Mass Univariate ERP Toolbox: Contact/Questions

Home/Download        Tutorial        Revision History        Contact/Questions        Appendix        Other EEG Analysis Software Packages       


In early 2015, we created a "Mass Univariate ERP Toolbox Google Group" where you can post questions, bug reports, or other information that might be useful to other toolbox users. If you discover what you think is a bug in the code, please email a description of the bug and commands/files we could use to reproduce the bug to the mailing list.

