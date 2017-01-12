McClean: Safety101

From OpenWetWare

General guidelines

Safety glasses and lab coats are required for all work in the lab. Gloves are optional.

Freezers or fridges that contain > 500ml of a flammable substance need to be labelled with a "Flammables" sticker. Freezers or fridges that do not contain flammables need to be labelled with a "No Flammables" sticker.

Autoclaved waste that is ready to be thrown away needs a green "OK To Trash" sticker

Eyewashes need to be tested and flushed (run for ~1min) weekly and the log sheet posted (enter location) needs to be filled out.

Sharps need to be disposed of in MERI boxes in the lab. These then need to be disposed of in the central building drop-off (which we need to find).

If you use liquid nitrogen, read the training on the EHS webpage on how to do so safely (FIND LINK)

Things Megan needs to do

Put together a bio spill box. See EHS webpage to know how to do this.

Put together a chemical spill kit. Check with EHS on how to do this.

Ask for an exemption on the biosafety cabinet in 3007 so that it is only inspected once every 3 years since currently we aren't using it (and inspections are expensive)

When we start needing to move materials (i.e. take cells to the flow cytometry facility in WIMR rooms 7016, 7018) this information needs to be added to the biosafetly protocol.

Notes

Please feel free to post comments, questions, or improvements to this protocol. Happy to have your input!

List troubleshooting tips here. You can also link to FAQs/tips provided by other sources such as the manufacturer or other websites. Anecdotal observations that might be of use to others can also be posted here.

Please sign your name to your note by adding '''*~~~~''': to the beginning of your tip.

Megan N McClean 13:44, 24 June 2015 (EDT) Most of the current information on this page was obtained from my 6/24/2015 meeting with Jacob Scherf from the Office of Biological Safety

References

