How To Make A MEGA-plate

Overview
This page provides step-by-step instructions for the MEGA-Plate experiment for evolving and tracking microbial evolution on antibiotic gradients {ref}.
The MEGA-plate was developed by:
Michael Baym, Tami Liemberman, Eric Kelsic, Remy Chait, Rotem Gross, Idan Yelin, Roy Kishomy.
Kishony Lab at Harvard Medical School and Technion - Israel Institute of Technology
Materials
For a plate of 62cm on 82cm:
- Polycarbonate sheet 62cm X 82cm X 0.6cm (compeny,ID)
- Plexiglas sheet 30cm X 60cm X 0.3cm (compeny,ID)
- Dichloromethane (compeny,ID)
- Syringe (compeny,ID)
- Needle (compeny,ID)
- 9 X 2L Erlenmeyer flask (compeny,ID)
- Agar (http://www.bd.com/ds/productCenter/214010.asp#)
- LB Broth (http://www.bd.com/ds/productCenter/240220.asp)
Procedure
- Plan the design of the plate.
- Use laser cutter to cut the plexiglas sheet to your design:
- 8 pieces of 40cm X 1.27cm
- 4 pieces of 40cm X 2cm
- 2 pieces of 60cm X 2cm
- Glue the pieces like the plan design.
- Check for leaking.
- Use blith
Notes
Contact
This page was developed by Michael Baym and Rotem Gross from the Kishony Lab.
For questions, please contact:
- Michael Baym (mhbaym@gmail.com)
- Rotem Gross (rotemgross1@gmail.com)
- Roy Kishony (rkishony@technion.ac.il)