Kim:Publications

[100] K. Uto, J. Tsui, C. DeForest<sup>#</sup>, and D.H. Kim<sup>#</sup>, “Dynamically tunable cell culture platforms for tissue engineering and mechanobiology,” '''Progress in Polymer Science''', 2016. (in press) [http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0079670016300673 Article] <br><br>

[101] A.S.T. Smith, J. Macadangdang, W. Leung, M.A. Laflamme, and D.H. Kim, “Human iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes and tissue engineering strategies for disease modeling and drug screening,” '''Biotechnology Advances''', 2016. (in press) [http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0734975016301574 Article] <br><br>

[99] K.H. Nam, P. Kim, D.K. Wood, S. Kwon, P.P. Provenzano#, and D.H. Kim#, “Multiscale cues drive collective cell migration,” Scientific Reports, vol. 6, 29749, 2016. Article



[98] C.L. Smith, O. Kilic, P. Schiapparelli, D.H. Kim, N. Sedora-Roman, H. Guerrero-Cazares, S. Gupta, T. O’Donnell, K. Chaichana, F. Rodriguez, S. Abbadi, A. Quiñones‐Hinojosa, and A. Levchenko, “Migration phenotype of brain cancer cells predicts patient outcomes,” Cell Reports, vol. 15, pp. 2616-2624, 2016. Article (highlighted in ScienceDaily)



[97] A. Stempien-Otero, D.H. Kim, and J. Davis, “Molecular networks underlying myofibroblast fate and fibrosis,” Journal of Molecular and Cellular Cardiology, vol. 97, pp. 153-161, 2016. Article



[96] J.M. Pioner, A.W. Racca, J. Klaiman, K.C. Yang, X. Guan, L. Pabon, V. Muskheli, R. Zaunbrecher, J. Macadangdang, M.Y. Yeong, D.L. Mack, M.K. Childers, D.H. Kim, C. Tesi, C. Poggesi, C.E. Murry, and M. Regnier, “Isolation and mechanical measurements of myofibrils from human induced pluripotent stem cell derived cardiomyocytes,” Stem Cell Reports, vol. 6, pp. 885-896, 2016. Article



[95] J. Park, D.H. Kim, H. Kim, C.J. Wang, M.K. Kwak, E. Hur, K.Y. Suh, S.S. An, and A. Levchenko, “Directed migration of cancer cells by the graded texture of the underlying matrix,” Nature Materials, vol. 15, pp. 792-801, 2016. Article



[94] A.S.T. Smith, J. Davis, K.S. Lee, D.L. Mack, and D.H. Kim, “Muscular dystrophy in a dish: engineered human skeletal muscle mimetics for disease modeling and drug discovery,” Drug Discovery Today, 2016. (invited) (in press) Article



[93] P.D. Tatman, E.G. Muhonen, S. Wickers, A.O. Gee, E.S. Kim, and D.H. Kim, “Self-assembled peptides for stem cell and tissue engineering”, Biomaterials Science, vol. 4, pp. 543-554, 2016. (Featured as an Inside Front Cover Article) Article



[92] P. Mengsteab, K. Uto, A.S.T. Smith, S. Frankel, E. Fisher, Z. Nawas, J. Macadangdang, M. Ebara, and D.H. Kim, “Spatiotemporal control of cardiac anisotropy using dynamic nanotopographic cues,” Biomaterials, vol. 86, pp. 1-10, 2016. Article



[91] D. Carson, M. Hnilova, X. Yang, C. Nemeth, A. Smith, J. Tsui, A. Jiao, M. Regnier, C. Murry, C. Tamerler, and D. H. Kim, “Nanotopography-induced structural anisotropy and sarcomere development in human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes,” ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces, vol. 8, pp. 21923-21932, 2016. Article



[90] C. Mandrycky, J. Wang, K. Kim, and D.H. Kim, “3D Bioprinting for engineering complex tissues,” Biotechnology Advances, vol. 34, pp. 422-434, 2016. Article



[89] W.H. Kong, D.K. Sung, H. Kim, J.A. Yang, N. Ieronimakis, K.S. Kim, J. Lee, D.H. Kim, S.H. Yun, and S.K. Hahn, “Self-adjuvanted hyaluronate – antigenic peptide conjugate for transdermal treatment of muscular dystrophy,” Biomaterials, vol. 81, pp. 93-103, 2016. Article



[88] H.J. Park, Y.B. Hong, Y.C. Choi, J. Lee, E.J. Kim, J.S. Lee, W.M. Mo, S.M. Ki, H.I. Kim, H.J. Kim, Y.S. Hyun, H.D. Hong, K.S. Nam, S.C. Jung, S.B. Kim, S.H. Kim, D.H. Kim, K.W. Oh, S. Kim, J. Yoo, J.E. Lee, K.W. Chung, and B.O. Choi, “ADSSL1 mutation relevant to autosomal recessive adolescent-onset distal myopathy,” Annals of Neurology, vol. 79, pp. 231-243, 2016. Article



[87] H.S. Yang, S.J. Yu, J. Tsui, J. Macadangdang, B. Lee, S.G. Im, and D.H. Kim, "Electroconductive nanopatterned substrates for enhanced myogenic differentiation and maturation," Advanced Healthcare Materials, vol. 5, pp. 137-145, 2016. (Featured as a Front Cover Article) Article





[86] J. Macadangdang, X. Guan, A. Smith, R. Lucero, S. Czerniecki, M.K. Childers, D.L. Mack, and D.H. Kim, “Nanopatterned human iPSC-based model of a dystrophin-null cardiomyopathic phenotype,” Cellular and Molecular Bioengineering, vol. 8, pp. 320-332, 2015. (BMES-CMBE Young Innovator Special Issue) Article



[85] K. Uto, C. DeForest, and D.H. Kim, “Soft shape memory materials,” Biomaterials Nanoarchitectronics: Design of Functional Nanomaterials for Biomedical Applications, M. Ebara (Eds.), Elsevier, invited chapter, 2015.



[84] Y.S. Hyun, J. Lee, H.J. Kim, H. Koo, A.S.T. Smith, D.H. Kim, B.O. Choi, and K.W. Chung, “Compound heterozygous mutations in FGD4 cause Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 4 in two non-consanguineous Korean families,” Annals of Human Genetics, vol. 79, pp. 460-469, 2015. Article



[83] K.H. Nam, M. Perla, A. Smith, and D.H. Kim, “Bioengineered human heart and skeletal muscles on chips: methods and applications,” Frontiers in Biomedical Engineering: Convergence Technology, H. Jo, H.W. Jun, J. Shin, and S.H. Lee (Eds.), Springer-Verlag, invited chapter, pp. 199-208, 2015. Article



[82] P.D. Tatman, W. Gerull, S. Sweeney-Easter, J.I. Davis, A. Gee, and D.H. Kim, “Multiscale biofabrication of articular cartilage: bioinspired and biomimetic approaches,” Tissue Engineering, Part B. vol. 21, pp. 543-559, 2015. Article



[81] K. Uto, E. Fisher, H.N. Kim, C.H. Seo, and D.H. Kim, “Multi-scale topographical approaches for cell mechanobiology studies,” Integrative Mechanobiology: Micro and Nano Techniques in Cell Mechanobiology, Y. Sun, D.H. Kim, and C. Simmons (Eds.), Cambridge University Press, invited chapter, 2015.



[80] D. Huh and D.H. Kim, “Microengineered cell- and tissue-based assays for drug screening and toxicology applications,” Journal of Laboratory Automation, vol. 20, pp. 79-81, 2015. Article



[79] Kshitiz, J. Afzal, E.H. Ahn, Y. Suhail, R. Goyal, M. Hubbi, Q. Hussaini, D.E. Ellison, B. Nacev, D.H. Kim, J. Lee, S. Frankel, K. Gray, R. Bankoti, A. Chien, and A. Levchenko, “Control of the interface between heterotypic cell populations reveals the mechanism of intercellular transfer of signaling proteins,” Integrative Biology, vol. 7, pp.364-372, 2015. Article



[78] H. Jeon*, J.H. Tsui*, S.I. Jang*, J.H. Lee, K. Mun, S. Park, Y.C. Boo#, and D.H. Kim#, “Combined effects of substrate topography and stiffness on endothelial cytokines and chemokines secretion,” ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces, vol. 7, pp. 4525-4532, 2015. Article



[77] K.H. Nam*, A.Smith*, S. Lone, S. Kwon, and D.H. Kim#, "Biomimetic three-dimensional tissue models for advanced high-throughput drug screening," Journal of Laboratory Automation, vol. 20, pp. 201-215, 2015. Article



[76] K.H. Nam, M. Perla, A. Smith, and D.H. Kim, “Bioengineered human heart and skeletal muscles on chips: methods and applications,” Frontiers in Biomedical Engineering: Convergence Technology, H. Jo, H.W. Jun, J. Shin, and S.H. Lee (Eds.), Springer-Verlag, invited chapter, 2015.



[75] A.M. Mikheev, S.A. Mikheeva, A.D. Trister, M.J. Tokita, S.N. Emerson, C.A. Parada, D.E. Born, B. Carnemolla, S. Frankel, D.H. Kim, R.G. Oxford, Y. Kosai, K.R. Tozer-Fink, T.C. Manning, J.R. Silber, and R.C. Rostomily “Periostin is a novel therapeutic target that predicts and regulates glioma malignancy,” Neuro-Oncology, vol. 17, pp. 372-382, 2015. Article



[74] P. Mengsteab, J.Y. Kwon, H.T. Ryoon, B.M. Suk, K.T. Kyun, D.H. Kim, and S.J. Kim “Factors associated with the improvement of vocal fold movement: an analysis of LEMG and laryngeal CT parameters," Journal of Electromyography and Kinesiology, vol. 25(1), pp. 1-7, 2015. Article ​



[73] Kshitiz, J. Afzal, S. Y. Kim, and D.H. Kim#, "A nanotopography approach for studying the structure-function relationships of cells and tissues," Cell Adhesion and Migration, vol.9, pp. 300–307, 2015. (invited) Article









[72] F. Pati, J. Jang, D.H. Ha, S.W. Kim, J.W. Rhie, J.H. Shim, D.H. Kim, and D.W. Cho, “Printing three dimensional tissue analog with decellularized extracellular matrix bioink,” Nature Communications, vol.5, no.3935, 2014. Article



[71] A. Shapira, D.H. Kim, and T. Dvir, “Advanced micro and nanofabrication technologies in tissue engineering,” Biofabrication, vol.6, 020301, 2014. Article



[70] C. Nemeth, K. Janebodin, A. E. Yuan, J.E. Dennis, M. Reyes#, and D.H. Kim#, “Enhanced chondrogenic differentiation of dental pulp stem cells using nanopatterned PEG-GelMA-HA hydrogels,” Tissue Engineering vol. 20, pp. 2817-2829, 2014. Article



[69] J.E. Kim, S.M. Lee, S.H. Kim, P. Tatman, A.O. Gee, D.H. Kim, Y.M. Jung, and S.J. Kim, “The effect of self-assembled peptide-mesenchymal stem cell complex on the progression of osteoarthritis in a rat model,” International Journal of Nanomedicine, vol. 9, pp. 141-157, 2014. Article



[68] J. Antetomaso, A. Jiao, K. Gauthier-Bell, and D.H. Kim#, “Nanotopographically-defined in vitro cell culture models for stem cell and tissue engineering,” Handbook of Biomimetics and Bioinspiration, E. Jabbari, A. Khademhosseini, L.P. Lee, D.H. Kim, and A. Ghaemmaghami, (Eds.), invited chapter, Chapter.42, pp. 1149-1176, 2014. Article



[67] Kshitiz J. Afzal, D.H. Kim, and A. Levchenko, "Mechanotransduction via p190RhoGAP regulates a switch between cardiomyogenic and endothelial lineages in adult cardiac progenitors," Stem Cells, vol. 32, pp. 1999 – 2007, 2014. (invited) Article



[66] P. Kim, A. Yuan, K. Nam, A. Jiao, and D.H. Kim#, “Fabrication of poly(ethylene glycol):gelatin methacrylate composite nanostructures with tunable stiffness and degradation for vascular tissue engineering,” Biofabrication, vol.6, 024112, 2014. Article



[65] E.S. Kim, E.H. Ahn, T. Dvir, and D.H. Kim#, “Emerging nanotechnology approaches in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine,” International Journal of Nanomedicine, vol. 9, pp. 1-5, 2014. Article



[64] A. Jiao, N. Trosper, H.S. Yang, J.S. Kim, J. Tsui, S. Frankel, C.E. Murry, and D.H. Kim#, “A thermoresponsive nanofabricated substratum for the engineering of three-dimensional tissues with layer-by-layer architectural control,” ACS Nano, vol. 8, pp. 4430-4439, 2014. Article



[63] S. Chaterji, P. Kim, S.H. Choe, J.H. Tsui, A.B. Baker#, and D.H. Kim#, “Synergistic effects of matrix nanotopography and stiffness on vascular smooth muscle cell function,” Tissue Engineering Part A, vol. 20, pp. 2115-2126, 2014. Article



[62] J. Macadangdang, A. Jiao, D. Carson, H.J. Lee, J.A. Fugate, L.M. Pabon, M. Regnier, C. Murry, and D.H. Kim#, “Capillary force lithography for cardiac tissue engineering,” Journal of Visualized Experiments, e50039, 2014. Article



[61] E.H. Ahn, Y.H. Kim, Kshitiz, S. An, S.W. Lee, M. Kwak, K.Y. Suh, D.H. Kim#, and A. Levchenko#, “Spatial control of adult stem cell fate using nanotopographic cues,” Biomaterials, vol. 35, pp. 2401–2410, 2014. (highlighted in Faculty of 1000 Biology) Article



[60] N. Trosper, P. Kerscher, J. Macadangdang, D. Carson, E. Lipke, and D.H. Kim#, "Micro- and nanofabrication approaches to cardiac tissue engineering," Tissue and Organ Regeneration: Advances in Micro and Nano Technology, invited chapter, Chapter. 21, pp.725-754, 2014. Article



[59] H.S. Yang, N. Ieronimakis, J. Tsui, H.N. Kim, K.Y. Suh, M. Reyes#, and D.H. Kim#, “Nanopatterned muscle cell patches for enhanced myogenesis and dystrophin expression in a mouse model of muscular dystrophy,” Biomaterials, vol. 35, pp. 1478-1486, 2014. Article



[58] A. Blakney, J. Antetomaso W. Leung, and D.H. Kim#, “Extracellular matrix in vivo: components and behavior of cells on them,” Stem Cell NanoEngineering, H. Baharvand and N. Aghdami, invited chapter, Chapter. 3, 2014. Article









[57] J.H. Kim, H.N. Kim, K.T. Lim, Y. Kim, S. Hoon, S. H. Park, H. J. Lim, D.H. Kim, P.H. Choung, Y.H. Choung, K.Y. Suh, and J.H. Chung, "Designing nanotopographical density of extracellular matrix for controlled morphology and function of human mesencymal stem cells," Scientific Reports, vol. 3, pp. 3552, 2013. Article PDF



[56] J. Tsui, W. H. Lee, S. Pun, J. K. Kim#, and D.H. Kim#, "Microfluidics-assisted drug carrier production and drug screening," Advanced Drug Delivery Review, vol. 65, pp.1575-1588, 2013. Article



[55] E.S. Kim, E.H. Ahn, E.H. Chung, and D.H. Kim#, “Recent advances in nanobiotechnology and high-throughput molecular techniques for systems biomedicine,“ Molecules and Cells, vol. 36, pp. 477-484, 2013. (invited) Article



[54] S.H. Park, M.S. Kim, D. Lee, Y.W. Choi, D.H. Kim#, and K.Y. Suh#, “Hybrid microfabrication of nanofiber-based sheets and rods for tissue engineering applications,” Journal of Laboratory Automation, vol. 18, pp. 494-503, 2013. (# corresponding authors)Article



[53] B. Lee, A. Jiao, S.J. Yu, J.B. You, D.H. Kim#, and S.G. Im#, “Initiated chemical vapor deposition of thermoresponsive poly(N-vinylcaprolactam) thin films for cell sheet engineering,” Acta Biomaterialia, vol. 9, pp. 7691–7698, 2013. ( # corresponding authors) Article



[52] J. H. Kim, K. S. Choi, Y. Kim, K.-T. Lim, H. Seonwoo, Y. Park, D.H. Kim, P.H. Choung, C.-S. Cho, S.Y. Kim, Y.H. Choung, and J. H. Chung, "Bioactive effects of graphene oxide cell culture substratum on structure and function of human adipose-derived stem cells," Journal of Biomedical Materials Research: Part A, vol. 101, pp. 3520–3530, 2013. (Featured as a Cover Article) Article



[51] R. Singh, E.S. Yoon, K.Y. Suh, and D.H. Kim, “Biomimetic surfaces for tribological applications in micro/nano-devices,” Nano-Tribology and Materials Issues in MEMS, S.S. Kumar, N. Satyanarayana, S.C. Lim (Eds.), Springer-Verlag, invited chapter, 2011.pp.147-162, 2013. Article



[50] M. E. Hubbi, Kshitiz, D.M. Gilkes, S. Rey, C. C. Wong, W. Luo, D.H. Kim, C. V. Dang, A. Levchenko, and G. Semenza, “A non-transcriptional role for HIF-1α as a direct inhibitor of DNA replication,” Science Signaling, vol. 6, pp. ra10, 2013. (Featured as a Cover Article; Highlighted in Science)Article; Podcast



[49] Y. Suhail, Kshitiz, J. Lee, M. Walker, D.H. Kim, M.D. Brennan, J. Bader, and A. Levchenko, “Modeling intercellular transfer of biomolecules through tunneling nanotubes,” Bulletin of Mathematical Biology, vol. 75, pp. 1400-1416, 2013. Article



[48] H. N. Kim, A. Jiao, N.S. Hwang, M.S. Kim, D.H. Kang, D.H. Kim, and K. Suh, "Nanotopography-guided tissue engineering and regenerative medicine" Advanced Drug Delivery Review vol. 64, pp. 536-558, 2013. (Featured as a Cover Article) Article









[39] K. Gupta, D.H. Kim, D. Beebe, and A. Levchenko, “Micro and nanoengineering for stem cell biology: the promise with a caution,” Trends in Biotechnology, Vol. 29, pp.399-408, 2011. (Selected as Top 25 Hottest Articles) Article



[38] J. Kim, I. Hwang, D. Britain, T.D. Chung, Y. Sun, and D.H. Kim#, "Microfluidic approaches for gene delivery and gene therapy," Lab on a Chip, vol. 11, pp. 3941 - 3948, 2011. Article



[37] E. Hur*, I.H. Yang*, D.H. Kim*, J. Byun, W.-L. Xu, S. Jilafu, R. Cheong, A. Levchenko, N. Thakor, and F. Zhou, “Engineering neuronal growth cone to promote axon regeneration over inhibitory molecules,” Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences USA, vol. 108, pp. 5057-5062, 2011. ( *Equal contribution). Article



[36] D.H. Kim and Y. Sun, “Micro- and nanoengineered tools as emerging platforms for cell mechanobiology,” IET Micro and Nano Letters, vol. 6, pp. 289, Editorial, 2011.









Books



Y. Sun, C. Simmons, and D.H. Kim, Editors, “Integrative Mechanobiology: Micro and Nano Techniques in Cell Mechanobiology,” Cambridge University Press, 2015. (scheduled)



E. Jabbari, D.H. Kim, L.P. Lee, A. Ghaemmaghami, and A. Khademhosseini, Editors, “Handbook of Biomimetics and Bioinspiration,” World Scientific Publishers, 2014 Article







