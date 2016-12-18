OpenSourceMalaria:Other GSK Series Under Consideration

From OpenWetWare

Other GSK Series Under Consideration

The team have focused on the synthesis and evaluation of two series (the aryl pyrroles and aminothienopyrimidines) to date. The focus of the project could change quite rapidly following the receipt of new biological data (for highly active or inactive compounds). This page highlights other GSK compounds from the TCAMS data that look attractive.

TCMDC 137332

This compound looked attractive as analogues could be readily assembled from commercial starting materials in 2-3 steps. Therefore, a number of compounds could be evaluated relatively quickly. It also looks to be an attractive target for undergraduate classes.

Scheme 1: TCMDC 137332

InChI=1S/C17H18ClNO2/c1-17(2,3)16(20)19-14-6-4-5-7-15(14)21-13-10-8-12(18)9-11-13/h4-11H,1-3H3,(H,19,20)

ClC(C=C1)=CC=C1OC2=CC=CC=C2NC(C(C)(C)C)=O



Citations for exact structure search:

1. DOI:10.1021/ml200135p – GSK Paper on Open Innovation

2. WO 1994-GB1409 – Preparation of anti-atherosclerotic diaryl compound, The Wellcome Foundation

Atherosclerosis – The clogging or hardening of arteries or blood vessels caused by plaques (accumulations of fatty deposits, usually cholesterol



InChi Search:

No hits on Google



Citations for sub-structure search:

1. WO 2000-EP1224 – Preparation of phenyl and pyridinyl derivatives as NK-1 receptor antagonists, F. Hoffmann La Roche

Neurokinin 1 (NK), Antagonists – Novel class of medication possessing antidepressant, anxiolytic and antiemetic action

2. ComGenex Compound (Scheme 2)



Scheme 2: ComGenex Compound

InChI=1S/C17H17Cl2NO2/c1-17(2,3)16(21)20-13-6-4-5-7-15(13)22-14-9-8-11(18)10-12(14)19/h4-10H,1-3H3,(H,20,21)

ClC(C=C1)=CC(Cl)=C1OC2=CC=CC=C2NC(C(C)(C)C)=O





Some possible modifications of this hit are shown below:





Other Compounds

If you would like to complete a similar 'factsheet' on any compounds from the TCAMS data set , and in particular from the 'most promising compounds', please feel free to add to this page.