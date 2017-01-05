Lidstrom:Journal Club
From OpenWetWare
(Difference between revisions)
|
Current revision (15:18, 5 January 2017) (view source)
(→Journal Club Schedule)
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
| align="center" style="background:#f0f0f0;"|'''Paper'''
| align="center" style="background:#f0f0f0;"|'''Paper'''
| align="center" style="background:#f0f0f0;"|'''Snack Provider'''
| align="center" style="background:#f0f0f0;"|'''Snack Provider'''
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|-
|-
| 2016/12/15|| Jing || [http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27918548 Zetsche B et al. Multiplex gene editing by CRISPR-Cpf1 using a single crRNA array. ''Nat Biotechnol'' (2016)] || ?
| 2016/12/15|| Jing || [http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27918548 Zetsche B et al. Multiplex gene editing by CRISPR-Cpf1 using a single crRNA array. ''Nat Biotechnol'' (2016)] || ?
Current revision
Back to Lidstrom
The Lidstrom Lab journal club is held from 9:30-10:30 AM every other Thursday in the 4th floor conference room.