Crisanti:Roberto Galizi

==Publications==
Publications
*'''[https://scholar.google.co.uk/citations?hl=en&user=7Mki6gEAAAAJ&view_op=list_works&gmla=AJsN-F7Qm2s2qvKY7zj90xd7m3KVtaALSyeVyoga6iGCmnkN3e5Dz2-mqWnKE9HBV3Oiz2G7Zjeabose4awWI_5a6uw4nMP6NVWfPhvHD0UdcEZF4yQJk2GNegCqfm73igVblgIhiOPB Roberto Galizi - Google Scholar]'''<br>

Contact Info

  • Roberto Galizi
  • Imperial College London
  • Department of Life Sciences
  • South Kensington Campus, SAF
  • London, SW7 2AZ, UK
  • Tel +44 207 594 2778
  • r.galizi11@imperial.ac.uk

Education

  • 2014, PhD in “Molecular pathogenesis, immunology and control of transmissible agents that cause major diseases associated with poverty: malaria, AIDS and tuberculosis” - Università degli Studi di Perugia (IT)
  • 2010, MS, Master Degree in Industrial Biotechnology - Università degli Studi di URBINO "Carlo BO" (IT)
  • 2005, BS, Bachelor’s Degree in Biomedical Laboratory Technology - Università degli Studi di Perugia (IT)

Research interests

Applying molecular biology to vector control with the aim of reducing malaria transmission

Our work on synthetic sex distortion

Publications

