, Markus Essler, Jan Pilch, Lianglin Zhang, Austin M. Derfus, Meng Yang, Robert M. Hoffman,

Sangeeta N. Bhatia, Michael Sailor and Erkki Ruoslahti, Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA. 104 (2007) 932-

936 PDF

- Featured in NCI/NIH Nanotech News (Jan 16, 2007), Research Highlights of Nature Nanotech

(Jan 26, 2007) and MIT news (Feb 1, 2007)

9. “Local Heating of Discrete Droplets Using Magnetic Porous Silicon-Based Photonic Crystals” Ji-Ho

Park, Austin M. Derfus, Ester Segal, Kenneth S. Vecchio, Sangeeta N. Bhatia, and Michael J. Sailor, J.

Am. Chem. Soc. 128 (2006) 7938-7946 PDF

- Featured in New Scientist (issue 2555, 10 June 2006, page 32), and Research Highlights of Lab

on a Chip (6 (2006) 1115).

8. “Bioactivity of Calcium Phosphate Coatings Prepared by Electrodeposition in a Modified Simulated

Body Fluid” Ji-Ho Park, Doug-Youn Lee, Keun-Taek Oh, Yong-Keun Lee, Kwang-Mahn Kim, and

Kyoung-Nam Kim, Materials Letters 60 (2006) 2573–2577 PDF

7. “Nerve Regeneration with the Use of a Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolic acid)-Coated Collagen Tube Filled

with Collagen Gel” Doug-Youn Lee, Byung-Ho Choi, Ji-Ho Park, Shi-Jiang Zhu, Byung-Young Kim, Jin-

Young Huh, Seoung-Ho Lee, Jae-Hyung Jung, and Sung-Hoon Kim, Journal of Cranio-Maxillofacial

Surgery 34 (2006) 50–56 PDF

6. “Preparation and Characterization of Magnetic Chitosan Particles for Hyperthermic Application” Ji-

Ho Park, Ki-Hyeong Im, Se-Ho Lee, Dong-Hyun Kim, Doug-Youn Lee, Yong-Keun Lee, Kwang-Mahn

Kim, and Kyoung-Nam Kim, Journal of Magnetism and Magnetic Materials 293 (2005) 328-333 PDF

5. “Bioactive Calcium Phosphate Coating Prepared on H2O2-Treated Titanium Substrate by

Electrodepsotion” Ji-Ho Park, Yong-Keun Lee, Kwang-Mahn Kim and Kyoung-Nam Kim, Surface and

Coatings Technology 195 (2005) 252-257 PDF

4. “Bioactive Cyanoacrylate-Based Filling Material for Bone Defects in Dental Applications” Kyeong-Jun

Park, Ji-Ho Park, Sang-Bae Lee, Doug-Youn Lee, Kwang-Mahn Kim, and Kyoung-Nam Kim, Key

Engineering Materials 284-286 (2005) 933-936 PDF

3. “Organic-Inorganic Hybrids of Hydroxyapatite with Chitosan” K.H. Im, J.H. Park, K.M. Kim, K.N. Kim,

S.H. Choi, C.K. Kim, and Y.-K. Lee, Key Engineering Materials 284-286 (2005) 729-732 PDF

2. “Transformation of Electrodeposited Calcium Phosphate Coatings in Simulated Body Fluid and in

Culture Medium” Ji-Ho Park, Yong-Keun Lee, Kwang-Mahn Kim, and Kyoung-Nam Kim, Key

Engineering Materials 284-286 (2005) 473-476 PDF

1. “Bioactive Calcium Phosphate Coating on Sodium Hydroxide-Pretreated Titanium Substrate by

Electrodeposition” Ji-Ho Park, Doug-Youn Lee, Keun-Taek Oh, Yong-Keun Lee and Kyoung-Nam Kim,

Journal of the American Ceramic Society, 87 (2004) 1792-1794 PDF

Book Chapters

In 2014,

1. “Porous Silicon For Tumour Targeting and Imaging” Ji-Ho Park (2014) In Porous Silicon for

Biomedical Applications. Hélder Santos (ed.) Woodhead Publishing Ltd.



Patents



