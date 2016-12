Jeong lab:Lab Members

Nov 2016 (From the left: Becca, Sungjoon, Young, Kyoungjae, Miaoran, Ashu, Kun, Yukuang, and Tianzhuo)

Principal investigator

Hyunyoung (Young) Jeong, PharmD, PhD [1]

2012 Associate Professor, Departments of Pharmacy Practice and Biopharmaceutical Sciences

2006 Assistant Professor, Departments of Pharmacy Practice and Biopharmaceutical Sciences

2004 PhD, University of Illinois at Chicago

2001 PharmD, University of Illinois at Chicago

1994 BS, Seoul National University, Seoul, Korea

Photo archive

Postdoc

Kyoung-Jae Won, PhD [2]

Kun Zhou, PhD [3]



Research Specialist

Shital Patel, MS [4]



Graduate students

Miaoran Ning, MS, a PhD candidate [5]

Sung-joon Cho, MS, a PhD candidate [6]

Rebecca Kent, a PhD candidate [7]

Ashutosh Tripathi, MS, a PhD student [8]

Yukuang Guo, MS, a PhD student [9]

Catherine Dial, BS, a rotation student

Alumni

Benish Alam, Riback Summer Fellow (2016 Summer)

Shu Zhang, MS (2012-2016): Scientific Researcher, DMPK Department, Genetech intern

Xian Pan, PhD (2011-2015): Study director at ChemPartner, Shanghai, China

Di Hu, PhD (2013-2015): Faculty at Shenyang Pharmaceutical University

Kwi Hye Koh, PhD (2008-2014): Staff scientist at Rush Medical Center

Heesue Kim, PharmD (2012-2014): Pharmacy manager at Pharmacy Headquarters

Jin Kyung Lee, PhD (2012-2014): Green Cross Pharmaceutical, Seoul, Korea

Nan Zhang, PhD (2012-2014): Reviewer at FDA

Wei Li, PhD (2012-2013): Faculty at Medical College of Yangzhou University

Yan-Yan Zhang, PhD (2011-2013): Staff scientist at GSK Shanghai

David Vaynshteyn, PharmD, MS (2011-2012): Staff pharmacist

Jingli Ji, MS (2011-2012)

Lindsey Choi, BS (2011-2012): Osteopathic doctor

Suyoung Choi, PharmD, PhD (2006-2012): Reviewer at FDA

Steve Jurkovic, MS (2010-2012)

Hyejin Chung, PhD (2010-2011): Faculty at Gyeongsang National University

Yong Liu, MD, PhD (2010-2011): Faculty at Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, the Chinese Academy of Sciences

Liam Fischer (2010-2011): Osteopathic doctor

Kyunghee Yang (2008-2010): Postdoc, Hamner Institutes for Health Science