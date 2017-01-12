McClean: OkToTrash

  • Need to be affixed to autoclaved waste and other items that can go into regular trash.


Where to get these stickers:

  • Email Jacob Scherf (Jacob.Scherf@wisc.edu ) at EH&S and he can send them by campus mail
  • First floor mail room of Microbial Sciences Building often has a large stash
