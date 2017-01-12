How To Make A MEGA-plate

From OpenWetWare

(Difference between revisions)

Revision as of 07:51, 12 January 2017

Overview

Replace this sentence with a brief description of the protocol and its goal.

The goal is hoe to build a MEGA-plate.

Materials

For a plate of 60cm on 80cm:

Polycarbonate sheet 60cm X 80cm

Plexiglas sheet 30cm X 60cm

Dichloromethane

Syringe

Needle

9 X 2L Erlenmeyer flask

Procedure

Plan the design of the plate. Perform thermocycling program 95 °C 5 min 95 °C 30 s T H 30 s 72 °C 1 min for each 1 kb PCR product Repeat steps 2-4 a total of 12-36 times (24 is standard). 72 °C 5 min 12 °C hold

Notes

Please feel free to post comments, questions, or improvements to this protocol. Happy to have your input!

List troubleshooting tips here. You can also link to FAQs/tips provided by other sources such as the manufacturer or other websites. Anecdotal observations that might be of use to others can also be posted here.

Please sign your name to your note by adding '''*~~~~''': to the beginning of your tip.

References

Relevant papers and books

Goldbeter, A and Koshland, DE (1981) - Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A 78(11) 6840-4 PMID 6947258 Jacob, F and Monod, J J (1961) - Mol Biol 3(3) 318-56 PMID 13718526 Ptashne, M (2004) Genetic Switch: Phage Lambda Revisited - Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press ISBN 0879697164

Contact

Who has experience with this protocol?

or instead, discuss this protocol.



