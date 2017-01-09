Kim:Lab Members

Principal Investigator

Deok-Ho Kim, PhD
 Assistant Professor
Department of Bioengineering
Center for Cardiovascular Biology
Institute of Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine
Center for Nanotechnology

University of Washington
Box 355061, Seattle, WA 98195
Citation

Short Biosketch

Postdoctoral Scholars

Alec Smith

alecstsmith@gmail.com
B.S. Biology, Imperial College London, 2004
Ph.D. Tissue Engneering, University College London, 2012

Research Interests: Neuromuscular engineering, cardiac engineering, stem cell biology, disease modeling.

Google Scholar




Graduate Students

Alex Jiao


B.S. Northwestern University, 2010
Ph.D. Student, University of Washington
NIH T32 Trainee (BCTG and CVP)

Research Interests: Cardiac tissue engineering, stem cell biology, regenerative medicine, biomaterials.
Biosketch


Jesse Macadangdang


B.S. (Biomedical Engineering) University of Virginia, 2011
Ph.D. Student, University of Washington
NIH T32 Trainee (BCTG)

Research Interests: Cardiac tissue engineering, disease modeling in-the-dish, drug screening, regenerative medicine.


Jonathan Tsui



B.S. (Materials Science and Engineering) Cornell University, 2008
M.Eng. (Biomedical Engineering) Cornell University, 2009
Ph.D. Student, University of Washington

Research Interests: Biomaterials, biomimetic scaffold design, regenerative medicine.
Biosketch
Google Scholar

Peter Kim


minuskook@gmail.com
B.S. (Biomedical Engineering, Applied Math and Statistics) Johns Hopkins University, 2012
Ph.D. Student, University of Washington

Research Interests: Biomaterial fabrication, Microfluidic bioMEMS, cancer invasion, biomimetic scaffold design.
Biosketch
Google Scholar

Joy Su


joysu0205@gmail.com
M.D. Kaohsiung Medical University, Taiwan, 2008
Rotating Ph.D. Student, Univeristy of Washington

Research Interests: Bioengineering, Cancer Research, Pathology.
Google Scholar

Nisa Penland

nisapenland@gmail.com
M.S. Student, University of Washington
B.S. (Neuroscience) University of Michigan, 2014

Research Interests: Direct reprogramming of fibroblasts to cardiomyocytes, Magnetic-core nanoparticles.

Zeid Nawas
zeidnawas@gmail.com
M.S. Student, University of Washington
B.S. (Bioengineering) University of Washington, 2016

Research Interests: 3D Bioprinting, Bio-ink Design.

Justin Lee
daho1688@uw.edu
M.S. Student, University of Washington
B.S. (Pathology) University of Washington, 2016

Research Interests: Athersclerosis, Rapid Diagonistics, Cell Mechanobiology.

Research Scientists

Joseph Long
jlong693@gmail.com
B.S. Bioengineering, Oregon State University, 2015, UW PREP Scholar
Travis Charles Moerk
ctmoerk@uw.edu
J.D. Georgetown University, 2001
Google Scholar 		Emil Jahng
emil.jahng@gmail.com
B.S. Biology, Emory University, 2016
Google Scholar
Kevin Gray
kayemgray@gmail.com
B.S. Bioengineering, University of Washington, 2016


Undergraduate Students

David Yama
david.m.p.yama@gmail.com
NIH B3 SURP Scholar 		Jinsung Kim
jinsungkim93@gmail.com
Mary Gates Scholar 		Rakchanok Chavanachat
som11@uw.edu
Atrina Gharai
atrinagharai@gmail.com
 Nick Chu
nickolasc.c@gmail.com
 Evan Lam
ejlam@uw.edu




Former Group Members

Kevin Mun

Undergraduate Student 		Winnie Leung
winnie03@uw.edu
M.S. Student 		Mikael Perla
mjperla1243@gmail.com
Undergraduate Student
Daniel Lih
daniellih8137@gmail.com
M.S. Student 		Tommy Lile
tdlile7@uw.edu
Undergraduate Student 		Rachel Lucero
rlucero2@uw.edu
Undergraduate Student
Elliot Fisher
ecfisher@uw.edu
Undergraduate Student 		Sunjay Mouli
sunjaym@uw.edu
Undergraduate Student 		Jacob Chong
hindelc@gmail.com
Undergraduate Student
Ryan Chui
ryan.w.chui@gmail.com
Undergraduate Student 		Will Gerull
wgerull@uw.edu
Undergraduate Student 		Jasmine Rinnofner
jrinnofner@gmail.com
Visiting M.S. Student
Oscar Lee
oosca@uw.edu
M.S. Student 		Koichiro Uto
flatronl1753s@gmail.com
Postdoctoral Scholar 		Eunpyo Choi
eunpyochoi5@gmail.com
Postdoctoral Scholar



Additional Former Lab Members (Prior to 2016)




Awards and Fellowships

Index of Grad Student and Postdoc Recognitions




Faculty Collaborators
