Entian´s Lab

Research Overview

Ribosomes are supramolecular assembly of RNA and proteins, responsible for translating the genetic information. Ribosome consists of two unequal subunits (40S and 60S). The small subunit decodes the mRNA, whereas the large subunit catalyzes the formation of peptide bonds. The eukaryotic ribosome biogenesis is a complex multistep process where approximately 80 ribosomal proteins and 4 rRNAs are assembled into mature ribosomal particles (Kressler et al., 1999). More than 200 additional proteins and snoRNAs are needed for the biosynthesis of a eukaryotic ribosome.

The basic process of ribosome biogenesis is conserved within eukaryotes, but the most detailed results have been obtained with S.cerevisiae as the model system owing to its excellent genetic and biochemical suitability.

My lab´s primary interest is to understand the processing and assembly of ribosomal subunits in S.cerevisiae. We are presently working on understanding the significance of RNA modifications in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

Lab Members

Arvid Klepper (Graduate Student) David Hartmann (Graduate Student) Peter Watzinger (Technical Assistant)

Alumni

Jun Yang (Post doc @ Lafontaine' lab [1])[2] Sunny Sharma (Post doc @ Lafontaine' lab [3])[4]

Publications

PubMed link [5]

Conferences

Yeast Meeting 2013, Frankfurt am Main, Germany [6]