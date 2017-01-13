McClean:Protocols

*[[McClean:FISH | Fluorescence in situ Hybridization  (Colin)]]
*[[McClean: FISH (Ping) | Fluorescent in situ Hybridization (Ping)]]
*[[McClean: FISH (Gasch) | Fluorescent in situ Hybridization (Gasch Lab Collaboration)]]
*[[McClean: Fixation of Yeast (Bisaria Protocol) | Fixation of Yeast (Bisaria Protocol)]]
*[[McClean: Fixation of Yeast (McClean Protocol) | Fixation of Yeast (McClean Protocol)]]
Current revision

Back to McClean Lab

Contents

Basics

Introductory Exercises

Health and Safety

General Lab Procedures

Yeast

Bacteria

PCR

Other DNA Manipulations

Flow Cytometry

Media

Stock Solutions

Microfluidics

Microscopy

Equipment Maintenance

Misc

