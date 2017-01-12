How To Make A MEGA-plate

From OpenWetWare

Overview

This page provides step-by-step instructions for the MEGA-Plate experiment for evolving and tracking microbial evolution on antibiotic gradients {ref}.

The MEGA-plate was developed by:

Michael Baym, Tami Liemberman, Eric Kelsic, Remy Chait, Rotem Gross, Idan Yelin, Roy Kishomy.

Materials

For a plate of 62cm on 82cm:

Polycarbonate sheet 62cm X 82cm X 0.6cm (compeny,ID)

Plexiglas sheet 30cm X 60cm X 0.3cm (compeny,ID)

Dichloromethane (compeny,ID)

Syringe (compeny,ID)

Needle (compeny,ID)

9 X 2L Erlenmeyer flask (compeny,ID)

Agar (http://www.bd.com/ds/productCenter/214010.asp#)

LB Broth (http://www.bd.com/ds/productCenter/240220.asp)

Procedure

Plan the design of the plate.

Use laser cutter to cut the plexiglas sheet to your design: 8 pieces of 40cm X 1.27cm 4 pieces of 40cm X 2cm 2 pieces of 60cm X 2cm

Glue the pieces like the plan design. Check for leaking. Use blith

Notes

Please feel free to post comments, questions, or improvements to this protocol. Happy to have your input!

List troubleshooting tips here. You can also link to FAQs/tips provided by other sources such as the manufacturer or other websites. Anecdotal observations that might be of use to others can also be posted here.

Please sign your name to your note by adding '''*~~~~''': to the beginning of your tip.

References

Relevant papers and books

Contact

This page was developed by Michael Baym and Rotem Gross from the Kishony Lab.

For questions, please contact:

