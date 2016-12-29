Helab:Home

(Difference between revisions)

Welcome to the Multiscale Biomaterials Engineering (MBE) Laboratory @ Ohio State (OSU)!





Our laboratory is dedicated to the research and education on developing multiscale (nano, micro, and macro) biomaterials and devices with bioinspired spatiotemporal complexity to (1) encapsulate and deliver small molecules, genes, peptides/proteins, cells, and tissues and (2) engineer 3D biomimetic systems in vitro, with the ultimate goal of improving the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment, tissue regeneration, and assisted reproduction.





News

2016.12 Matthew Becker receives the OSU CoE Undergraduate Honors Research Scholarship. Congratulations! Matt.



2016.12 Pranay Agarwal successfully defended his doctoral dissertation. Congratulations!!! Dr. Agarwal .



2016.09 Congratulations to Shuting! A paper with her as the first author was accepted for publication in Nature Communications.



2016.09 Congratulations to our MBE lab for receiving an NSF grant to explore the application of nanotechnology in cell preservation at ambient temperature for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.



2016.07 Congratulations to Mingrui! A paper with him as the first author was accepted for publication in Analytical Chemistry.



2016.07 Congratulations to our MBE lab for receiving an NIH R01 together with collaborators in University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop novel nanotechnology-based strategies for targeting the p53 deficiency in human cancer.



2016.05 Shuting Zhao successfully defended her doctoral dissertation. Congratulations!!! Dr. Zhao .



2016.05 Basia Gabela-Zuniga joined our lab as an OSU SROP Summer Research Assistant. Basia is a rising junior of Bioengineering at University of California, Merced. Welcome Basia!



2016.05 Congratulations to Shuting! A paper with her as the first author was accepted for publication in ACS Nano.



2016.05 Congratulations to Mingrui! A paper with him as the first author was accepted for publication in Molecular Pharmaceutics.



2016.04 Congratulations to Jiangsheng for receiving the prestigious Pelotonia Postdoctoral Fellowship!



2016.04 Congratulations to Hai! A paper with him as the first author was accepted for publication in Biomaterials.



2016.04 Haishui Huang successfully defended his doctoral dissertation. Congratulations!!! Dr. Huang .



2016.03 Congratulations to our MBE lab for receiving an NIH R01 together with collaborators in OSU Veterinary Medicine to develop novel norovirus vaccines using biomaterials.



2016.03 Congratulations to Peter Bielecki for receiving the prestigious NSF graduate fellowship! Peter was an undergraduate research assistant in our lab during his junior and senior years and graduated with research distinction. Peter was also a recipient of the OSU College of Engineering undergraduate research scholarship.



2016.03 Dr. He visited and delivered an invited talk in the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at University of Toronto, Canada.



2016.02 Congratulations to Shuting! Based on her research abstract, she was selected by the Biomedical Engineering (BME) Program at Northwestern University to speak at their BME seminar, as part of the the Midwest BME Graduate Student Speaker Exchange program.



2016.01 Congratulations to our MBE lab, a collaborative paper with Prof. G. Zhao's group in USTC was accepted for publication in Acta Biomaterialia.



2016.01 Congratulations to our MBE lab, a paper first authored by Jenna was accepted for publication in Cellular and Molecular Bioengineering.



2015.10 Congratulations to our MBE lab, a paper first authored by Hai was accepted for publication in Nature Communications.



2015.10 Congratulations to our MBE lab, an invited editorial paper first authored by Hai was accepted for publication in Nanomedicine.



2015.09 Congratulations to our MBE lab, a paper first authored by Hai was accepted for publication in Advanced Materials.



2015.09 Congratulations to our MBE lab, a collaborative paper with Prof. Xongbin Lu at the UT MD Anderson Cancer Center was accepted for publication in BioEssays.



2015.09 Congratulations to our MBE lab, a paper (co-first authored by Haishui and Jung) was accepted for publication in Advanced Functional Materials.



2015.09 Dr. He was appointed as an Associate Editor of the ASME Journal of Medical Devices.



2015.08 Congratulations to our MBE lab, a paper (first authored by Hai) was accepted for publication in Biomaterials.



2015.08 Congratulations to our MBE lab, a paper (first authored by Haishui) was accepted for publication in Lab on a Chip.



2015.08 Congratulations to our MBE lab, a paper (first authored by Jung) was accepted for publication in Cryobiology.



2015.07 Congratulations to our MBE lab, a paper (co-first authored by Haishui and Mingrui) was accepted for publication in Small.



2015.07 Dr. He was elected as the Vice Chair (3-year term followed by a 3-year term as the Chair) of the ASME Biotransport & Heat and Mass Transfer In Biotechnology Committee.



2015.07 Congratulations to our MBE lab, a collaborative paper with Prof. G. Zhao's group in USTC was accepted for publication in Applied Thermal Engineering.



2015.06 Congratulations to our MBE lab, a paper (first authored by Jung) was accepted for publication in Scientific Reports.



2015.05 Congratulations to our MBE lab, a paper (co-first authored by Wei and Hai) was accepted for publication in ACS Nano.



2015.05 Congratulations to Jenna for successfully defending her master's thesis and obtaining her master's degree!



2015.04 Dr. He delivered an invited talk in Department of Biomedical Engineering at University of Akron, Akron, OH.



2015.04 Congratulations to our MBE lab, a paper (co-first authored by Pranay and Jung) was accepted for publication in Particle & Particle Systems Characterization.



2015.04 Congratulations to our MBE lab, a paper (first authored by Jung) was accepted for publication in Cryobiology.



2015.03 Congratulations to our MBE lab, a paper (first authored by Hai) was accepted for publication in Chemical Communications.



2015.03 Congratulations to our MBE lab, a collaborative work led by Prof. Xiongbin Lu at University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center was accepted for publication in Nature.



2015.03 Congratulations to our MBE lab, a paper (co-first authored by Hai, Wei, and Allison) was accepted for publication in Journal of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology.



2015.03 Congratulations to our MBE lab, a paper (first authored by Wujie) was accepted for publication in Archives of Stem Cell Research.



2015.02 Congratulations to our MBE lab, a paper (first authored by Wei) was accepted for publication in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.



2015.01 Dr. He visited and delivered an invited talk at Anhui Blood Center, Hefei, China



2014.12 Dr. He delivered an invited talk at the One-Day Conclave on Nanobiotechnology held in Institute of Nano Science and Technology, Mohali, India



2014.12 Dr. He delivered an invited talk at the Indo-US Workshop on Nanoengineering in Medicine held in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, India



2014.11 Dr. He delivered an invited talk in the Department of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH.



2014.11 Dr. He delivered an invited talk in the Edison Biotechnology Institute at Ohio University, Athens, OH.



2014.09 Congratulations to Haishui! A paper first-authored by him was accepted for publication in Applied Physics Letters.



2014.08 Tyler Heisler-Taylor joined our lab as an Ohio Lions Eye Research Foundation graduate (doctoral) fellow after obtaining his bachelor's degree with honors in physics (major) and computer information science (minor) from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH. Tyler will be co-advised by Dr. He in BME and Dr. Colleen Cebulla in Ophthalmology. Welcome Tyler!



2014.08 Dr. Hao Peng joined our lab as a Visiting Scholar. Dr. Peng is a Plastic Surgeon and Associate Prof. in the Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery at Xianya 3rd Hospital, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. His is interested in applying micro and nanoscale biomaterials to tissue engineering for burns and plastic surgery. Welcome Dr. Peng!



2014.07 Dr. He co-chaired two sessions on "Energy-Based Cancer Therapies", delivered an invited talk on "The role of mechanical cues in miniaturized 3D culture of embryonic stem cells and ovarian follicles" for a session on "Cell-Biomaterial Interface", and delivered an invited keynote talk on "Microscale biomaterials and devices for cell cryopreservation by low-CPA vitrification" for a session on "Micro/Nano Technology in Cryopreservation" at the 7th World Congress of Biomechanics in Boston, MA.



2014.07 Dr. Wei Rao delivered a podium presentation on "Nanodrugs enhance energy-based therapy of cancer stem-like cells" for a session on "Energy-Based Cancer Therapies: Mechanisms Across Scales" at the 7th World Congress of Biomechanics in Boston, MA.



2014.07 Congratulations to Shuting! A paper first-authored by her was accepted for publication in Integrative Biology.



2014.06 Allison Zhong joined our lab as an OSU College of Medicine SUCCESS Summer Research Assistant. Allison is a rising junior of Chemical Biology at University of California, Berkeley. Welcome Allison!



2014.06 Congratulations to Wei and Shuting! A paper co-first-authored by them was accepted for publication in Biomaterials.



2014.04 Congratulations to Shuting for receiving the prestigious Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Med into Grad Scholars Fellowship!



2014.03 Congratulations to Jung, Pranay, and Haishui! A paper co-first-authored by them was accepted for publication in Biomaterials.



2014.02 Dr. Hai Wang joined our lab as a postdoctoral fellow. Dr. Wang obtained his Ph.D. from the National Center for Nanoscience and Technology at Chinese Academy of Science. Welcome Dr. Wang!



2014.02 Shuting Zhao and Haishui Huang delivered two podium presentations, respectively, at the ASME 3rd Global Congress on NanoEngineering for Medicine and Biology in San Francisco, CA. Shuting's talks were on developing microscale biomaterials to engineer pluripotent stem cells for cardiac regeneration and to enrich cancer stem-like cells. Haishui's talks were on developing novel approaches to extract particles in microfluidics on-chip and to bank pluripotent stem cells.



2014.02 Dr. He delivered a keynote talk on biomimetic 3D microtissue engineering at the ASME 3rd Global Congress on NanoEngineering for Medicine and Biology in San Francisco, CA.



2013.12 Congratulations to Dr. Hai Wang for receiving the prestigious Pelotonia Postdoctoral Fellowship. Dr. Wang will join our lab in February 2014 as a Pelotonia postdoctoral research fellow.



2013.12 Dr. He visited and delivered four invited talks at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei University, and Anqing Normal University.



2013.12 Dr. He visited the National Institute of Materials Science, University of Tokyo, Kyoto University, and Osaka University in Japan as a member of a team of 10 young US scientists selected by NSF to participate the 2013 US-Japan Young Scientists Symposium on Nano-Bio. Dr. He also delivered two talks at University of Tokyo and Kyoto University.



2013.11 Congratulations to Wei (Rao)! A paper first-authored by her was accepted for publication in Technology.



2013.11 Congratulations to Jack and Ben for their successful engineering design projects with and presentations to middle schoolers in KIPP Academy in Linden, OH as part of the OSU College of Engineering inaugural program of Translating Engineering Research to K-8. Jack (in red shirt) was featured on a movie clip in a news article talking about his summer research on microencapsulation in our lab for this program.



2013.10 Congratulations to Wei (Rao)! A paper first-authored by her was accepted for publication in Acta Biomaterialia.



2013.09 Congratulations to Pranay (Agarwal)! A paper first-authored by him was accepted for publication in Lab on a Chip.



2013.06 Jack Jones joined our lab as an OSU College of Engineering Translating Engineering Research to K-8 Program Research Assistant. Jack is a rising sophomore of Chemical Engineering at Ohio State. Welcome Jack!



2013.06 Sanaya Shroff joined our lab as a Summer Research Intern. Sanaya is a rising sophomore of Chemical Engineering at Cornell University. Welcome Sanaya!



2013.06 Adriano Bellotti joined our lab as an OSU College of Medicine SUCCESS Summer Research Assistant. Adriano is a rising junior of Biomedical Engineering at North Carolina State University. Welcome Adriano!



2013.06 Congratulations to Jung (Choi)! A paper first-authored by him was accepted for publication in Tissue Engineering.



2013.02 A total of 6 presentations were delivered at the ASME 2013 2nd Global Congress on Nanoengineering for Medicine and Biology by Shuting Zhao (2 on developing novel microscale biomaterials for stem cell based therapy and tissue regeneration using electrospray), Pranay Agarwal (2 on developing novel microscale biomaterials for assisted reproduction and stem cell based tissue regeneration using microfluidics), and Wei Rao (2 on developing novel combined therapies of nanoparticle-mediated delivery of anticancer compounds and thermo/cryo therapy for improved cancer destruction).



2013.02 Dr. He chaired multiple sessions at the ASME 2013 2nd Global Congress on Nanoengineering for Medicine and Biology including "Biomaterials for Tissue Engineering and Drug Delivery" and "Tissue Engineering with Controllable functional Properties".



2013.01 Congratulations to Jung (Choi)! A paper first-authored by him was accepted for publication in PLOS ONE.



2013.01 Dr. He delivered an invited talk at the 2013 Annual Meeting of the American College of Cryosurgery.



2012.12 Peter Bielecki receives the OSU CoE Undergraduate Honors Research Distinction Scholarship. Congratulations! Pete



2012.11 Congratulations to Shuting (Zhao) and Wujie (Zhang)! A paper co-first-authored by them was accepted for publication in Journal of Materials Chemistry B: Materials for Biology and Medicine.



2012.09 Benjamin Weekes joined our lab as an undergrad researcher. Ben is a junior of biomedical engineering at OSU. Welcome! Ben.



2012.08 Jenna Dumbleton joined our lab as a rotation graduate (doctoral) student after obtaining her bachelor's degree in chemistry (major), math (minor), and molecular and cellular biology (minor) from Albion College, MI. Welcome! Jenna.



2012.08 Mingrui Sun joined our lab as a graduate (doctoral) student after obtaining his bachelor's degree in bioelectric engineering from Peking University. Welcome! Mingrui.



2012.08 Haishui Huang joined our lab as a graduate (doctoral) student after obtaining his bachelor's and master's degrees in thermofluid engineering and science from Xi'an Jiaotong University. Welcome! Haishui.



2012.06 Kaileen Zhang joined our lab as a Summer High School Research Assistant. Kaileen is a rising junior in Jerome High School, Dublin, OH. Welcome Kaileen!



2012.06 Izmarie Poventud-Fuentes joined our lab as an OSU College of Medicine SUCCESS Summer Research Assistant. Izmarie is a rising senior in the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez, PR. Welcome Izmarie!



2012.06 Joe Jeffrey joined our lab as a Summer High School Research Assistant. Joe is a rising junior in St. Charles Preparatory School, Columbus, OH. Welcome Joe!



2012.05 Dr. He delivered an invited talk at the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, OH.



2012.05 Shuting Zhao joined our lab as a graduate (doctoral) student. Shuting obtained her bachelor's and master's degrees from Zhejiang University and Cornell University, respectively. Welcome! Shuting.



2012.04 Dr. He delivered a talk for the Department of Biomedical Engineering (BME) Seminar at University of Wisconsin, Madison as part of the Big10 BME Seminar Exchange Program 2011-12.



2012.04 Dr. Zhang (Wujie) accepted an offer to join Milwaukee School of Engineering, Milwaukee, WI, as an Assistant Professor of Biomolecular Engineering. Dr. Zhang joined our lab at University of South Carolina in January, 2008 and obtained his Ph.D. in May, 2011. He is then trained in our lab at OSU as a postdoc starting from July, 2011. Congratulations!!! Professor (to be) Zhang



2012.03 Dr. He was named as an American Cancer Society Research Scholar which was formally recognized during a reception jointly held by the American Cancer Society and the James Comprehensive Cancer Center in OSU. Dr. He was presented with an official certificate of the honor by Dr. Michael A. Caligiuri, the JL Marakas Nationwide Insurance Enterprise Foundation Professor of Cancer Research, CEO of James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, and Director of the James Comprehensive Cancer Center. More...



2011.11 Dr. Wei Rao joined our lab as a postdoc. Dr. Rao obtained her Ph.D. from the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Before joining us, Dr. Rao was a postdoctoral researcher in Virginia Commonwealth University. Welcome! Wei.



2011.11 Dr. He gave an invited talk for the 2011 AES Teleconference Workshop on the Management of Burns and Electrical Injuries.



2011.11 Peter Bielecki joined our lab as an undergrad researcher. Peter is a junior of biomedical engineering at OSU. Welcome! Peter.



2011.11 Dr. He gave an invited talk at the Third OSU Annual CoE/SoM Symposium on Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine.



2011.10 Dr. He gave an invited talk for the Research-In-Progress seminar in the Davis Heart and Lung Research Institute at OSU.



2011.10 Dr. Jung K. Choi joined our lab as a postdoc after obtaining his Ph.D. from Seoul National University, Korea. Welcome! Jung.



2011.09 Pranay Agarwal joined our lab as a graduate (doctoral) student. Before joining us, Pranay was a graduate researcher in Columbia University. Welcome! Pranay.



2011.07 Our laboratory is now moved and housed in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and College of Medicine at The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH.



2011.07 Dr. He joined The Ohio State University as an Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering.



2011.06 Dr. He chaired the Targeted Delivery and Electroporation Session at the 2011 ASME Summer Bioengineering Conference, Farmington, PA.



2011.06 Wujie Zhang was selected as one of the 36 finalists nationally for Ph.D. level presentation competition at the 2011 ASME Summer Bioengineering Conference, Farmington, PA. Congratulations!



2011.06 Kyle Gilstrap successfully defended his master's thesis. Congratulations!!!



2011.05 Dr. Zhang (Wujie) received Student Travel Award sponsored by NSF to attend the 2011 ASME Summer Bioengineering Conference. Congratulations!



2011.04 Dr. He was awarded an American Cancer Society (ACS) Research Scholar Grant (RSG) with research focused on nanoparticle-mediated drug delivery and minimally invasive therapy for improving the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Dr. Xiongbin Lu at the UT MD Anderson Cancer Center is a co-investigator on this grant. In the news: Dr. Phelps from ACS talks about this project during an interview.



2011.04 Wujie Zhang successfully defended his doctoral dissertation. Congratulations!!! Dr. Zhang



2011.03 Dr. He delivered an invited talk for the Department of Biomedical Engineering (BME) Seminar at The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH.



2011.02 Dr. He delivered an invited talk for the Department of Biomedical Engineering (BME) Seminar at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI.



2011.01 Dr. He was awarded an NIH R01 grant by the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) with research focused on microscale biomaterials for assisted reproductive technology and regenerative medicine. Dr. Gabor Szalai is a co-investigator on this grant.



2010.11 Keith Moore in Dr. Jay Potts lab in the USC School of Medicine together with Wujie Zhang in our lab won the poster competition at the North Carolina Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine (NC TERM) conference. The poster was chosen from more than 100 presented in the conference. Congratulations! Keith and Wujie



2010.10 Dr. He gave an invited talk for the Applied and Computational Mathematics Seminar in the Department of Mathematics, University of South Carolina.



2010.09 Dr. He was awarded an NSF grant with research focused on quantifying the biotransport phenomena in engineering and further banking living (embryonic stem) cells using microscale biomaterials for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.



2010.08 Dr. He gave an invited plenary talk at the 7th National Conference on Cryobiology and Biomedical Devices of China, Shanghai, China.



2010.08 Dr. He gave an invited talk at the 6th World Congress on Biomechanics/14th International Conference on Biomedical Engineering, Singapore.



2010.08 Dr. He co-chaired the Biotransport Track and Sessions at the 6th World Congress on Biomechanics/14th International Conference on Biomedical Engineering, Singapore.



2010.07 Dr. He gave an invited talk in the Med-X Research Institute, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China.



2010.07 Dr. He was awarded a grant by the Wendey Will Case Cancer Fund (WWCCF) to develop a combined therapy for improved cancer treatment.



2010.06 Dr. He gave two talks at the 2010 ASME Summer Bioengineering Conference, Naples, Florida.



2010.06 Our paper entitled "Collapse temperature of solutions important for lyopreservation of living cells at ambient temperature" was selected as the cover story of the June 1st issue of Biotechnology and Bioengineering.



2010.05 Dr. He gave an invited talk for the Nanobiotechnology Summer Camp, USC NanoCenter, Columbia, SC.



2010.05 Dr. He gave an invited talk at the 2010 Workshop for Thermal Biology and Therapy, Minneapolis, MN.



2009.12 Dr. He gave an invited talk in the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of South Carolina.











