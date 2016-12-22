Li Lab:Publications

# Li J, <u>Xi Y</u>, Li W, McCarthy RL, Jain AK, Stratton S, <u>Li W</u>, Dent SY, Barton MC: TRIM28 interacts with EZH2 and SWI/SNF to activate genes that promote mammosphere formation. <br/> ''Oncogene'' (2016). Accepted <br/><br/>

# Zhang X^, <u>Su J^</u>, Jeong M, Ko M, Huang Y, <u>Park HJ</u>, Guzman A, Lei Y, Huang YH, Rao A, <u>Li W*</u>!, Goodell MA*: DNMT3A and TET2 compete and cooperate to repress lineage-specific transcription factors in hematopoietic stem cells. <br/> '''''Nature Genetics''''' (2016) In Press <br/><br/>

# Zhang X^, <u>Su J^</u>, Jeong M, Ko M, Huang Y, <u>Park HJ</u>, Guzman A, Lei Y, Huang YH, Rao A, <u>Li W*</u>!, Goodell MA*: DNMT3A and TET2 compete and cooperate to repress lineage-specific transcription factors in hematopoietic stem cells. <br/> '''''Nature Genetics''''' 48 (2016) 1014-1023. PMCID: PMC4957136 <br/><br/>

# Li N, Li Y, Lv J, Zheng X, Wen H, Shen H, Zhu G, Chen TY, Dhar SS, Kan PY, Wang Z, Shiekhattar R, Shi X, Lan F, <u>Chen K</u>, <u>Li W*</u>!, Li H*, Lee MG*: ZMYND8 reads the dual histone mark H3K4me1-H3K14ac to antagonize the expression of metastasis-linked genes. <br/>'''''Molecular Cell''''' 63 (2016) 470-484. PMCID: PMC4975651 <br/><br/>

# Li N, Li Y, Lv J, Zheng X, Wen H, Shen H, Zhu G, Chen TY, Dhar SS, Kan PY, Wang Z, Shiekhattar R, Shi X, Lan F, <u>Chen K</u>, <u>Li W*</u>!, Li H*, Lee MG*: ZMYND8 reads the dual histone mark H3K4me1-H3K14ac to antagonize the expression of metastasis-linked genes. <br/>'''''Molecular Cell''''' (2016) Accepted <br/><br/>

# Zhang X^, Peng D^, <u>Xi Y^</u>, Yuan C^, Sagum CA, Klein BJ, Tanaka K, Wen H, Kutateladze TG, <u>Li W</u>, Bedfore MT, Shi X!: G9a-mediated methylation of estrogen receptor α links the PHF20/MOF histone acetylation complex to hormonal gene expression. <br/> '''''Nature Communications''''' 7 (2016) 10810. <br/><br/>

# Zhang X^, Peng D^, <u>Xi Y^</u>, Yuan C^, Sagum CA, Klein BJ, Tanaka K, Wen H, Kutateladze TG, <u>Li W</u>, Bedfore MT, Shi X!: G9a-mediated methylation of estrogen receptor α links the PHF20/MOF histone acetylation complex to hormonal gene expression. <br/> '''''Nature Communications''''' 7 (2016) 10810. <br/><br/>

# <u>Chen K</u>, Hu Z, <u>Xia Z</u>, <u>Li W*</u>, Tyler J*: The overlooked fact: fundamental need of spike-in control for virtually all genome-wide analyses (commentary) <br/> '''''Molecular and Cellular Biology''''' 36 (2016) 662-667. PMCID: PMC4760223.<br/><br/>

# <u>Chen K</u>, Hu Z, <u>Xia Z</u>, <u>Li W*</u>, Tyler J*: The overlooked fact: fundamental need of spike-in control for virtually all genome-wide analyses (commentary) <br/> '''''Molecular and Cellular Biology''''' 36 (2016) 662-667. PMCID: PMC4760223.<br/><br/>

# Jain AK, <u>Xi Y</u>, McCarthy RL, Alton K, Akdemir KC, Aronow B, Lin C, <u>Li W</u>, Yang L, Barton MC!: LncPRESS1 is a p53-regulated lncRNA that safeguards pluripotency by disrupting SIRT6 mediated de-acetylation of histone H3K56. <br/> ''Molecular Cell'' 64 (2016) 967-981. PMCID: PMC5137794 <br/><br/>

# Li X, Wang W, <u>Xi Y</u>, Gao M, Tran M, Aziz KE, Qin J, <u>Li W</u>, Chen J!: FOXR2 Interacts with MYC to Promote Its Transcriptional Activities and Tumorigenesis. <br/> ''Cell Reports'' 16 (2016) 487-497. PMCID: PMC4946253 <br/><br/>

# Li X, Wang W, <u>Xi Y</u>, Gao M, Tran M, Aziz KE, Qin J, <u>Li W</u>, Chen J!: FOXR2 Interacts with MYC to Promote Its Transcriptional Activities and Tumorigenesis. <br/> ''Cell Reports'' 16 (2016) 487-497. PMCID: PMC4946253 <br/><br/>

# Rau RE, <u>Rodriguez B</u>, Luo M, Jeong M, Rosen A, Rogers JH, Campbell CT, Daigle SR, Deng L, Song Y, Sweet S, Chevassut T, Andreeff M, Kornblau SM, <u>Li W</u>, Goodell MA: DOT1L As a Therapeutic Target for the Treatment of DNMT3A-Mutant Acute Myeloid Leukemia. <br/>''Blood'' 128 (2016) 971-981. PMCID: PMC4990856. <br/><br/>

# Rau RE, <u>Rodriguez B</u>, Luo M, Jeong M, Rosen A, Rogers JH, Campbell CT, Daigle SR, Deng L, Song Y, Sweet S, Chevassut T, Andreeff M, Kornblau SM, <u>Li W</u>, Goodell MA: DOT1L As a Therapeutic Target for the Treatment of DNMT3A-Mutant Acute Myeloid Leukemia. <br/>''Blood'' 128 (2016) 971-981. PMCID: PMC4990856. <br/><br/>

# Lee SH , Chen TY , Dhar SS , Gu B , <u> Chen K </u>, Kim YZ , <u>Li W</u>, Lee MG : A feedback loop comprising PRMT7 and miR-24- 2 interplays with Oct4 , Nanog , Klf4 , c - Myc to regulate stemness . <br/> '' Nucleic Acids Res '' 44 (2016) 10603 - 10618 . PMCID: PMC5159542 <br/><br/>

# Giudice J , <u>Xia Z</u> , <u>Li W</u> , Cooper TA: Neonatal cardiac dysfunction and transcriptome changes caused by the absence of Celf1. <br/>''Scientific Reports'' 6 (2016) 35550.<br/><br/>

# Giudice J , <u> Xia Z </u>, <u>Li W</u>, Cooper TA : Neonatal cardiac dysfunction and transcriptome changes caused by the absence of Celf1 . <br/>'' Scientific Reports '' 6 (2016) 35550 .<br/><br/>'''2015''' <br/><br/>

# Li J , <u> Xi Y </u>, Li W, McCarthy RL, Jain AK, Stratton S , <u>Li W</u>, Dent SY, Barton MC : TRIM28 interacts with EZH2 and SWI/SNF to activate genes that promote mammosphere formation. <br/> ''Oncogene'' (2016). Accepted <br/><br/>

# Jain AK, <u>Xi Y</u>, McCarthy RL, Alton K, Akdemir KC, Aronow B, Lin C, <u>Li W</u>, Yang L, Barton MC!: LncPRESS1 is a p53 - regulated lncRNA that safeguards pluripotency by disrupting SIRT6 mediated de-acetylation of histone H3K56. <br/> ''Molecular Cell'' 64 (2016) 967-981 . PMCID: PMC5137794 <br/><br/>

#<u>Chen K^</u>, Chen Z^, Wu D, Zhang L, <u>Lin X</u>, <u>Su J</u>, <u>Rodriguez B</u>, <u>Xi Y</u>, <u>Xia Z</u>, Chen X, Shi X, Wang Q*, <u>Li W*</u>!: Broad H3K4me3 is Asscoated with Increased Transcription Elongation and Enhancer Activity at Tumor Suppressor Genes. <br/> '''''Nature Genetics''''' 47 (2015) 1149-1157. See reports in Nature Editor’s [http://blogs.nature.com/freeassociation/2015/08/methylation-marks-tumor-suppressors.html Blog], [http://cancerdiscovery.aacrjournals.org/content/early/2015/09/01/2159-8290.CD-RW2015-166.abstract Cancer Discovery], [http://www.ebiotrade.com/newsf/2015-8/2015825165005119.htm ebiotrade.com] (in Chinese), [http://fromthelabs.bcm.edu/2015/10/15/novel-epigenetic-signature-for-tumor-suppressors-in-normal-cells-found/ BCM news] and [http://cancer.osu.edu/news-and-media/news/studies-suggest-new-ways-to-inhibit-oncogenes-enhance-tumor-suppressor-activity OSU news]; and an error we found in a [http://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(15)01407-5 Cell paper].<br/><br/>