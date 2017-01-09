Kim:Lab Members

|
Principal Investigator
Postdoctoral Scholars
| Alec Smith
alecstsmith@gmail.com
B.S. Biology, Imperial College London, 2004
Ph.D. Tissue Engneering, University College London, 2012
Research Interests: Neuromuscular engineering, cardiac engineering, stem cell biology, disease modeling.
Google Scholar
| Koichiro Uto
flatronl1753s@gmail.com
B.S. Engineering, Kagoshima University, 2005
M.S. Science and Engineering, Kagoshima University, 2007
Ph.D. Science and Engineering, Kagoshima University, 2010
Research Interests: Smart polymers, mechanobiology, tissue engineering, biomaterials, interface and colloid science.
| Eunpyo Choi
eunpyochoi5@gmail.com
B.S. Mechanical Engineering, Sogang University, 2008
M.S. Mechanical Engineering, Sogang University, 2010
Ph.D. Mechanical Engineering, Sogang University, 2015
Research Interests: Micro/nanofluidics, BioMEMS, Biosensors, Micro/nanofabrication.
Google Scholar
Graduate Students
|Alex Jiao
B.S. Northwestern University, 2010
Ph.D. Student, University of Washington
NIH T32 Trainee (BCTG and CVP)
Research Interests: Cardiac tissue engineering, stem cell biology, regenerative medicine, biomaterials.
Biosketch
| Jesse Macadangdang
B.S. (Biomedical Engineering) University of Virginia, 2011
Ph.D. Student, University of Washington
NIH T32 Trainee (BCTG)
Research Interests: Cardiac tissue engineering, disease modeling in-the-dish, drug screening, regenerative medicine.
| Jonathan Tsui
B.S. (Materials Science and Engineering) Cornell University, 2008
M.Eng. (Biomedical Engineering) Cornell University, 2009
Ph.D. Student, University of Washington
Research Interests: Biomaterials, biomimetic scaffold design, regenerative medicine.
Biosketch
Google Scholar
| Peter Kim
minuskook@gmail.com
B.S. (Biomedical Engineering, Applied Math and Statistics) Johns Hopkins University, 2012
Ph.D. Student, University of Washington
Research Interests: Biomaterial fabrication, Microfluidic bioMEMS, cancer invasion, biomimetic scaffold design.
Biosketch
Google Scholar
|Joy Su
joysu0205@gmail.com
M.D. Kaohsiung Medical University, Taiwan, 2008
Rotating Ph.D. Student, Univeristy of Washington
Research Interests: Bioengineering, Cancer Research, Pathology.
Google Scholar
|Nisa Penland
nisapenland@gmail.com
M.S. Student, University of Washington
B.S. (Neuroscience) University of Michigan, 2014
Research Interests: Direct reprogramming of fibroblasts to cardiomyocytes, Magnetic-core nanoparticles.
|Zeid Nawas
zeidnawas@gmail.com
M.S. Student, University of Washington
B.S. (Bioengineering) University of Washington, 2016
Research Interests: 3D Bioprinting, Bio-ink Design.
|Justin Lee
daho1688@uw.edu
M.S. Student, University of Washington
B.S. (Pathology) University of Washington, 2016
Research Interests: Athersclerosis, Rapid Diagonistics, Cell Mechanobiology.
Research Scientists
Undergraduate Students
Former Group Members
|Daniel Lih
daniellih8137@gmail.com
M.S. Student
|Tommy Lile
tdlile7@uw.edu
Undergraduate Student
|Rachel Lucero
rlucero2@uw.edu
Undergraduate Student
|Elliot Fisher
ecfisher@uw.edu
Undergraduate Student
|Sunjay Mouli
sunjaym@uw.edu
Undergraduate Student
|Jacob Chong
hindelc@gmail.com
Undergraduate Student
|Ryan Chui
ryan.w.chui@gmail.com
Undergraduate Student
|Will Gerull
wgerull@uw.edu
Undergraduate Student
|Jasmine Rinnofner
jrinnofner@gmail.com
Visiting M.S. Student
|Oscar Lee
oosca@uw.edu
M.S. Student
Awards and Fellowships
Faculty Collaborators