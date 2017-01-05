Lidstrom:Journal Club

| 2016/12/15|| Jing || [http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27918548 Zetsche B et al. Multiplex gene editing by CRISPR-Cpf1 using a single crRNA array. ''Nat Biotechnol'' (2016)] || ?

| 2016/12/15|| Jing || [http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27918548 Zetsche B et al. Multiplex gene editing by CRISPR-Cpf1 using a single crRNA array. ''Nat Biotechnol'' (2016)] || ?