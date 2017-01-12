How To Make A MEGA-plate
==Procedure==
==Procedure==
## 2 pieces of 60cm X 2cm
## 2 pieces of 60cm X 2cm
# Glue the pieces like the plan design
# Glue the pieces like the plan design
Overview
The goal is hoe to build a MEGA-plate.
The goal is hoe to build a MEGA-plate.
Materials
For a plate of 62cm on 82cm:
- Polycarbonate sheet 62cm X 82cm X 0.6cm (compeny,ID)
- Plexiglas sheet 30cm X 60cm X 0.3cm (compeny,ID)
- Dichloromethane (compeny,ID)
- Syringe (compeny,ID)
- Needle (compeny,ID)
- 9 X 2L Erlenmeyer flask (compeny,ID)
- Agar (http://www.bd.com/ds/productCenter/214010.asp#)
- LB Broth (http://www.bd.com/ds/productCenter/240220.asp)
Procedure
- Plan the design of the plate.
- Use laser cutter to cut the plexiglas sheet to your design:
- 8 pieces of 40cm X 1.27cm
- 4 pieces of 40cm X 2cm
- 2 pieces of 60cm X 2cm
- Glue the pieces like the plan design.
- Check for leaking.
- Use blith
