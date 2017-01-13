E. coli genotypes

From OpenWetWare

Nomenclature & Abbreviations

A listed gene name means that gene carries a loss of function mutation, a Δ preceding a gene name means the gene is deleted. If a gene is not listed, it is not known to be mutated. Prophages present in wt K-12 strains (F, λ, e14, rac) are listed only if absent. E. coli B strains are naturally lon- and dcm-.

F - = Does not carry the F plasmid

= Does not carry the F plasmid F + = Carries the F plasmid. The cell is able to mate with F - through conjugation.

= Carries the F plasmid. The cell is able to mate with F through conjugation. F'[ ] = Carries an F plasmid that has host chromosomal genes on it from a previous recombination event. This cell can also mate with F - through conjugation. Chromosomal genes carried in the F plasmid are listed in brackets.

= Carries an F plasmid that has host chromosomal genes on it from a previous recombination event. This cell can also mate with F through conjugation. Chromosomal genes carried in the F plasmid are listed in brackets. ΔH1 = removes part of cro and all genes to the right of it

= removes part of cro and all genes to the right of it r B/K +/- = The (B/K) defines the strain lineage. The +/- indicates whether the strain has or hasn't got the restriction system.

= The (B/K) defines the strain lineage. The +/- indicates whether the strain has or hasn't got the restriction system. m B/K +/- = The (B/K) defines the strain lineage. The +/- indicates whether the strain has or hasn't got the modification (methylation) system.

= The (B/K) defines the strain lineage. The +/- indicates whether the strain has or hasn't got the modification (methylation) system. hsdS = Both restriction and methylation of certain sequences is deleted from the strain. If you transform DNA from such a strain into a wild type strain, it will be degraded.

= Both restriction and methylation of certain sequences is deleted from the strain. If you transform DNA from such a strain into a wild type strain, it will be degraded. hsdR = For efficient transformation of cloned unmethylated DNA from PCR amplifications

= For efficient transformation of cloned unmethylated DNA from PCR amplifications INV( ) = chromosomal inversion between locations indicated

= chromosomal inversion between locations indicated ahpC = mutation to alkyl hydroperoxide reductase conferring disulfide reductase activity

= mutation to alkyl hydroperoxide reductase conferring disulfide reductase activity ara-14 = cannot metabolize arabinose

= cannot metabolize arabinose araD = mutation in L-ribulose-phosphate 4-epimerase blocks arabinose metabolism

= mutation in L-ribulose-phosphate 4-epimerase blocks arabinose metabolism bio252 = removes all genes to the left of cIII

= removes all genes to the left of cIII cycA = mutation in alanine transporter; cannot use alanine as a carbon source

= mutation in alanine transporter; cannot use alanine as a carbon source dapD = mutation in succinyl diaminopimelate aminotransferase leads to succinate or (lysine + methionine) requirement

= mutation in succinyl diaminopimelate aminotransferase leads to succinate or (lysine + methionine) requirement Δ( ) = chromosomal deletion of genes between the listed genes (may include unlisted genes!)

= chromosomal deletion of genes between the listed genes (may include unlisted genes!) dam = adenine methylation at GATC sequences exist; high recombination efficiency; DNA repair turned on

= adenine methylation at GATC sequences exist; high recombination efficiency; DNA repair turned on dcm = cytosine methylation at second C of CCWGG sites exist. dam & dcm are the default properties and always elided, while dam - or dcm - should be declare explicitly

= cytosine methylation at second C of CCWGG sites exist. dam & dcm are the default properties and always elided, while dam or dcm should be declare explicitly DE3 = Lysogen that encodes T7 RNA polymerase. Used to induce expression in T7-driven expression systems

= Lysogen that encodes T7 RNA polymerase. Used to induce expression in T7-driven expression systems deoR = regulatory gene that allows constitutive expression of deoxyribose synthesis genes; permits uptake of large plasmids. See Hanahan D, US Patent 4,851,348. ***This has been called into question, as the DH10B genome sequence revealed that it is deoR + . See Durfee08, PMID 18245285.

= regulatory gene that allows constitutive expression of deoxyribose synthesis genes; permits uptake of large plasmids. See Hanahan D, US Patent 4,851,348. ***This has been called into question, as the DH10B genome sequence revealed that it is deoR . See Durfee08, PMID 18245285. dnaJ = one of the chaparonins inactivated; stabilizes some mutant proteins

= one of the chaparonins inactivated; stabilizes some mutant proteins dut1 = dUTPase activity abolished, leading to increased dUTP concentrations, allowing uracil instead of thymine incorporation in DNA. Stable U incorporation requires ung gene mutation as well.

= dUTPase activity abolished, leading to increased dUTP concentrations, allowing uracil instead of thymine incorporation in DNA. Stable U incorporation requires ung gene mutation as well. endA1 = For cleaner preparations of DNA and better results in downstream applications due to the elimination of non-specific digestion by Endonuclease I

= For cleaner preparations of DNA and better results in downstream applications due to the elimination of non-specific digestion by Endonuclease I (e14) = excisable prophage like element containing mcrA gene; present in K-12 but missing in many other strains

= excisable prophage like element containing mcrA gene; present in K-12 but missing in many other strains galE = mutations are associated with high competence, increased resistance to phage P1 infection, and 2-deoxygalactose resistance. galE mutations block the production of UDP-galactose, resulting in truncation of LPS glycans to the minimal, "inner core". The exceptional competence of DH10B/TOP10 is thought to be a result of a reduced interference from LPS in the binding and/or uptake of transforming DNA. galE15 is a point mutation resulting in a Ser123 -> Phe conversion near the enzyme's active site. See van Die, et al. PMID 6373734, Hanahan, et al. PMID 1943786, and EcoSal ISBN 1555811647. --Dcekiert 16:56, 23 January 2008 (CST)

= mutations are associated with high competence, increased resistance to phage P1 infection, and 2-deoxygalactose resistance. galE mutations block the production of UDP-galactose, resulting in truncation of LPS glycans to the minimal, "inner core". The exceptional competence of DH10B/TOP10 is thought to be a result of a reduced interference from LPS in the binding and/or uptake of transforming DNA. galE15 is a point mutation resulting in a Ser123 -> Phe conversion near the enzyme's active site. See van Die, et al. PMID 6373734, Hanahan, et al. PMID 1943786, and EcoSal ISBN 1555811647. --Dcekiert 16:56, 23 January 2008 (CST) galk = mutants cannot metabolize galactose and are resistant to 2-deoxygalactose. galK16 is an IS2 insertion ~170bp downstream of the galK start codon. See EcoSal ISBN 1555811647. --Dcekiert 16:56, 23 January 2008 (CST)

= mutants cannot metabolize galactose and are resistant to 2-deoxygalactose. galK16 is an IS2 insertion ~170bp downstream of the galK start codon. See EcoSal ISBN 1555811647. --Dcekiert 16:56, 23 January 2008 (CST) galU = mutants cannot metabolize galactose

= mutants cannot metabolize galactose gor = mutation in glutathione reductase; enhances disulphide bond formation

= mutation in glutathione reductase; enhances disulphide bond formation glnV = suppression of amber (UAG) stop codons by insertion of glutamine; required for some phage growth

= suppression of amber (UAG) stop codons by insertion of glutamine; required for some phage growth gyrA96 = mutation in DNA gyrase; conveys nalidixic acid resistance

= mutation in DNA gyrase; conveys nalidixic acid resistance gyrA462 = mutation in DNA gyrase; conveys resistance to ccdB colicin gene product

= mutation in DNA gyrase; conveys resistance to ccdB colicin gene product hflA150 = protease mutation stabilizing phage cII protein; high frequency of lysogenization by λ

= protease mutation stabilizing phage cII protein; high frequency of lysogenization by λ Δ(lac)X74 = Deletion of the entire lac operon as well as some flanking DNA (complete deletion is Δcod-mhpF; see Mol.Micro., 6:1335, and J.Bact., 179:2573)

= Deletion of the entire operon as well as some flanking DNA (complete deletion is Δcod-mhpF; see Mol.Micro., 6:1335, and J.Bact., 179:2573) lacI q or lacI Q = overproduction of the lac repressor protein; -35 site in promoter upstream of lacI is mutated from GCGCAA to GTGCAA

or = overproduction of the lac repressor protein; -35 site in promoter upstream of is mutated from GCGCAA to GTGCAA lacI Q1 = overproduction of the lac repressor protein; contains a 15 bp deletion to create optimal -35 site in promoter upstream of lacI

= overproduction of the lac repressor protein; contains a 15 bp deletion to create optimal -35 site in promoter upstream of lacY = deficient in lactose transport; deletion of lactose permease (M protein)

= deficient in lactose transport; deletion of lactose permease (M protein) lacZΔM15 = partial deletion of the lacZ gene that allows α complementation of the β-galactosidase gene; required for blue/white selection on XGal plates. Deletes the amino portion of lacZ (aa 11-41).

= partial deletion of the lacZ gene that allows α complementation of the β-galactosidase gene; required for blue/white selection on XGal plates. Deletes the amino portion of lacZ (aa 11-41). LAM- or λ- = lambda lysogen deletion; approximate map location: 17.40; information from CGSC * ---Karmella 13:02, 21 October 2012 (EDT) :

or = lambda lysogen deletion; approximate map location: 17.40; information from CGSC * : LamR = mutation in malT1 conferring lambda resistance; synonym malT1(LamR) [1] * ---Karmella 13:35, 21 October 2012 (EDT) :

= mutation in malT1 conferring lambda resistance; synonym malT1(LamR) [1] * : leuB = requires leucine

= requires leucine Δlon = deletion of the lon protease

= deletion of the lon protease malA = cannot metabolize maltose

= cannot metabolize maltose mcrA = Mutation eliminating restriction of DNA methylated at the sequence C m CGG (possibly m CG). Carried on the e14 prophage (q.v.)

= Mutation eliminating restriction of DNA methylated at the sequence C CGG (possibly CG). Carried on the e14 prophage (q.v.) mcrB = Mutation eliminating restriction of DNA methylated at the sequence R m C

= Mutation eliminating restriction of DNA methylated at the sequence R C metB = requires methionine

= requires methionine metC = requires methionine

= requires methionine mrr = Mutation eliminating restriction of DNA methylated at the sequence C m AG or G m AC

= Mutation eliminating restriction of DNA methylated at the sequence C AG or G AC mtlA = cannot metabilize mannitol

= cannot metabilize mannitol (Mu) = Mu prophage present. Muδ means the phage is defective.

= Mu prophage present. Muδ means the phage is defective. mutS - mutation inhibits DNA repair of mismatches in unmethylated newly synthesized strands

- mutation inhibits DNA repair of mismatches in unmethylated newly synthesized strands nupG = same as deoR

= same as deoR ompT = mutation in outer membrane protein protease VII, reducing proteolysis of expressed proteins

= mutation in outer membrane protein protease VII, reducing proteolysis of expressed proteins (P1) = Cell carries a P1 prophage. Cells express the P1 restriction system.

= Cell carries a P1 prophage. Cells express the P1 restriction system. (P2) = Cell carries a P2 prophage. Allows selection against Red+ Gam+ λ

= Cell carries a P2 prophage. Allows selection against Red+ Gam+ λ (φ80) = Cell carries the lambdoid prophage φ80. A defective version of this phage carrying lacZM15 deletion (as well as wild-type lacI, lacYA, and flanking sequences) is present in some strains. The φ80 attachment site is just adjacent to tonB.

= Cell carries the lambdoid prophage φ80. A defective version of this phage carrying lacZM15 deletion (as well as wild-type lacI, lacYA, and flanking sequences) is present in some strains. The φ80 attachment site is just adjacent to tonB. pLysS = contains pLysS plasmid carrying chloramphenicol resistance and phage T7 lysozyme, effective at attenuating activity of T7 RNA polymerase, for better inhibition of expression under non-induced conditions. The sequence can be found here.

= contains pLysS plasmid carrying chloramphenicol resistance and phage T7 lysozyme, effective at attenuating activity of T7 RNA polymerase, for better inhibition of expression under non-induced conditions. The sequence can be found here. proA/B = requires proline

= requires proline recA1 = For reduced occurrence of unwanted recombination in cloned DNA; cells UV sensitive, deficient in DNA repair

= For reduced occurrence of unwanted recombination in cloned DNA; cells UV sensitive, deficient in DNA repair recA13 = as for recA1, but inserts less stable.

= as for recA1, but inserts less stable. recBCD = Exonuclease V; mutation in RecB or RecC reduces general recombination by a factor of 100; impaired DNA repair; UV sensitive, easier propagation of inverted repeats

= Exonuclease V; mutation in RecB or RecC reduces general recombination by a factor of 100; impaired DNA repair; UV sensitive, easier propagation of inverted repeats recJ Exonuclease involved in alternate recombination

Exonuclease involved in alternate recombination relA = relaxed phenotype; permits RNA synthesis in absence of protein synthesis

= relaxed phenotype; permits RNA synthesis in absence of protein synthesis rha = blocked rhamose metabolism

= blocked rhamose metabolism rnc = encodes RnaseIII (rnc-14 is a common null mutant)

= encodes RnaseIII (rnc-14 is a common null mutant) rne = encodes RnaseE (rne-3071 is a common temperature sensitive mutant)

= encodes RnaseE (rne-3071 is a common temperature sensitive mutant) rpsL = mutation in ribosomal protein S12 conveying streptomycin resistance; also called strA, rpsL135(strR), strA135 [2] * ---Karmella 13:27, 21 October 2012 (EDT) :

= mutation in ribosomal protein S12 conveying streptomycin resistance; also called strA, rpsL135(strR), strA135 [2] * : sbcBC = ExoI activity abolished; usually present in recBC strains; recombination proficient, stable inverted repeats

= ExoI activity abolished; usually present in recBC strains; recombination proficient, stable inverted repeats sr1 = cannot metabolize sorbitol

= cannot metabolize sorbitol supE = glnV

= glnV supF = tyrT

= tyrT thi = requires thiamine

= requires thiamine thyA = requires thymidine

= requires thymidine Tn10 = transposon normally carrying Tetracycline resistance

= transposon normally carrying Tetracycline resistance Tn5 = transposon normally carrying Kanamycin resistance

= transposon normally carrying Kanamycin resistance tonA = Mutation in outer membrane protein conveying resistance to phage T1 and phage T5

= Mutation in outer membrane protein conveying resistance to phage T1 and phage T5 traD = Mutation eliminating transfer factor; prevents transfer of F plasmid

= Mutation eliminating transfer factor; prevents transfer of F plasmid trxB = mutation in thioredoxin reductase; enhances disulphide bond formation in the cytoplasm

= mutation in thioredoxin reductase; enhances disulphide bond formation in the cytoplasm tsx = outer membrane protein mutation conveying resistance to phage T6 and colicin K

= outer membrane protein mutation conveying resistance to phage T6 and colicin K tyrT = suppression of amber (UAG) stop codons by insertion of tyrosine; needed for some phage infection such as λgt11.

= suppression of amber (UAG) stop codons by insertion of tyrosine; needed for some phage infection such as λgt11. ung1 = allows uracil to exist in plasmid DNA

= allows uracil to exist in plasmid DNA xyl-5 = blocked xylose metabolism

Methylation Issues in E. coli

Type I methylation systems: E. coli K12 restricts DNA which is not protected by adenine methylation at sites AA * C[N 6 ]GTGC or GCA * C[N 6 ]GTT, encoded by the hsdRMS genes(EcoKI). Deletions in these genes removes either the restriction or methylation or both of these functions. E. coli B derivative strains contain an hsdRMS system (EcoBI) restricting and protecting the sequence TGA * [N 8 ]TGCT or AGCA * [N 8 ]TCA.

The mcrA gene (carried on the e14 prophage) restricts DNA which is methylated in C m CWGG or m CG sequences (methylation by the dcm gene product).

gene (carried on the e14 prophage) restricts DNA which methylated in C CWGG or CG sequences (methylation by the gene product). The mcrBC genes restrict R m C sequences.

genes restrict R C sequences. The mrr gene product restricts adenine methylated sequences at CAG or GAC sites.

gene product restricts adenine methylated sequences at CAG or GAC sites. E. coli methylates the adenine in GATC (and the corresponding A on the opposite strand) with the dam gene product.

gene product. M.EcoKII methylates the first A at the palindromic site ATGCAT (as well as the corresponding A on the opposite strand), see (Kossykh VG (2004) J. Bact 186: 2061-2067 PMID 15028690) Note that this article has been retracted; the retraction appears to center on textual plagarism, not experimental results. The homology to AvaIII is real. I think I believe it. tk 20:28, 9 December 2005 (EST). Rich Roberts reports: "We have tried ourselves to detect activity with this gene product and cannot detect any methyltransferase activity. In our case we used antibodies able to detect N6-methyladenine or N4 methylcytosine in DNA. The ones we have are very sensitive and should have been able to detect 5-methyl groups in the whole E. coli chromosome. Nothing was detected in an over-expressing strain."

groups in the whole E. coli chromosome. Nothing was detected in an over-expressing strain." For additional information see E. coli restriction-modification system and the NEB technical information on methylation.





Commonly used strains

AG1

endA1 recA1 gyrA96 thi-1 relA1 glnV44 hsdR17(r K - m K +)

AB1157

thr-1, araC14, leuB6(Am), Δ(gpt-proA)62, lacY1, tsx-33, qsr'-0, glnV44(AS), galK2(Oc), LAM-, Rac-0, hisG4(Oc), rfbC1, mgl-51, rpoS396(Am), rpsL31(strR), kdgK51, xylA5, mtl-1, argE3(Oc), thi-1



Bachmann BJ: Derivation and genotypes of some mutant derivatives of Escherichia coli K-12.

Escherichia coli and Salmonella typhimurium. Cellular and Molecular Biology (Edited by: F C Neidhardt J L Ingraham KB Low B Magasanik M Schaechter H E Umbarger). Washington, D.C., American Society for Microbiology 1987, 2:1190-1219.

See CGSC#1157

B2155

thrB1004 pro thi strA hsdsS lacZD M15 (F`lacZD M15 lacIq traD36 proA+ proB+) D dapA::erm (Ermr) pir::RP4 [::kan (Kmr) from SM10]

An E. coli strain carrying the pir sequence required for maintenance of plasmids containing R6K ori. Also, this strain is auxotrophic for DAP (diaminopimelic acid - a lysine precursor). The auxotrophy helps in removal of this strain from a bi-parental mating setup after conjugation.

Ref: Maintenance of broad-host-range incompatibility group P and group Q plasmids and transposition of Tn5 in Bartonella henselae following conjugal plasmid transfer from Escherichia coli

Dehio, C. & Meyer, M. (1997) J. Bacteriol. 179, 538–540

BL21

E. coli B F– ompT gal dcm lon hsdS B (r B –m B –) [malB+] K-12 (λS)

Galactose nonutilizing

Deficient in Lon and OmpT proteases

The "malB region" was transduced in from the K-12 strain W3110 to make the strain Mal + λ S . See Studier et al. (2009) J. Mol. Biol. 394(4), 653 for a discussion of the extent of the transfer.

λ . See Studier et al. (2009) J. Mol. Biol. 394(4), 653 for a discussion of the extent of the transfer. Stratagene E. coli Genotype Strains

BL21(AI)

E. coli B F– ompT gal dcm lon hsdS B (r B –m B –) [malB+] K-12 (λS) araB::T7RNAP-tetA

an E. coli B strain carrying the T7 RNA polymerase gene in the araB locus of the araBAD operon q .

B strain carrying the T7 RNA polymerase gene in the locus of the operon . Transformed plasmids containing T7 promoter driven expression are repressed until L-arabinose induction of T7 RNA polymerase. Maximal expression is lower than that of BL21(DE3) (customer support 10/2012)

Derived from BL21.

See the product page for more information.

Brian Caliendo (Voigt lab) reported trouble getting the Datsenko and Wanner (2000) plasmid pCP20 to transform into this strain, when other strains transformed fine. Cause is unknown.

BL21(DE3)

E. coli str. B F– ompT gal dcm lon hsdS B (r B –m B –) λ(DE3 [lacI lacUV5-T7p07 ind1 sam7 nin5]) [malB+] K-12 (λS)

an E. coli B strain with DE3, a λ prophage carrying the T7 RNA polymerase gene and lacI q

B strain with DE3, a λ prophage carrying the T7 RNA polymerase gene and Transformed plasmids containing T7 promoter driven expression are repressed until IPTG induction of T7 RNA polymerase from a lac promoter.

Derived from B834 (Wood, 1966) by transducing to Met + .

. See the original Studier paper or the summary in Methods in Enzymology for more details.

Whole genome sequence available [3]

BL21(DE3) pLysS

E. coli str. B F– ompT gal dcm lon hsdS B (r B –m B –) λ(DE3 [lacI lacUV5-T7p07 ind1 sam7 nin5]) [malB+] K-12 (λS) pLysS[T7p20 ori p15A ](CmR)

pLysS plasmid chloramphenicol resistant; grow with chloramphenicol to retain plasmid.

Chloramphenicol resistant

The pLysS plasmid encodes T7 phage lysozyme, an inhibitor for T7 polymerase which reduces and almost eliminates expression from transformed T7 promoter containing plasmids when not induced.

see Moffatt87 for details of pLysS and pLysE plasmids

BLR

F– ompT gal dcm hsdS B (r K –m B –) Δ(srl-recA)306::Tn10(TetR)

BNN93

F- tonA21 thi-1 thr-1 leuB6 lacY1 glnV44 rfbC1 fhuA1 mcrB e14-(mcrA-) hsdR(r K -m K +) λ-

Some C600 strains are really BNN93

BNN97

BNN93 (λgt11) A λgt11 lysogen producing phage at 42C



BW25113

lacI+rrnB T14 ΔlacZ WJ16 hsdR514 ΔaraBAD AH33 ΔrhaBAD LD78 rph-1

Δ(araB–D)567 Δ(rhaD–B)568 ΔlacZ4787(::rrnB-3) hsdR514 rph-1

Parent strain for Keio collection single-gene knockout strains

Arabinose, rhamnose, lactose nonutilizing

BW26434, CGSC Strain # 7658

Δ(araD-araB)567, Δ(lacA-lacZ)514(::kan), lacIp-4000(lacIq), λ-, rpoS396(Am)?, rph-1, Δ(rhaD-rhaB)568, hsdR514



This information is from a printout sent by the E. coli Genetic Stock Center with the strain.

Genetic Stock Center with the strain. B.L. Wanner strain

rph-1 is a 1bp deletion that results in a frameshift over last 15 codons and has a polar effect on pyrE leading to suboptimal pyrimidine levels on minimal medium. (Jensen 1993 J Bact. 175:3401)

Δ(araD-araB)567 was formerly called ΔaraBAD AH33 by Datsenko and Wanner

by Datsenko and Wanner Am = amber(UAG) mutation

Reference: Datsenko and Wanner, 2000, PNAS, 97:6640

NOTE:

This promoter driving the expression of lacI was sequenced in this strain using a primer in mhpR (upstream of lacI) and a primer in the opposite orientation in lacI. The lac promoter was found to be identical to wildtype. Thus, the -35 sequence was GCGCAA not GTGCAA as expected with lacI q . Therefore this strain (or at least the version obtained from the E. coli Genetic Stock Center) does NOT appear to be lacI q . According to Barry Wanner, this is an unexpected result. -Reshma 13:19, 5 May 2005 (EDT)

. Therefore this strain (or at least the version obtained from the Genetic Stock Center) does NOT appear to be lacI . According to Barry Wanner, this is an unexpected result. -Reshma 13:19, 5 May 2005 (EDT) "We have now confirmed that BW25113, BW25141, and BW26434 are all lacI + , and not lacI q . We thank you for alerting us to the error with respect to BW26434. Apparently, the lacI region was restored to wild-type in a predecessor of BW25113." (from Barry Wanner November 18, 2005)

, and not lacI . We thank you for alerting us to the error with respect to BW26434. Apparently, the lacI region was restored to wild-type in a predecessor of BW25113." (from Barry Wanner November 18, 2005) The genotype has been corrected at the CGSC

BW313

Hfr ung-1 relA1 dut-1 spoT1 thi-1

C600

F- tonA21 thi-1 thr-1 leuB6 lacY1 glnV44 rfbC1 fhuA1 λ-

There are strains circulating with both e14+(mcrA + ) and e14-(mcrA - )

) and e14-(mcrA ) General purpose host

See CGSC#3004

References: Appleyard, R.K. (1954) Genetics 39, 440; Hanahan, D. (1983) J. Mol. Biol. 166, 577.

C600 hflA150 (Y1073, BNN102)

F- thi-1 thr-1 leuB6 lacY1 tonA21 glnV44 λ- hflA150(chr::Tn10)

host for repressing plaques of λgt10 when establishing cDNA libraries

Reference Young R.A. and Davis, R. (1983) Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 80, 1194.

Tetracycline resistance from the Tn10 insertion

CSH50

F- λ- ara Δ(lac-pro) rpsL thi fimE::IS1

See CGSC#8085

References: Miller, J.H. 1972. Expts.in Molec.Genetics, CSH 0:14-0; Blomfeld et al., J.Bact. 173: 5298-5307, 1991.

D1210

HB101 lacIq lacY+

DB3.1

F- gyrA462 endA1 glnV44 Δ(sr1-recA) mcrB mrr hsdS20(r B -, m B -) ara14 galK2 lacY1 proA2 rpsL20(Smr) xyl5 Δleu mtl1

useful for propagating plasmids containing the ccdB operon.

gyrA462 enables ccdB containing plasmid propagation

streptomycin resistant

appears to NOT contain lacI (based on a colony PCR) --Austin Che 16:16, 18 June 2007 (EDT)

See BCCM/LMBP Plasmid Collection #LMBP 4098

DC10B

mcrA Δmrr-hsdRMS-mcrBC) φ80lacZΔM15 ΔlacX74 recA1 araD139 Δ(ara-leu)7697 galU galK rpsL endA1 nupG Δdcm

DNA cytosine methyltransferase (dcm) negative mutant of E. coli K12 DH10B

The strain is meant as a universal Staphylococcal cloning host

Streptomycin resistant

See BCCM/LMBP Plasmid Collection #LMBP 9585

DH1

F– λ– endA1 recA1 relA1 gyrA96 thi-1 glnV44 hsdR17(r K –m K –)

Parent of DH5α

A Hoffman-Berling 1100 strain derivative (Meselson68)

More efficient at transforming large (40-60Kb) plasmids

Thiamine auxotroph

Lactose nonutilizing

Nalidixic acid resistant

Recombination-deficient

Relaxed phenotype

Endonuclease A deficient

Reference: Meselson M. and Yuan R. (1968) Nature 217:1110 PMID 4868368.

DH5α

F– endA1 glnV44 thi-1 recA1 relA1 gyrA96 deoR nupG purB20 φ80dlacZΔM15 Δ(lacZYA-argF)U169, hsdR17(r K –m K +), λ–

A Hoffman-Berling 1100 strain derivative (Meselson68)

Promega also lists phoA

Thiamine, arginine auxotroph

Lactose nonutilizing

Nalidixic acid resistant

Recombination-deficient

Relaxed phenotype

Endonuclease A deficient

Constitutive deoxyribose synthesis, good for cloning large plasmids.

Amber suppressor UAG>CAG(Gln).

Slow growth in M9 medium due to purB-20

References: FOCUS (1986) 8:2, 9. Hanahan, D. (1985) in DNA Cloning: A Practical Approach (Glover, D.M., ed.), Vol. 1, p. 109, IRL Press, McLean, Virginia. Grant, S.G.N. et al. (1990) Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 87: 4645-4649 PMID 2162051. Meselson M. and Yuan R. (1968) Nature 217:1110 PMID 4868368.



DH5αpir

endA1 hsdR17 glnV44 (= supE44) thi-1 recA1 gyrA96 relA1 φ80dlacΔ(lacZ)M15 Δ(lacZYA-argF)U169 zdg-232::Tn10 uidA::pir+

tetracyclin resistant

See BCCM/LMBP Plasmid Collection #LMBP 7962

DH5αpir116 variant

endA1 hsdR17 glnV44 (= supE44) thi-1 recA1 gyrA96 relA1 φ80dlacΔ(lacZ)M15 Δ(lacZYA-argF)U169 zdg-232 uidA::pir116

tetracyclin resistant

See BCCM/LMBP Plasmid Collection #LMBP 7961

NEB Turbo (NEB)

glnV44 thi-1 Δ(lac-proAB) galE15 galK16 R(zgb-210::Tn10)TetS endA1 Δ(mcrB-hsdSM)5, (r K –m K –) F′ [traD36 proAB+ lacIq lacZΔM15/fhuA2]

TG1 derivative, based on very similar genotype and fast growth. T 1 phage resistant Thiamine auxotroph Lactose nonutilizing Rapid growth: visible colonies on agar, ~6.5 hours; shaking liquid culture OD 600 = 2.0 in ~4 hours

Endonuclease A-deficient

Galactose nonutilizing

Constitutive lac repressor LacI

repressor LacI References: New England Biolabs, product catalogue number C2984H



DH10B (Invitrogen)

F– endA1 deoR+ recA1 galE15 galK16 nupG rpsL Δ(lac)X74 φ80lacZΔM15 araD139 Δ(ara,leu)7697 mcrA Δ(mrr-hsdRMS-mcrBC) StrR λ–

An MC1061 derivative (Casadaban80). Prepare cells for chemical transformation with CCMB80 buffer

Recombination-deficient

Endonuclease A-deficient

Constitutive deoxyribose synthesis for improving cloning of large plasmids

Suitable for cloning methylated cytosine or adenine containing DNA

High competence

Blue/white selection

While DH10B has been classically reported to be galU galK , the preliminary genome sequence for DH10B indicates that DH10B (and by their lineage also TOP10 and any other MC1061 derivatives) is actually ( galE galK galU ) + . Dcekiert 16:37, 23 January 2008 (CST)

, the preliminary genome sequence for DH10B indicates that DH10B (and by their lineage also TOP10 and any other MC1061 derivatives) is actually ( ) . Genome sequence indicates that DH10B is actually deoR + . Presumably TOP10 and MC1061 are also deoR + .

. Presumably TOP10 and MC1061 are also deoR . Streptomycin resistant

Leucine auxotroph

References: Casdaban, M. and Cohen, S. (1980) J Mol Biol 138:179 PMID 6997493. Grant, S.G.N. et al. (1990) Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 87: 4645-4649 PMID 2162051. E. coli Genetic Stock Center, MC1061 Record DH10B Genome Sequencing Project, Baylor College of Medicine Complete sequence is available, see Durfee08, PMID 18245285.



DH12S (Invitrogen)

mcrA Δ(mrr-hsdRMS-mcrBC) φ80d lacZΔM15 ΔlacX74 recA1 deoR Δ(ara, leu)7697 araD139 galU galK rpsL F' [proAB+ lacIqZΔM15]

host for phagemid and M13 vectors

useful for generating genomic libraries containing methylated cytosine or adenine residues

streptomycin resistant

References: Lin, J.J., Smith, M., Jessee, J., and Bloom, F. (1991) FOCUS 13, 96.; Lin, J.J., Smith, M., Jessee, J., and Bloom, F. (1992) BioTechniques 12, 718.

DM1 (Invitrogen)

F- dam-13::Tn9(CmR) dcm- mcrB hsdR-M+ gal1 gal2 ara- lac- thr- leu- tonR tsxR Su0

Host for pBR322 and other non-pUC19 plasmids; useful for generating plasmids that can be cleaved with dam and dcm sensitive enzymes

Chloramphenicol resistant

Promega lists as F' not F-

Reference: Lorow-Murray D and Bloom F (1991) Focus 13:20

E. cloni(r) 5alpha (Lucigen)

fhuA2Δ(argF-lacZ)U169 phoA glnV44 Φ80 Δ(lacZ)M15 gyrA96 recA1 relA1 endA1 thi-1 hsdR17

Common cloning strain.

E. cloni(r) 10G (Lucigen)

F- mcrA Δ(mrr-hsdRMS-mcrBC) endA1 recA1 Φ80dlacZΔM15 ΔlacX74 araD139 Δ(ara,leu)7697 galU galK rpsL nupG λ- tonA

Common cloning strain.

Resistant to phage T 1 .

E. cloni(r) 10GF' (Lucigen)

[F´ pro A+B+ lacIqZΔM15::Tn10 (TetR)] /mcrA Δ(mrr-hsdRMS-mcrBC) endA1 recA1 Φ80dlacZΔM15 ΔlacX74 araD139 Δ(ara, leu)7697 galU galK rpsL nupGλ tonA

Strain for cloning and single-strand DNA production.

EPI300 (Epicentre)

F– λ– mcrA Δ(mrr-hsdRMS-mcrBC) Φ80dlacZΔM15 Δ(lac)X74 recA1 endA1 araD139 Δ(ara, leu)7697 galU galK rpsL (StrR) nupG' trfA dhfr

Recombination-deficient

Endonuclease A-deficient

Inducible trfA for controlling oriV

for controlling Improved cloning 5-mC DNA

Streptomycin resistant

Leucine auxotroph

Arabinose, galactose, lactose

References Product page



E. coli K12 ER2738 (NEB)

F´proA+B+ lacIq Δ(lacZ)M15 zzf::Tn10(TetR)/ fhuA2 glnV Δ(lac-proAB) thi-1 Δ(hsdS-mcrB)5

Phage propagation strain

Also available from Lucigen Corporation.

ER2566 (NEB)

F- λ- fhuA2 [lon] ompT lacZ::T7p07 gal sulA11 Δ(mcrC-mrr)114::IS10 R(mcr-73::miniTn10-TetS)2 R(zgb-210::Tn10)(TetS) endA1 [dcm]

Host strain for the expression of a target gene cloned in the pTYB vectors.

Carry a chromosomal copy of the T7 RNA polymerase gene inserted into lacZ gene and thus under the control of the lac promoter. In the absence of IPTG induction expression of T7 RNA polymerase is suppressed by the binding of lac I repressor to the lac promoter.

gene and thus under the control of the lac promoter. In the absence of IPTG induction expression of T7 RNA polymerase is suppressed by the binding of I repressor to the promoter. Deficient in both lon and ompT proteases.

ER2267 (NEB)

F´ proA+B+ lacIq Δ(lacZ)M15 zzf::mini-Tn10 (KanR)/ Δ(argF-lacZ)U169 glnV44 e14-(McrA-) rfbD1? recA1 relA1? endA1 spoT1? thi-1 Δ(mcrC-mrr)114::IS10

Commonly used for titering M13 phage because of the strain's F' plasmid, which carries KanR, and its slow growth, which promotes easy visualization of plaques.

H12R8a

Hfr Su+ supF

phosphatase positive strain with H12 amber mutation in the phosphatase gene

See BCCM/LMBP Plasmid Collection #LMBP 4980

HB101

F- mcrB mrr hsdS20(r B - m B -) recA13 leuB6 ara-14 proA2 lacY1 galK2 xyl-5 mtl-1 rpsL20(SmR) glnV44 λ-

Please note that different sources have different genotypes so treat this information with caution.



From a GIBCO BRL list of competent cells.

Hybrid of E. coli K12 and E. coli B (but 98% K strain AB266 according to Smith et al. )

) Host for pBR322 and many plasmids

Sigma lists the deletion Δ(gpt,proA). Check this.

Promega does not list F-, mcrB, or mrr

Streptomycin resistant

References: Boyer, H.W. and Roulland-Dussoix, D. (1969) J. Mol. Biol. 41, 459. Smith, M., Lorow, D., and Jessee, J. (1989) FOCUS 11, 56 - pdf version from Invitrogen Lacks S and Greenberg JR (1977) J Mol Biol 114:153.



HMS174(DE3)

F- recA1 hsdR(rK12- mK12+) (DE3) (Rif R)

HMS174 strains provide the recA mutation in a K-12 background. Like BLR, these strains may stabilize certain target genes whose products may cause the loss of the DE3 prophage.

DE3 indicates that the host is a lysogen of lDE3, and therefore carries a chromosomal copy of the T7 RNA polymerase gene under control of the lacUV5 promoter. Such strains are suitable for production of protein from target genes cloned in pET vectors by induction with IPTG.

Full genome sequence available LM993812 *J Mairhofer 07:36, 28 October 2014 (EDT):.

High-Control(tm) BL21(DE3) (Lucigen)

F– ompT gal dcm hsdS B (r B - m B -) (DE3)/Mini-F lacIq1(Gentr)

The HI-Control BL21(DE3) cells contain a single-copy BAC plasmid harboring a specially engineered version of the lacI q1 repressor allele. The lacI q1 allele expresses ~170-fold more lac repressor protein than the wild-type lacI gene.

repressor allele. The lacI allele expresses ~170-fold more lac repressor protein than the wild-type lacI gene. The increased pool of lac repressor in HI-Control BL21(DE3) cells maintains tight control over the expression of T7 RNA polymerase from the lacUV5 promoter, reducing leaky expression of genes cloned under a T7 promoter.

an E. coli B strain with DE3, a λ prophage carrying the T7 RNA polymerase gene and lacI q

B strain with DE3, a λ prophage carrying the T7 RNA polymerase gene and lacI Transformed plasmids containing T7 promoter driven expression are repressed until IPTG induction of T7 RNA polymerase from a lac promoter.

High-Control(tm) 10G (Lucigen)

F- mcrA Δ(mrr-hsdRMS-mcrBC) endA1 recA1 Φ80dlacZΔM15 ΔlacX74 araD139 Δ(ara,leu)7697 galU galK rpsL nupG λ- tonA/Mini-F lacIq1(Gentr)

The HI-Control 10G cells contain a single-copy BAC plasmid harboring a specially engineered version of the lacI q1 repressor allele. The lacI q1 allele expresses ~170-fold more lac repressor protein than the wild-type lacI gene.

repressor allele. The lacI allele expresses ~170-fold more lac repressor protein than the wild-type lacI gene. For stable cloning of T7 protein expression plasmids.

Resistant to phage T 1 .

IJ1126

E. coli K-12 recB21 recC22 sbcA5 endA gal thi Su+ Δ(mcrC-mrr)102::Tn10

See Endy:IJ1126

IJ1127

IJ1126 lacUV5 lacZ::T7p07-Knr

See Endy:IJ1127

IM01B

mcrA Δ(mrr-hsdRMS-mcrBC) φ80lacZΔM15 ΔlacX74 recA1 araD139 Δ(ara-leu)7697 galU galK rpsL endA1 nupG Δdcm ΩPhelp-hsdMS (CC1-2) ΩPN25-hsdS (CC1-1)

DNA cytosine methyltransferase (dcm) negative mutant of E. coli K12 DH10B

The hsdMS genes encoding methylase and specificity genes (from Staphylococcus aureus clonal complex 1 - MW2) were introduced into the chromosome at neutral locations via recombineering

The strain can be transformed efficiently with large plasmids due to deoR (nupG) mutation

Plasmids isolated from this E. coli strain transform S. aureus clonal complex 1 - MW2 at high efficiency

Streptomycin resistant

See BCCM/LMBP Plasmid Collection #LMBP 9581

IM08B

mcrA Δ(mrr-hsdRMS-mcrBC) φ80lacZΔM15 ΔlacX74 recA1 araD139 Δ(ara-leu)7697 galU galK rpsL endA1 nupG Δdcm ΩPhelp-hsdMS (CC8-2) ΩPN25-hsdS (CC8-1)

DNA cytosine methyltransferase (dcm) negative mutant of E. coli K12 DH10B

The hsdMS genes encoding methylase and specificity genes (from Staphylococcus aureus clonal complex 8 - NRS384) were introduced into the chromosome at neutral locations via recombineering

The strain can be transformed efficiently with large plasmids due to deoR (nupG) mutation

Plasmids isolated from this E. coli strain transform S. aureus clonal complex 8 - NRS384 at high efficiency

Streptomycin resistant

See BCCM/LMBP Plasmid Collection #LMBP 9582

IM30B

mcrA Δ(mrr-hsdRMS-mcrBC) φ80lacZΔM15 ΔlacX74 recA1 araD139 Δ(ara-leu)7697 galU galK rpsL endA1 nupG Δdcm ΩPhelp-hsdMS (CC30-2) ΩPN25-hsdS (CC30-1)

DNA cytosine methyltransferase (dcm) negative mutant of E. coli K12 DH10B

The hsdMS genes encoding methylase and specificity genes (from Staphylococcus aureus clonal complex 30 - MRSA252) were introduced into the chromosome at neutral locations via recombineering

The strain can be transformed efficiently with large plasmids due to deoR (nupG) mutation

Plasmids isolated from this E. coli strain transform S. aureus clonal complex 30 - MRSA252 at high efficiency

Streptomycin resistant

See BCCM/LMBP Plasmid Collection #LMBP 9583

IM93B

mcrA Δ(mrr-hsdRMS-mcrBC) φ80lacZΔM15 ΔlacX74 recA1 araD139 Δ(ara-leu)7697 galU galK rpsL endA1 nupG Δdcm ΩPhelp-hsdMS (CC93-3) ΩPN25-hsdS/S (CC93-2/CC93-1)

DNA cytosine methyltransferase (dcm) negative mutant of E. coli K12 DH10B

The hsdMS genes encoding methylase and specificity genes (from Staphylococcus aureus sequence type 93-JKD6159) were introduced into the chromosome at neutral locations via recombineering

The strain can be transformed efficiently with large plasmids due to deoR (nupG) mutation

Plasmids isolated from this E. coli strain transform S. aureus sequence type 93-JKD6159 at high efficiency

Streptomycin resistant

See BCCM/LMBP Plasmid Collection #LMBP 9584

JM83

rpsL ara Δ(lac-proAB) Φ80dlacZΔM15

Sigma lists thi. Check this.

streptomycin resistant

JM101

glnV44 thi-1 Δ(lac-proAB) F'[lacIqZΔM15 traD36 proAB+]

host for M13mp vectors

recA + , r K +

, r original blue/white cloning strain

has all wt restriction systems

References: Messing, J. et al. (1981) Nucleic Acids Res. 9, 309; Yanisch-Perron, C., Vieira, J., and Messing, J. (1985) Gene 33, 103.

JM103

endA1 glnV44 sbcBC rpsL thi-1 Δ(lac-proAB) F'[traD36 proAB+ lacIq lacZΔM15]

streptomycin resistant

References: Hanahan, D. (1983) J. Mol. Biol. 166:557-80.

NEB says this strain encodes a prophage encoded EcoP1 endonuclease.

Sigma lists (P1) (r K -m K + rP1+ mP1+)

JM105

endA1 glnV44 sbcB15 rpsL thi-1 Δ(lac-proAB) [F' traD36 proAB+ lacIq lacZΔM15] hsdR4(r K -m K +)

Sigma lists sbcC

streptomycin resistant

References: Yanisch-Perron, C., Vieira, J., and Messing, J. (1985) Gene 33, 103.

JM106

endA1 glnV44 thi-1 relA1 gyrA96 Δ(lac-proAB) F- hsdR17(r K -m K +)

References: Yanisch-Perron, C., Vieira, J., and Messing, J. (1985) Gene 33, 103.

JM107

endA1 glnV44 thi-1 relA1 gyrA96 Δ(lac-proAB) [F' traD36 proAB+ lacIq lacZΔM15] hsdR17(R K - m K +) λ-

host for M13mp vectors

recA+, r K +

+ Sigma lists e14- (McrA-)

nalidixic acid resistant

References: Yanisch-Perron, C., Vieira, J., and Messing, J. (1985) Gene 33, 103.

JM108

endA1 recA1 gyrA96 thi-1 relA1 glnV44 Δ(lac-proAB) hsdR17 (r K - m K +)

nalidixic acid resistant

deficient in expression of the lon protease due to IS186 transposon insertion -- J Mairhofer 18:59, 24 March 2010 (CET)

JM109

endA1 glnV44 thi-1 relA1 gyrA96 recA1 mcrB+ Δ(lac-proAB) e14- [F' traD36 proAB+ lacIq lacZΔM15] hsdR17(r K -m K +)

From NEB

Partly restriction-deficient; good strain for cloning repetitive DNA (RecA – ).

). Suppresses many amber mutations when glutamine is acceptable but not the S 100 or S 7 mutations of λ, e.g., λgt11.

or S mutations of λ, e.g., λgt11. Can also be used for M13 cloning/sequencing and blue/white screening.



Sigma lists e14-

nalidixic acid resistant

deficient in expression of the lon protease due to IS186 transposon insertion -- J Mairhofer 18:59, 24 March 2010 (CET)

From C. Yanisch-Perron, J. Vieira, and J. Messing. Improved M13 phage cloning vectors and host strains: nucleotide sequences of the M13mp18 and pUC19 vectors. Gene , 33(1):103–19, 1985.



, 33(1):103–19, 1985. Some information from Mary Berlyn at the E. coli Genetic Stock Center: One of the reasons the original curator of this collection did not accession the JM109, JM103, etc. strains was because she found it impossible to be sure of the derivation and therefore the details of the genotype. But I think it's safe to assume that the F' in this strain is derived from or similar to F128 which extends from the proBA region through the lac operon. It thus carries the wildtype genes for all loci in that region except those indicated as mutant for the genotype of the F'. So it carries the lacZ (alpha-complementation) deletion lacZ58(M150 and the lacI mutation lacIq, but it has the lacY+ gene also on the F-prime. On the chromosome it lacks all the lac operon genes.

NOTE: The promoter driving the expression of lacI was sequenced in this strain using a primer in mhpR (upstream of lacI) and a primer in the opposite orientation in lacI. The lac promoter was found to be identical to wildtype. Thus, the -35 sequence was GCGCAA not GTGCAA as expected with lacIQ. Therefore this strain (or at least the version we have) does NOT appear to be lacIQ unless there is another copy of lacI elsewhere. This result is somewhat confirmed by the fact that a lacI regulated promoter driving expression of YFP on a medium copy vector does not repress completely. -Reshma 13:48, 5 May 2005 (EDT)

JM109(DE3)

JM109 + λ(DE3)

DE3 prophage carrying T7 polymerase expression cassette

Same cassette as BL21(DE3) carrying a lac inducible T7 RNA polymerase and lacI q

nalidixic acid resistant

JM110

rpsL thr leu thi lacY galK galT ara tonA tsx dam dcm glnV44 Δ(lac-proAB) e14- [F' traD36 proAB+ lacIq lacZΔM15] hsdR17(r K -m K +)

Sigma fails to list tonA tsx e14 fhuA hsdR17

(e14-) status uncertain

streptomycin resistant

JM2.300

lacI22, LAM-, e14-, rpsL135(strR), malT1(LamR), xyl-7, mtl-1, thi-1

Some folks have been using this strain (i.e., Elowitz, Gardner) and it took me too long to find the CGSC#.

This strain is no longer available from the CGSC

This strain may also be F-. JM2.300 is described as F-, lacI22, λ-, e14-, rpsL135(StrR), thi-1 in K. Brenner, D. Karig, R. Weiss, F. Arnold, “Engineered biodirectional communication mediates a consensus in a microbial biofilm consortium,” in Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, 2007 Oct 30;104(44):17300-4.

JTK165

str. MC1061 Δupp:(pir dhfr(TmpR)) Δ(rfbB–wbbL')::repA



More detailed:

str. MC1061 [K-12 F– λ– Δ(ara-leu)7697 [araD139]B/r Δ(codB-lacI)3 galK16 galE15 e14– mcrA0 relA1 rpsL150(StrR) spoT1 mcrB1 hsdR2(r–m+)] Δupp::(P con (BBa_J23100)-rbs(?)-pir-BBa_B0015(rrfBt(rrnBt)+T7t) - FRT - P con (BBa_J23119)-4krbs-dhfr (TmpR)-tR2 - FRT) Δ(rfbB–wbbL')::(P con (BBa_J23119)-rbs(?)-repA-BBa_B0015(rrfBt(rrnBt)+T7t) - FRT)

Propagates R6K- and ColE2-origin plasmids by expressing pir and repA , respectively.

and , respectively. Relaxed phenotype

lacI –

Improved cloning 5-mC DNA

Str R Spc R Tmp R (FRT-flanked)

Spc Tmp (FRT-flanked) Leucine auxotroph

Galactose, lactose, arabinose nonutilizing

Generic DIAL strain

K12 3000

hfrH relA1 spoT1 thi-1

This strain is designed for propagation of F+ specific phages

See BCCM/LMBP Plasmid Collection #LMBP 1393

K12ΔH1Δtrp

lacZam Δ(bio-uvrB) Δ(trpE-A)2 rpsL λ(Nam7Nam53 cI857 ΔH1)

spectinomycin resistant

Expression host for plasmids containing phage λ's PL or PR promoter. Induction is obtained by shifting the culture from 28°C to 42°C.

The resident λ is a defective lysogen. .

cI857 is ind-

See BCCM/LMBP Plasmid Collection #LMBP 69

LE392

glnV44 supF58 (lacY1 or ΔlacZY) galK2 galT22 metB1 trpR55 hsdR514(r K -m K +)

Sigma lists F- e14-

M15 (Qiagen)

F-, Φ80ΔlacM15, thi, lac-, mtl-, recA+ , KmR

From Qiagen

E. coli M15 DZ291

Qiagen variant includes the pREP4 plasmid which confers kanamycin resistance and constitutively expresses the lac repressor protein encoded by the lac I gene.

M15 cannot be infected by lambda phages

PL promoter introduced; however, is not active

References: QIAexpress® Data Sheet: E. coli strain M15 - (EN) Villarejo, M.R. and Zabin, I. (1974) J. Bacteriol. 120, 466. PMID 4607501.



M5219

lacZam trpAam rpsL λ(bio252 cI857 ΔH1)

spectinomycin resistant

Expression host for plasmids containing phage λ's PL or PR promoter. Induction is obtained by shifting the culture from 28°C to 42°C.

The resident λ is a defective lysogen.

cI857 is ind-

See BCCM/LMBP Plasmid Collection #LMBP 130

Mach1

str. W ΔrecA1398 endA1 tonA Φ80ΔlacM15 ΔlacX74 hsdR(r K –m K +)

From Invitrogen

Doubling time approx. 50 min and supposedly fastest growing chemically competent cloning strain available

Derivatives of E. coli W strains (ATCC 9637, S. A. Waksman), rather than E. coli K-12. This may have implications for BL-1 status for some facilities (apparently not for MIT).

W strains (ATCC 9637, S. A. Waksman), rather than K-12. This may have implications for BL-1 status for some facilities (apparently not for MIT). See Bloom04 patent for details on the construction and properties of this strain.

MC1061

str. K-12 F– λ– Δ(ara-leu)7697 [araD139]B/r Δ(codB-lacI)3 galK16 galE15 e14– mcrA0 relA1 rpsL150(StrR) spoT1 mcrB1 hsdR2(r–m+)

Streptomycin resistant

Relaxed phenotype

Leucine auxotroph

Galactose, lactose, arabinose nonutilizing

The thr-leu region was transduced from an E. coli B/r strain (SB3118) in early steps of strain construction.

Parent of DH10B/TOP10 and derived strains

References: E. coli Genetic Stock Center, MC1061 Record BCCM/LMBP Plasmid Collection #LMBP 472 Complete DH10B sequence is available, see Durfee et al., 2008.



MC1061(λ)

Δ(araA-leu)7697 [araD139]B/r Δ(codB-lacI)3 = Δlac74 galK16 galE15 e14- mcrA0 relA1 rpsL150 spoT1 mcrB1 hsdR2 λ+

spectinomycin resistant

r k – m k +

m recommended growth at 28°C

See BCCM/LMBP Plasmid Collection #LMBP 1061

MC1061Rif

Δ(araA-leu)7697 [araD139]B/r Δ(codB-lacI)3 = Δlac74 galK16 galE15 e14- mcrA0 relA1 rpsL150 spoT1 mcrB1 hsdR2

spectinomycin resistant

rifampicin resistant

r k – m k +

m See BCCM/LMBP Plasmid Collection #LMBP 3319

MC4100

F- [araD139] B/r Δ(argF-lac)169* &lambda- e14- flhD5301 Δ(fruK-yeiR)725 (fruA25)‡ relA1 rpsL150(strR) rbsR22 Δ(fimB-fimE)632(::IS1) deoC1

The thr-leu region was transduced from an E. coli B/r strain (SB3118) in early steps of strain construction.

This paper compares MC4100 to MG1655 and describes the significant deletions.

*The paper referenced above showed that this deletion was larger than previously known. The deletion now covers ykfD-b0350.

‡The fruA25 allele is attributed to the deletion of fruK-yeiR. This means fruA is present but its promoter has been deleted.

The paper also shows that the e14 element is deleted in MC4100. One of the genes removed by this deletion is mcrA, which encodes an enzyme that restricts DNA containing methylcytosine. However, other E. coli K-12 restriction/modification systems are still present in MC4100. MC4100 still encodes the McrBC 5-methylcytosine=specific restriction enzyme and the HsdR/HsdS/HsdM type I restriction-modification complex.

Table three of the paper lists all genes believed to be deleted in MC4100. The methods used in the paper can detect deletions but not loss of function mutations.

MFDpir

MG1655 RP4-2-Tc::[ΔMu1::aac(3)IV-ΔaphA-Δnic35-ΔMu2::zeo] ΔdapA::(erm-pir) ΔrecA

E. coli strain for performing biparental mating to transfer plasmids to other bacteria. This strain was constructed after noticing that the common conjugation strains, SM10 and S17-1, were Hfr+ and also transferring a Mu transposon to the recipient strain.

Refer >> Silent Mischief: Bacteriophage Mu Insertions Contaminate Products of Escherichia coli Random Mutagenesis Performed Using Suicidal Transposon Delivery Plasmids Mobilized by Broad-Host-Range RP4 Conjugative Machinery

http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3008518/

MG1655

K-12 F– λ– ilvG– rfb-50 rph-1

This is the "wild type" K-12 strain which was sequenced, and should be used when PCRing genes from the sequenced genome. It also looks very healthy under the microscope -- a dramatic difference from most of the cloning strains, which appear sick.

See CGSC#6300

See ATCC 700926

Error fetching PMID 9278503:

Error fetching PMID 9278503: [Blattner-Science-1997]

More accurate sequence correcting 243 errors in the original sequencing[22]. New Genbank accession number U00096.2 Latest genome sequence can be found with Genbank accession number U00096.3



MG1655 seqA-eYFP

K-12 F– λ– ilvG– rfb-50 rph-1 seqA-eYFP:kmR

The native seqA gene was fused at its 3' end to the fluorescent protein eYFP, separated with a linker (ASPPPGRSR) and followed by a kanamycin resistance marker. The entire cassette was integrated in the chromosome of E. coli K12 MG1655.

This strain can be used to study the subcellular localization of the E. coli DNA binding protein SeqA.

Kanamycin resistant

MG1655 seqA-mEOS3.2

K-12 F– λ– ilvG– rfb-50 rph-1 seqA-mEOS3.2:kmR

The native seqA gene was fused at its 3' end to the fluorescent protein gene mEOS3.2, separated with a linker (ASPPPGRSR) and followed by a kanamycin resistance marker. The entire cassette was integrated in the chromosome of E. coli K12 MG1655.

This strain can be used to study the subcellular localization of the E. coli DNA binding protein SeqA.

Kanamycin resistant

MG1655 seqA-PAmCherry

K-12 F– λ– ilvG– rfb-50 rph-1 seqA-PAmCherry:kmR

The native seqA gene was fused at its 3' end to the fluorescent protein gene PAmCherry, separated with a linker (ASPPPGRSR) and followed by a kanamycin resistance marker. The entire cassette was integrated in the chromosome of E. coli K12 MG1655.

PAmCherry is a photoactivatable variant of the red fluorescent protein mCherry. PAmCherry is not fluorescent until it is exposed to 350-400 nm light.

This strain can be used to study the subcellular localization of the E. coli DNA binding protein SeqA.

Kanamycin resistant

OmniMAX2

From Invitrogen: "This strain overexpresses the Lac repressor (lacIq gene). For blue/white screening, you will need to add IPTG to induce expression from the lac promoter. Strain is resistant to T 1 bacteriophage."

F′ {proAB+ lacIq lacZΔM15 Tn10(TetR) Δ(ccdAB)} mcrA Δ(mrr-hsdRMS-mcrBC) φ80(lacZ)ΔM15 Δ(lacZYA-argF) U169 endA1 recA1 supE44 thi-1 gyrA96 relA1 tonA panD

OverExpress(tm)C41(DE3) (Lucigen)

F– ompT gal dcm hsdS B (r B - m B -)(DE3)

The OverExpress strains contain genetic mutations phenotypically selected for conferring tolerance to toxic proteins. The strain C41(DE3) was derived from BL21(DE3). This strain has at least one uncharacterized mutation, which prevents cell death associated with expression of many recombinant toxic proteins. The strain C43(DE3) was derived from C41(DE3) by selecting for resistance to a different toxic protein and can express a different set of toxic proteins to C41(DE3).

an E. coli B strain with DE3, a λ prophage carrying the T7 RNA polymerase gene and lacI q

B strain with DE3, a λ prophage carrying the T7 RNA polymerase gene and lacI Transformed plasmids containing T7 promoter driven expression are repressed until IPTG induction of T7 RNA polymerase from a lac promoter.

OverExpress(tm)C41(DE3)pLysS (Lucigen)

F– ompT gal dcm hsdS B (r B - m B -)(DE3)pLysS (Cmr)

The OverExpress strains contain genetic mutations phenotypically selected for conferring tolerance to toxic proteins. The strain C41(DE3) was derived from BL21(DE3). This strain has at least one uncharacterized mutation, which prevents cell death associated with expression of many recombinant toxic proteins. The strain C43(DE3) was derived from C41(DE3) by selecting for resistance to a different toxic protein and can express a different set of toxic proteins to C41(DE3).

an E. coli B strain with DE3, a λ prophage carrying the T7 RNA polymerase gene and lacI q

B strain with DE3, a λ prophage carrying the T7 RNA polymerase gene and lacI Transformed plasmids containing T7 promoter driven expression are repressed until IPTG induction of T7 RNA polymerase from a lac promoter.

The pLysS plasmid encodes T7 phage lysozyme, an inhibitor for T7 polymerase which reduces and almost eliminates expression from transformed T7 promoter containing plasmids when not induced.

OverExpress(tm)C43(DE3) (Lucigen)

F– ompT gal dcm hsdS B (r B - m B -)(DE3)

The OverExpress strains contain genetic mutations phenotypically selected for conferring tolerance to toxic proteins. The strain C41(DE3) was derived from BL21(DE3). This strain has at least one uncharacterized mutation, which prevents cell death associated with expression of many recombinant toxic proteins. The strain C43(DE3) was derived from C41(DE3) by selecting for resistance to a different toxic protein and can express a different set of toxic proteins to C41(DE3).

an E. coli B strain with DE3, a λ prophage carrying the T7 RNA polymerase gene and lacI q

B strain with DE3, a λ prophage carrying the T7 RNA polymerase gene and lacI Transformed plasmids containing T7 promoter driven expression are repressed until IPTG induction of T7 RNA polymerase from a lac promoter.

OverExpress(tm)C43(DE3)pLysS (Lucigen)

F– ompT gal dcm hsdS B (r B - m B -)(DE3)pLysS (Cmr)

The OverExpress strains contain genetic mutations phenotypically selected for conferring tolerance to toxic proteins. The strain C41(DE3) was derived from BL21(DE3). This strain has at least one uncharacterized mutation, which prevents cell death associated with expression of many recombinant toxic proteins. The strain C43(DE3) was derived from C41(DE3) by selecting for resistance to a different toxic protein and can express a different set of toxic proteins to C41(DE3).

an E. coli B strain with DE3, a λ prophage carrying the T7 RNA polymerase gene and lacI q

B strain with DE3, a λ prophage carrying the T7 RNA polymerase gene and lacI Transformed plasmids containing T7 promoter driven expression are repressed until IPTG induction of T7 RNA polymerase from a lac promoter.

The pLysS plasmid encodes T7 phage lysozyme, an inhibitor for T7 polymerase which reduces and almost eliminates expression from transformed T7 promoter containing plasmids when not induced.

Rosetta™(DE3)pLysS

E. coli str. B F– ompT gal dcm lon? hsdS B (r B –m B –) λ(DE3 [lacI lacUV5-T7p07 ind1 sam7 nin5]) [malB+] K-12 (λS) pLysSRARE[T7p20 ileX argU thrU tyrU glyT thrT argW metT leuW proL ori p15A ](CmR)

an E. coli B strain with DE3, a λ prophage carrying the T7 RNA polymerase gene and lacI q

B strain with DE3, a λ prophage carrying the T7 RNA polymerase gene and lacI Transformed plasmids containing T7 promoter driven expression are repressed until IPTG induction of T7 RNA polymerase from a lac promoter.

Chloramphenicol resistant

pLysSRARE contains tRNA genes argU, argW, ileX, glyT, leuW, proL, metT, thrT, tyrU, and thrU. The rare codons AGG, AGA, AUA, CUA, CCC, and GGA are supplemented.

The pLysS plasmid encodes T7 phage lysozyme, an inhibitor for T7 polymerase which reduces and almost eliminates expression from transformed T7 promoter containing plasmids when not induced.

see Moffatt87 for details of pLysS and pLysE plasmids

Novagen strain manual

Rosetta-gami(DE3)pLysS

Δ(ara-leu)7697 ΔlacX74 ΔphoA PvuII phoR araD139 ahpC galE galK rpsL (DE3) F'[lac+ lacIq pro] gor522::Tn10 trxB pLysSRARE (CamR, StrR, TetR)

an E. coli K-12 strain with DE3, a λ prophage carrying the T7 RNA polymerase gene and lacI q

K-12 strain with DE3, a λ prophage carrying the T7 RNA polymerase gene and lacI Transformed plasmids containing T7 promoter driven expression are repressed until IPTG induction of T7 RNA polymerase from a lac promoter.

ahpC mutation allows trxB/gor double mutants to grow in the absence of reducing medium

pLysSRARE contains tRNA genes argU, argW, ileX, glyT, leuW, proL, metT, thrT, tyrU, and thrU. The rare codons AGG, AGA, AUA, CUA, CCC, and GGA are supplemented.

The pLysS plasmid encodes T7 phage lysozyme, an inhibitor for T7 polymerase which reduces and almost eliminates expression from transformed T7 promoter containing plasmids when not induced.

see Moffatt87 for details of pLysS and pLysE plasmids

Chloramphenicol resistant

Kanamycin resistant

Tetracycline resistant

Streptomycin resistant

Novagen strain manual

RR1

HB101 recA+

RV308

lacIq-, su-, ΔlacX74, gal IS II::OP308, strA K12 derivative used for industrial protein production. ATCC strain 31608, deposited by Genentech. Complete Genome Sequence available LM995446 *J Mairhofer 07:36, 28 October 2014 (EDT):.

S26

Hfr(PO2A) fhuA22 garB10 ompF627 fadL701 relA1 pit10 spoT1 metB1 mcrB1 cre-510 phoA4

This is a phosphatase negative strain, carrying the S26 amber mutation (TAG) in the phosphatase gene

See BCCM/LMBP Plasmid Collection #LMBP 4977

S26R1d

Hfr(PO2A) fhuA22 garB10 ompF627 fadL701 relA1 pit10 spoT1 metB1 mcrB1 cre-510 phoA4 supE

This is a phosphatase negative strain, carrying the S26 amber mutation (TAG) in the phosphatase gene

The strain carries the supE suppressor (insers glutamine at the amber position) and is therefore capable of suppressing the S26 phosphatase nonsense mutation, as well as amber mutations in other genes. However, the efficiency of suppression may vary considerably depending on the sequence context of the amber codon.

See BCCM/LMBP Plasmid Collection #LMBP 4979

S26R1e

Hfr(PO2A) fhuA22 garB10 ompF627 fadL701 relA1 pit10 spoT1 metB1 mcrB1 cre-510 phoA4 supE

This is a phosphatase negative strain, carrying the S26 amber mutation (TAG) in the phosphatase gene

The strain carries the supD suppressor (insers serine at the amber position) and is therefore capable of suppressing the S26 phosphatase nonsense mutation, as well as amber mutations in other genes. However, the efficiency of suppression may vary considerably depending on the sequence context of the amber codon.

See BCCM/LMBP Plasmid Collection #LMBP 4978

SG4121

lon-100 Δ(gal-pgl)324 lac thi rpsL recA hsdR

SM10(λpir)

thi thr leu tonA lacY supE recA::RP4-2-Tc::Mu Km λpir

[Simon-BioTech-1983]





SOLR (Stratagene)

e14-(McrA-) Δ(mcrCB-hsdSMR-mrr)171 sbcC recB recJ uvrC umuC::Tn5 (Kanr) lac gyrA96 relA1 thi-1 endA1 λR [F’ proAB lacIqZ ΔM15]C Su-

Used in phagemid recovery (LambdaZap)

Kanamycin resistant

Stratagene E. coli Genotype Strains

SS320 (Lucigen)

F'[proAB+lacIqlacZΔM15 Tn10 (tetr)]hsdR mcrB araD139 Δ(araABC-leu)7679 ΔlacX74 galUgalK rpsL thi

Useful for phage display.

Sidhu, S.S., Weiss, G.A., and Wells, J.A. (2000) J. Mol. Biol. 296, 487-495.





STBL2 (Invitrogen)

F- endA1 glnV44 thi-1 recA1 gyrA96 relA1 Δ(lac-proAB) mcrA Δ(mcrBC-hsdRMS-mrr) λ-

host for unstable sequences such as retroviral sequences and direct repeats

nalidixic acid resistant

References: Trinh, T., Jessee, J., Bloom, F.R., and Hirsch, V. (1994) FOCUS 16, 78.

===STBL3 (Invitrogen)===f F- glnV44 recA13 mcrB mrr hsdS20(rB-, mB-) ara-14 galK2 lacY1 proA2 rpsL20 xyl-5 leu mtl-1

Streptomycin resistant

endA+, use care in preparing DNA from this strain

STBL4

endA1 glnV44 thi-1 recA1 gyrA96 relA1 Δ(lac-proAB) mcrA Δ(mcrBC-hsdRMS-mrr) λ- gal F'[ proAB+ lacIq lacZΔM15 Tn10]

Tetracycline resistant (from Tn10 insertion)

STBL2 + blue/white selection

SURE (Stratagene)

F′[proAB+ lacIq lacZΔM15 Tn10(TetR] endA1 glnV44 thi-1 gyrA96 relA1 lac recB recJ sbcC umuC::Tn5(KanR uvrC e14–(mcrA–) Δ(mcrCB-hsdSMR-mrr)171

Uncertain status of TraD36 in F plasmid

Increased stability for inverted repeats and Z-DNA

Recombination-deficient

Relaxed phenotype

Endonuclease A-deficient

Constitutive lac repressor expression

repressor expression Amber suppressor UAG>CAG(Gln)

Improved cloning 5-mC DNA

Nalidixic acid resistant

Kanamycin resistant

Tetracycline resistant

SURE2 (Stratagene)

endA1 glnV44 thi-1 gyrA96 relA1 lac recB recJ sbcC umuC::Tn5 uvrC e14- Δ(mcrCB-hsdSMR-mrr)171 F'[ proAB+ lacIq lacZΔM15 Tn10 Amy CmR]

increased stability for inverted repeats and Z-DNA

nalidixic acid resistant

kanamycin resistant

tetracycline resistant

chloramphenicol resistant for < 40 μg/ml, sensitive for > 100 μg/ml

TG1 (Lucigen)

K-12 glnV44 thi-1 Δ(lac-proAB) Δ(mcrB-hsdSM)5, (r K –m K –) F′ [traD36 proAB+ lacIq lacZΔM15]

Useful for phage display.

Fast-growing

Thiamine auxotroph

Lactose nonutilizing

Amber suppressor UAG>CAG(Gln)

TOP10 (Invitrogen)

F- mcrA Δ(mrr-hsdRMS-mcrBC) φ80lacZΔM15 ΔlacX74 nupG recA1 araD139 Δ(ara-leu)7697 galE15 galK16 rpsL(StrR) endA1 λ-

Very similar to DH10B I actually emailed Invitrogen and asked if DH10B and TOP10 are the same strain or what. Their response: "Thank you for contacting Invitrogen Technical Support.TOP10 and DH10B competent cells are closely related. They have the same genotypes and can used for the same applications. You can also choose from those that are Chemically competent or electrocomp cells. I hope this information answers your questions." So either there is a difference that they don't want to put out there, or they have rebranded DH10B as TOP10 for marketing purposes... --Dcekiert 18:55, 23 January 2008 (CST)

While DH10B has been classically reported to be galU galK, the preliminary genome sequence for DH10B indicates that DH10B (and by their lineage also TOP10 and any other MC1061 derivatives) is actually galE galK galU + . --Dcekiert 16:45, 23 January 2008 (CST)

. --Dcekiert 16:45, 23 January 2008 (CST) Previously reported to be deoR, but genome sequence indicates that DH10B is actually deoR + . Presumably TOP10 and MC1061 are also deoR + .

. Presumably TOP10 and MC1061 are also deoR . Streptomycin resistant

an MC1061 derivative [26]

Prepare cells for chemical transformation with CCMB80 buffer Here

Contain lacI based on a colony PCR (even though lacX74 supposedly deletes the lac operon) --Austin Che 16:16, 18 June 2007 (EDT) φ80lacZΔM15 actually contains the entire lac operon, including lacI q --Dcekiert 16:45, 23 January 2008 (CST) Analysis of the published DH10B sequence (Genbank CP000948) suggests the φ80lacZΔM15 insertion has the wild-type lacI -35 sequence, not the lacI q -35 sequence (gtgcaa) --BC 15:01, 29 March 2008 (EDT)

leucine auxoroph (source)

References: E. coli Genetic Stock Center, MC1061 Record DH10B Genome Sequencing Project, Baylor College of Medicine



Top10F' (Invitrogen)

F'[lacIq Tn10(tetR)] mcrA Δ(mrr-hsdRMS-mcrBC) φ80lacZΔM15 ΔlacX74 deoR nupG recA1 araD139 Δ(ara-leu)7697 galU galK rpsL(StrR) endA1 λ-

Very similar to DH10B with F plasmid containing lacI q and Tn10

and Tn10 While DH10B has been classically reported to be galU galK, the preliminary genome sequence for DH10B indicates that DH10B (and by their lineage also TOP10 and any other MC1061 derivatives) is actually galE galK galU + . --Dcekiert 16:45, 23 January 2008 (CST)

. --Dcekiert 16:45, 23 January 2008 (CST) Previously reported to be deoR, but genome sequence indicates that DH10B is actually deoR + . Presumably TOP10 and MC1061 are also deoR + .

. Presumably TOP10 and MC1061 are also deoR . Tetracycline resistant

Streptomycin resistant

an MC1061 derivative [26]

References: E. coli Genetic Stock Center, MC1061 Record DH10B Genome Sequencing Project, Baylor College of Medicine Complete DH10B sequence is available, see Durfee08, PMID 18245285.



W3110

F- λ- rph-1 INV(rrnD, rrnE)

See CGSC#4474

See ATCC 39936

See [28]. Briefly, there are 8 site (9nt) differences between W3110 and MG1655. They reside in 7 orgs and one rRNA gene. Two are nonfunctional ( rpoS and dcuA ) and 5 are unknown missense mutations.

and ) and 5 are unknown missense mutations. New annotation has accession number DDBJ AP009048.

W3110 (λ857S7)

Phenotype: ?

See also the Talk page and the "W3110 (λ857S7)" section to discuss about this E. coli/K-12 strain.

WK6mut(λ)

F' lacIq Δ(lacZ)M15 proA+B+ traD36I Δ(lac-proB) galE rpsL mutS::Tn10 λ

Streptomycin and tetracyclin resistant

Useful strain for site-directed mutagenesis: isabled mismatch repair due to knocked-out mutS

Not to be used as permanent storage host for plasmids because of the danger of accumulating spontaneous mutations.

See BCCM/LMBP Plasmid Collection #LMBP 1466

WM3064

thrB1004 pro thi rpsL hsdS lacZΔM15 RP4-1360 Δ(araBAD)567 ΔdapA1341::[erm pir]

Derived from B2155. Is auxotrophic to DAP (see strain information for B2155). This strain can be used for conjugation experiments and replication of plasmids that require pir protein.

Strain developed by William Metcalf at UIUC.

XL1-Blue (Stratagene)

endA1 gyrA96(nalR) thi-1 recA1 relA1 lac glnV44 F'[ ::Tn10 proAB+ lacIq Δ(lacZ)M15] hsdR17(r K - m K +)

nalidixic acid resistant

tetracycline resistant (carried on the F plasmid)

XL1-Blue MRF' (Stratagene)

Δ(mcrA)183 Δ(mcrCB-hsdSMR-mrr)173 endA1 supE44 thi-1 recA1 gyrA96 relA1 lac [F′ proAB lacIqZΔM15 Tn10 (Tetr)]

Used in lambda phage infection, amplification, expression

Tetracyline resistant

Stratagene E. coli Genotype Strains

XL2-Blue (Stratagene)

endA1 gyrA96(nalR) thi-1 recA1 relA1 lac glnV44 F'[ ::Tn10 proAB+ lacIq Δ(lacZ)M15 Amy CmR] hsdR17(r K - m K +)

nalidixic acid resistant

tetracycline resistant (carried on the F plasmid)

chloramphenicol resistant for <40 μg/ml; sensitive for >100 μg/ml

XL2-Blue MRF' (Stratagene)

endA1 gyrA96(nalR) thi-1 recA1 relA1 lac glnV44 e14- Δ(mcrCB-hsdSMR-mrr)171 recB recJ sbcC umuC::Tn5 uvrC F'[ ::Tn10 proAB+ lacIq Δ(lacZ)M15 Amy CmR]

Minus Restriction strain (minus mcrA mcrCB mcrF mrr hsdR)

nalidixic acid resistant

kanamycin resistant

tetracycline resistant (carried on the F plasmid)

chloramphenicol resistant <40 μg/ml, sensitive >100μg/ml

XL1-Red (Stratagene)

F- endA1 gyrA96(nalR) thi-1 relA1 lac glnV44 hsdR17(r K - m K +) mutS mutT mutD5 Tn10

nalidixic acid resistant

tetracycline resistant

mutator strain, produces highly unstable DNA changes

colonies grow and mutate so quickly that the strain is sick and mutated constructs must be moved rapidly to stable strains for plasmid isolation

XL10-Gold (Stratagene)

endA1 glnV44 recA1 thi-1 gyrA96 relA1 lac Hte Δ(mcrA)183 Δ(mcrCB-hsdSMR-mrr)173 tetR F'[proAB lacIqZΔM15 Tn10(TetR Amy CmR)]

Tetracycline and Chloramphenicol resistant

Nalidixic acid resistant

Hte phenotype allows high transformation with large plasmid inserts

XL10-Gold KanR (Stratagene)

endA1 glnV44 recA1 thi-1 gyrA96 relA1 lac Hte Δ(mcrA)183 Δ(mcrCB-hsdSMR-mrr)173 tetR F'[proAB lacIqZΔM15 Tn10(TetR Amy Tn5(KanR)]

Tetracycline and Kanamycin resistant

Nalidixic acid resistant

Hte phenotype allows high transformation with large plasmid inserts

Other genotype information sources

Bachmann B, Bacteriol Rev. 1972 Dec;36(4):525-57. Pedigrees of some mutant strains of Escherichia coli K-12. PMID 4568763 History of the derivation of most lab strains of E. coli

Strains at EcoliWiki.org Provides information about common E. coli laboratory strains, allowing for annotation of the genotype, plasmids, phages and source information of a particular strain.



E. coli Genetic Stock Center

E. coli genotypes/Exhibit: Test of moving information on this page into a wiki database

References

