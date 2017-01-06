Jeong lab:Reprints

Contents 1 2016

2 2015

3 2014

4 2013

5 2011 and 2012

6 2009 and 2010

7 2008 and before 2016 Bold: corresponding author Gautam J, Banskota S, Regmi SC, Ahn S, Jeon YH, Jeong H, Kim SJ, Nam TG, Jeong BS, Kim JA. Tryptophan hydroxylase 1 and 5-HT7 receptor preferentially expressed in triple-negative breast cancer promote cancer progression through autocrine serotonin signaling. Mol Cancer 2016;15:75 [1]

2016;15:75 [1] Pan X, Ning M, Jeong H . Transcriptional regulation of CYP2D6 expression. Drug Metab Dispos. [2]

. Transcriptional regulation of CYP2D6 expression. [2] Cho S, Ning M, Zhang Y, Rubin LH, Jeong H . 17β-Estradiol up-regulates UGT1A9 expression via ERα Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B 2016;6:504–509 [3]

. 17β-Estradiol up-regulates UGT1A9 expression via ERα 2016;6:504–509 [3] Tracy TS, Chaudhry AS, Prasad B, Thummel KE, Schuetz EG, Zhong X, Tien Y, Jeong H , Pan X, Shireman LM, Tay-Sontheimer J, Lin YS. Interindividual variability in cytochrome P450-mediated drug metabolism. Drug Metab Dispos. 2016;44:343-51 [4]

, Pan X, Shireman LM, Tay-Sontheimer J, Lin YS. Interindividual variability in cytochrome P450-mediated drug metabolism. 2016;44:343-51 [4] Koh K, Jeong H. Electrophoretic Mobility Shift Assay (EMSA) and Supershift Assay of Cytochrome P450 2B6 in Response to Estrogen. Methods Mol Biol 2016;1366:41-51. [5] 2015 Zhang N, Liu Y, Jeong H. Drug-Drug interaction potentials of tyrosine kinase inhibitors via inhibition of UDP-glucuronosyltransferases. Scientific Reports 2015;5:17778 [6] Ao L, Reichel DA, Hu D, Jeong H, Kim KB, Bae Y, Lee W. Polymer Micelle Formulations of Proteasome Inhibitor Carfilzomib for Improved Metabolic Stability and Anti-Cancer Efficacy in Human Multiple Myeloma and Lung Cancer Cell Lines. J Pharmacol Exp Ther 2015;355(2):168-73 [7] McClay K, Mehboob S, Yu J, Santarsiero B, Deng J, Cook JL, Jeong H, Johnson ME, Steffan RJ. Indole trimers with antibacterial activity against Gram-positive organisms produced using combinatorial biocatalysts. AMB Express. 2015;5(1):125 [8] Pan X, Jeong H. Estrogen-induced cholestasis leads to repressed CYP2D6 expression in CYP2D6-humanized mice. Mol Pharmacol. 2015;88(1):106-12 [9] Pan X, Lee YK, Jeong H. Farnesoid X receptor agonist represses cytochrome P450 2D6 expression by upregulating small heterodimer partner. Drug Metab Dispos. 2015;43(7):1002-7 [10] Zhang S, Pan X, Jeong H. GW4064, an agonist of Farnesoid X Receptor (FXR), represses CYP3A4 expression in human hepatocytes. Drug Metab Dispos. 2015;43(5):743-8 [11] Miller Z, Kim KS, Lee DM, Kasam V, Baek SE, Lee KH, Zhang YY, Ao L, Carmony K, Lee NR, Zhou S, Zhao Q, Jang Y, Jeong H, Zhan CG, Lee W, Kim DE, Kim KB. Proteasome inhibitors with pyrazole scaffolds from structure-based virtual screening. J Med Chem. 2015;58(4):2036-41 [12] Ning M, Koh KH, Pan X, Jeong H. Hepatocyte nuclear factor (HNF) 4α transactivation of cytochrome P450 (Cyp) 2d40 promoter is enhanced during pregnancy in mice. Biochem Pharmacol. 2015;94(1):46 [13] Hernandez W, Aquino-Michaels K, Drozda K, Patel S, Jeong H, Takahashi H, Cavallari LH, Perera MA. Novel single nucleotide polymorphism in CYP2C9 is associated with changes in warfarin clearance and CYP2C9 expression levels in African Americans. Trans Res. 2015;165(6):651-7 [14] 2014 Koh KH*, Pan X*, Zhang W, McLachlan A, Urrutia R, Jeong H. (*, equally contributed) Kruppel-like Factor 9 (KLF9) promotes cytochrome P450 (CYP) 2D6 expression during pregnancy in CYP2D6-humanized mice. Mol Pharmacol. 2014;86(6):727-35 (selected for Journal Highlights) [15] Stone R, Hong J, Jeong H. Pharmacokinetics of monoclonal antibodies used for inflammatory bowel diseases in pregnant women. J Clin Toxicol 2014;4:209 [16] Zhang Y, Liu Y, Mehboob S, Song J, Boci T, Johnson ME, Ghosh AK, Jeong H. Metabolism-directed structure optimization of benzimidazole-based Francisella tularensis enoyl-reductase (FabI) inhibitors. Xenobiotica. 2014;44(5):404-16 [17] Li W, Ning M, Koh K, Kim H, Jeong H. 17β-Estradiol (E2) induces sulfotransferase (SULT) 2A1 expression through estrogen Receptor (ER) α. Drug Metab Dispos. 2014;42(4):796-802 [18] Lee JK, Chung HJ, Fischer L, Fischer J, Gonzalez FJ, Jeong H. Human placental lactogen induces CYP2E1 expression via PI 3-kinase pathway in female human hepatocytes. Drug Metab Dispos. 2014;42(4):492-9. [19] Koh KH*, Pan X*, Shen H, Arnold SLM, Yu AM, Gonzalez FJ, Isoherranen N, Jeong H. (*, equally contributed) Altered expression of small heterodimer partner governs cytochrome P450 (CYP) 2D6 induction during pregnancy in CYP2D6-humanized mice. J Biol Chem. 2014;289(6):3105-13 [20] Fischer J, Sarto GE, Hardman J, Endres L, Jenkins TM, Kilpatrick SJ, Jeong H, Geller S, Deyo K, Fischer PA, Rodvold KA. Influence of gestational age and body weight on the pharmacokinetics of labetalol in pregnancy. Clin Pharmacokinet. 2014;53(4):373-83 [21] 2013 Lee H, Zhu T, Patel K, Zhang Y, Truong L, Hevener KE, Gatuz JL, Subramanya G, Jeong H, Uprichard SL, Johnson ME. High-throughput screening (HTS) and hit validation to identify small molecule inhibitors with activity against NS3/4A proteases from multiple Hepatitis C Virus genotypes. PlosOne. 2013;8(10):e75144 [22] Zhang N, Seguin RP, Kunze KL, Zhang Y, Jeong H. Characterization of inhibition kinetics of (S)-warfarin hydroxylation by noscapine: Implications in warfarin therapy. Drug Metab Dispos. 2013;41(12):2114-23 [23] Cavallari LH, Vaynshteyn D, Freeman KM, Wang D, Perera MP, Takahashi H, Drozda K, Patel SR, Jeong H. CYP2C9 promoter region SNPs linked to the R150H polymorphism are functional suggesting their role in CYP2C9*8-mediated effects. Pharmacogenetics and Genomics. 2013;23(4):228-31. [24] Choi S, Koh KH, Jeong H. Isoform-specific regulation of cytochromes P450 expression by estradiol and progesterone. Drug Metab Dispos. 2013;41(2):263-269. [25] 2011 and 2012 Vaynshteyn D, Jeong H. Caffeine induces CYP1A2 expression in rat hepatocytes but not in human hepatocytes. Drug Metab Lett. 2012;6(2):116-9. [26] Koh KH, Jurkovic S, Yang K, Choi SY, Jung JW, Kim KP, Zhang W, Jeong H. Estradiol induces cytochrome P450 2B6 expression at high concentrations: Implication in estrogen-mediated gene regulation in pregnancy. Biochem Pharmacol. 2012;84(1):93-103 [27] Liu Y, Jeong H, Takahashi H, Drozda K, Patel SR, Shapiro NL, Nutescu EA, Cavallari LH. Decreased warfarin clearance associated with the CYP2C9 R150H (*8) polymorphism. Clin Pharmacol Ther. 2012; 91(4): 660-665 [28] Cavallari LH, Jeong H, Bress A. Role of cytochrome P450 genotype in the steps toward personalized drug therapy. Pharmacogenomics and Personalized Medicine. 2011 Nov;4:123-136. [29] Choi SY, Fischer L, Yang K, Chung H, Jeong H. Isoform-specific regulation of cytochrome P450 expression and activity by estradiol in female rats. Biochem Pharmacol. 2011 Mar 15;81(6):777-782. [30] Koh KH, Xie H, Yu AM, Jeong H. Altered cytochrome P450 expression in mice during pregnancy. Drug Metab Dispos. 2011 Feb;39(2):165-169. [31] 2009 and 2010 Della Torre M, Hibbard JU, Jeong H, Fischer JH. Betamethasone in pregnancy: influence of maternal body weight and multiple gestation on pharmacokinetics. Am J Obstet Gynecol. 2010 Sep;203(3):254.e1-12. [32] Yang K, Koh KH, Jeong H. Induction of CYP2B6 and CYP3A4 expression by 1-aminobenzotriazole (ABT) in human hepatocytes. Drug Metab Lett. 2010 Aug;4(3):129-133. [33] Shord S, Chan L, Camp JR, Vasquez EM, Jeong H, Molokie RE, Baum CL, Xie H. Effects of oral clotrimazole troches on the pharmacokinetics of oral and intravenous midazolam. Br J Clin Pharmacol. 2010 69:160-166. [34] Jeong H. Altered drug metabolism during pregnancy: Hormonal regulation of drug-metabolizing enzymes. Expert Opin Drug Metab Toxicol 2010; 6(6):1-11 Chen H, Yang K, Choi SY, Fischer JH, Jeong H. Up-regulation of UDP-glucuronosyltransferase (UGT) 1A4 by 17beta-estradiol: a potential mechanism of increased lamotrigine elimination in pregnancy. Drug Metab Dispos. 2009 Sep;37(9):1841-1847. [35] Shord SS, Cavallari LH, Gao W, Jeong HY, Deyo K, Patel SR, Camp JR, Labott SM, Molokie RE. The pharmacokinetics of codeine and its metabolites in Blacks with sickle cell disease. Eur J Clin Pharmacol. 2009 Jul;65(7):651-658. [36] Choi S, Sainz B Jr, Corcoran P, Uprichard S, Jeong H. Characterization of increased drug metabolism activity in dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO)-treated Huh7 hepatoma cells. Xenobiotica. 2009 Mar;39(3):205-217. [37] 2008 and before Jeong H, Choi SY, Song JW, Chen H, Fischer JH. Regulation of UDP-glucuronosyltransferase (UGT) 1A1 by progesterone and its impact on labetalol elimination. Xenobiotica. 2008 Jan;38(1):62-75. Jeong H and Kaplan B. Therapeutic monitoring of mycophenolate mofetil. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol. 2007 Jan;2(1):184-191 Jeong H and Chiou WL. Role of P-glycoprotein in hepatic metabolism of tacrolimus. Xenobiotica. 2006 Jan;36(1):1-13. Chiou WL, Ma C, Wu TC, Jeong H. Unexpected lack of effect of the rifampin-induced P-glycoprotein on the oral bioavailability of its substrate, talinolol, in humans: implication in phenotyping. J Pharm Sci. 2003 Jan;92(1):4-7 Wu TC, Ma C, Jeong H, Yao HM, Chiou WL. Comparison of gastrointestinal absorption between human and rat: the role of intestinal absorptive surface area and unstirred aqueous layer. Food Chem Toxicol. 2002 Nov;40(11):1727-1728. Chiou WL, Wu TC, Ma C, Jeong H. Enhanced oral bioavailability of docetaxel by coadministration of cyclosporine: quantitation and role of P-glycoprotein. J Clin Oncol. 2002 Apr 1;20(7):1951-1952 Chiou WL, Jeong H, Wu TC, Ma C. Use of erythromycin breath test for in vivo assessments of cytochrome P4503A activity and dosage individualization. Clin Pharmacol Ther. 2001 Oct;70(4):305-310 Chiou WL, Jeong H, Wu TC, Ma C. Erythromycin breath test. Clin Pharmacol Ther. 2001 Oct;70(4):395-399. Chiou WL, Jeong H, Chung SM, Wu TC. Evaluation of using dog as an animal model to study the fraction o f oral dose absorbed of 43 drugs in humans. Pharm Res. 2000 Feb;17(2):135-140 Chiou WL, Chung SM, Wu TC and Jeong H. Similarity in the linear and nonlinear oral absorption of drugs between human and rat. Int J Clin Pharmacol Ther. 2000 Nov;38(11):532-539