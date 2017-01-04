Labs

Africa

University of Health and Allied Sciences

Asia

Northeast Agricultural University

Fudan University

DA-IICT Gandhinagar

IISER Pune

National Cheng Kung University

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

IISc, Bangalore

Nanyang Technological University

National University of Singapore

Tsinghua University

Peking University

Univ of Hyderabad

Inha University, Republic of Korea

Ajou University

Hanyang University

Kyungpook National University

Seoul National University

Woosuk University

Univ of Philippines

Universiti Teklogi Malaysia

University of Malaya

University of rth Sumatera

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Europe

Inonu University, Malatya

Bogazici University, Istanbul

Bristol University

Charité - Universitätsklinikum

CNRS

Cambridge Research Institute

EPF Lausanne, Switzerland

ETH Zurich, Switzerland

FH Campus Wien

Imperial College

King's College London

The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR)

Leibniz Institute of Plant Biochemistry, GER

Medical University of Vienna

Norwich Research Park, UK

Institut Pasteur

PRBB

Sabanci University

SYNMIKRO - Center for Synthetic Microbiology


UCL

University of Athens

Univ of Cambridge

Univ of Edinburgh

Univ of Liverpool

Univ of Lisbon

Univ of Ljubljana

Univ of Manchester, UK

Univ of Newcastle

Univ of Nottingham

University of Oxford

Univ of Pavia

University of Warwick

University of Trento, IT

Uppsala University, Sweden

MH Hannover, Germany

University of Tübingen, Germany

University of Wuerzburg, Germany

Université Aix-Marseille II Faculté de Médecine-INSERM

Institut de Recerca Biomèdica, Barcelona, Spain]

Valencia, Spain

Cantabria, Spain

Inst. of Neurophysiology

Middle East Technical University-TURKEY

Yeditepe University-TURKEY

Institut de Génétique et Développement de Rennes (France)

Oceania

CAMBIA

Univ of Otago

Univ of Queensland

Univ of Sydney

South America

Univ of São Paulo, Brazil

Centro Universitário Vila Velha-UVV, Brazil

Universidade Estadual do Norte Fluminense Darcy Ribeiro, Brazil

Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina, Brazil

Universidad de los Andes, Colombia

P. Catholic University of Chile

Universidad de Guanajuato

Labs in development

Labs in development


North America

Arizona State University

Baylor College of Medicine

Boston University

Brigham & Women's Hospital

Brigham Young University

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Caltech

Case Western Reserve

Columbia University

Davidson College

Georgia State University

Georgia Tech

Gladstone Institutes

Harvard

Iowa State University

Johns Hopkins

Kent State University

Loma Linda University

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Loyola Marymount University

Loyola University in Chicago

Massachusetts General Hospital/ CIID

McGill University, Canada

Michigan State University

MIT

New York University

North Dakota State University

Northwestern University

Norwich University

Oregon Health & Science University

Oregon State University

Pacific Northwest Research Station

Penn State University

Portland State University

Purdue University

Rochester Institute of Technology

Stanford University

Stony Brook University

The Ohio State University

The Rockefeller University

Texas A&M

Thomas Jefferson University

Truman State University

Tufts University

UC Berkeley

UC Davis

UC Los Angeles

UC San Diego

UC San Francisco

UI Urbana-Champaign

UI Chicago

Univ Alabama Birmingham

Univ Alaska Anchorage

University of Arizona

University of Arkansas

Univ of British Columbia

University of Buffalo

Univeristy of Central Missouri

Univ of Chicago

Univ of Connecticut Health Center

Univ of Delaware

Univ of Central Florida

University of Iowa

Univ of Kentucky

Univ of Maryland

Univ of Massachusetts Amherst

Univ of Minnesota

Univ of Mississippi Medical Center

Univ of Missouri, St. Louis

Univ of Nebraska-Lincoln

Univ of New Mexico

Univ of Notre Dame

Univ of Oregon

Univ of Ottawa

Univ of Pennsylvania

Univ of Rhode Island

Univ of Southern California

Univ of Tennessee

Univ of Texas at Austin

Univ of Texas at Dallas

Univ of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

Univ of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas

Univ of Toronto

Univ of Victoria

Univ of Virginia

Univ of Washington

Univ of Windsor

Univ of Wisconsin-Madison

Vanderbilt University

Virginia Commonwealth University

West Virginia University

Yale University

