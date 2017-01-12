McClean:Links
==Health and Safety==
==Microfluidics==
Current revision
Contents
Bioinformatics Tools
Cloning
Image Analysis
- MIJ: A Java package for bi-directional communication and data exchange from Matlab to ImageJ
- Bio-Formats: A standalone Java library for reading and writing life sciences image file formats
Figure Making
- Illustrator for Multi-Part Figures
- Illustrator Tips for the Newbie
- PlasMapper for generating and illustrating plasmid maps
Health and Safety
Microfluidics
Reference Management
Sequence Manipulation
Supplies and Vendors
- Oligo Orders from IDT
- NEB Old Buffer System Double Digest Calculator
- NEB Old Buffer System Performance Chart