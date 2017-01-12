Kim:Name Shifter

(Difference between revisions)

Line 1: Line 1:

+ Edit page to access code

+

<!-- <!--

+

+ // Name Shifter, By Kevin Gray

+ // This program moves entries from the "undergraduates" or "research scientists"

+ // sections of the website to the "former members" section. It requires two text

+ // files: 1) The body of the undergraduate section titled "UndergradCode" and 2)

+ // the body of the former members section, titled "FormerCode". Output files for the

+ // Undergraduates or Former Members sections are respectively titled UndergradPage.txt and

+ // FormerPage.txt.

import java.io.*; import java.io.*;

Line 6: Line 16:

public class Name_Shifter_KG { public class Name_Shifter_KG {

- public static void main(String []args) throws FileNotFoundException { + public static void main(String []args) throws FileNotFoundException {

- Scanner console = new Scanner(System.in); + Scanner console = new Scanner(System.in);

- PrintStream removeables = new PrintStream( new File(" removeables .txt")); + ArrayList<String> ActiveMembers = new ArrayList<String>();

- String more = "y"; + ArrayList<String> FormerMembers = new ArrayList<String>();

- while (more.equals("y")){ + Map<String,String> Pics = new TreeMap<String,String>();

- System.out.println("enter a name to delete "); + Map<String,String> Emails = new TreeMap<String,String>();

- removeables.println( console.nextLine()); + Map<String,String> Position = new TreeMap<String,String>();

- System.out.println("any more names? y/n"); +

- more = console.nextLine(); + Scanner ActiveInput = new Scanner(new File("UndergradCode.txt"));

+ Scanner FormerInput = new Scanner(new File("FormerCode.txt"));

+ PrintStream UndergradPage = new PrintStream(new File(" UndergradPage .txt"));

+ PrintStream FormerPage = new PrintStream(new File("FormerPage.txt"));

+

+ assignNames(ActiveInput, ActiveMembers, Pics, Emails, Position);

+ String more = "y";

+ while (more.equals("y")){

+ System.out.println(ActiveMembers);

+ System.out.println("enter a person to deactivate ");

+ String Name = console.nextLine() ;

+ FormerMembers.add("\'\'\'" + Name + "\'\'\'" );

+ ActiveMembers.remove("\'\'\'" + Name + "\'\'\'");

+ System.out.println("any more names? y/n");

+ more = console.nextLine();

+ }

+

+ PrintPage(ActiveMembers, Emails, Pics, UndergradPage, Position);

+ for (String i : FormerMembers) {

+ Position.put(i, "Undergraduate Student"); // Change to "Research Scientist" when updating

+ // Reaserch Scientist page

} }

- +

- + assignNames ( FormerInput, FormerMembers, Pics , Emails , Position );

- + PrintPage ( FormerMembers , Emails , Pics, FormerPage, Position );

- PrintStream out1 = new PrintStream ( new File("template.txt")); +

- PrintStream out2 = new PrintStream(new File("pics.txt")); +

- PrintStream out3 = new PrintStream(new File("names.txt")); +

- PrintStream FormerMembers = new PrintStream(new File("Former_Members.txt")); +

- +

- Scanner input = new Scanner(new File("original_code.txt")); +

- Scanner template = new Scanner(new File("template.txt")); +

- Scanner pics = new Scanner(new File("pics.txt")); +

- Scanner names = new Scanner(new File("names.txt")); +

- +

- clearer(input , out1 , out2 , out3 ); +

- compiler ( template , pics , names ); +

} }

- public static void clearer (Scanner input, PrintStream out1 , PrintStream out2 , + // Extracts information from the webpage necessary to transfer member profiles from one

- PrintStream out3 ) throws FileNotFoundException { + // section to another

- while ( input. hasNextLine ()) { + public static void assignNames (Scanner input, ArrayList<String> Members ,

- String line = input. nextLine () ; + Map<String,String> Pics, Map<String,String> Emails ,

- if ( line .startsWith("|[ [Image: ")) { + Map<String, String> Position ) {

- out1 . println ( "||"); +

- if ( keep(line ) ) { + String Line = input. nextLine () ;

- out2.println(line ); + int i = Members.size( ) ;

- } + Queue< String > store = new LinkedList<String>();

- } else if ( line .startsWith("|width=\"175\"|'''")) { + while ( input. hasNextLine () ) {

- out1 . println (" |width= \ "175 \" |"); + if ( Line .startsWith("|[")) {

- if (keep(line)) { + store . add ( Line.substring ( 1 ));

- out3 . println(line); + } else if ( Line .startsWith("|width=\"175\"| \ ' \ ' \ '")) {

- } + Members . add ("\ ' \ '\' " + Line . split (" \'\'\' ") [1] + " \'\'\' ");

- } else { + Emails . put ( Members . get ( i ) , Line . split (" <br> " )[1] );

- out1.println(line); + Pics . put ( Members . get ( i ), store . remove ()) ;

- } + Line = Line + " " ;

- } + Position . put ( Members . get ( i ) , Line . split (" <br> ") [2] );

- } + i++ ;

- +

- public static boolean keep(String line) throws FileNotFoundException { +

- Scanner toRemove = new Scanner(new File (" removeables.txt ") ); +

- line = line.replace(" ", ""); +

- line = line . replace ( "_", ""); +

- int same = 0; +

- while (toRemove . hasNextLine () ) { +

- String reference = toRemove.nextLine(); +

- reference = reference . replace (" ", " "); +

- reference = reference . replace ( "_", ""); +

- if (line . contains ( reference ) ) { +

- same++; +

- } +

- } +

- +

- return same == 0; +

- } +

- +

- +

- +

- public static void compiler(Scanner template , Scanner pics, Scanner names) { +

- +

- while (template . hasNextLine ()) { +

- String line = template.nextLine(); +

- if (line.startsWith( " || " ) && pics.hasNextLine()) { +

- System . out.println ( pics . nextLine () ); +

- } else if (line . startsWith (" |width=\"175\"| ") && names.hasNextLine()) { +

- System.out.println(names.nextLine() ); +

- } else { +

- System.out.println(line) ; +

} }

+ Line = input.nextLine();

} }

+ Members.add(" ");

+ Members.add(" ");

+ Emails.put(" "," ");

+ Pics.put(" "," ");

+ Position.put(" ", " ");

} }

- } +

+ // Prints a list of names, pictures, and associated info into the correct format with

+ // which the website can be updated

+ public static void PrintPage(ArrayList List, Map<String,String> Emails, Map<String,

+ String> Pics, PrintStream Page, Map<String,String> Position) {

+ for (int i = 0; i < List.size() / 3; i++) {

+ Page.println("|-align=\"center\"");

+ Page.println("|");

+ Page.println("|" + Pics.get(List.get(3 * i)));

+ Page.println("|");

+ Page.println("|" + Pics.get(List.get(3 * i + 1)));

+ Page.println("|");

+ Page.println("|" + Pics.get(List.get(3 * i + 2)));

+ Page.println();

+ Page.println( "|-align=\"center\" valign=\"top\"");

+ Page.println("|width=\"25\"|");

+ Page.println("|width=\"175\"|" + List.get(3 * i) + "<br> " + Emails.get(List.get(3 * i)) + "<br>" + Position.get(List.get(3 * i)));

+ Page.println("|width=\"70\"|");

+ Page.println("|width=\"175\"|" + List.get(3 * i + 1) + "<br> " + Emails.get(List.get(3 * i + 1)) + "<br>" + Position.get(List.get(3 * i + 1)));

+ Page.println("|width=\"70\"|");

+ Page.println("|width=\"175\"|" + List.get(3 * i + 2) + "<br> " + Emails.get(List.get(3 * i + 2)) + "<br>" + Position.get(List.get(3 * i + 2)));

+ Page.println("|width=\"25\"|");

+ Page.println();

+ }

+ }

+ }