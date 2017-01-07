Crisanti:Roberto Galizi
==Publications==
==Publications==
https://scholar.google.co.uk/citations?hl=en&user=7Mki6gEAAAAJ&view_op=list_works&gmla=AJsN-F7Qm2s2qvKY7zj90xd7m3KVtaALSyeVyoga6iGCmnkN3e5Dz2-mqWnKE9HBV3Oiz2G7Zjeabose4awWI_5a6uw4nMP6NVWfPhvHD0UdcEZF4yQJk2GNegCqfm73igVblgIhiOPB
https://scholar.google.co.uk/citations?hl=en&user=7Mki6gEAAAAJ&view_op=list_works&gmla=AJsN-F7Qm2s2qvKY7zj90xd7m3KVtaALSyeVyoga6iGCmnkN3e5Dz2-mqWnKE9HBV3Oiz2G7Zjeabose4awWI_5a6uw4nMP6NVWfPhvHD0UdcEZF4yQJk2GNegCqfm73igVblgIhiOPB
Contents
Contact Info
- Roberto Galizi
- Imperial College London
- Department of Life Sciences
- South Kensington Campus, SAF
- London, SW7 2AZ, UK
- Tel +44 207 594 2778
- r.galizi11@imperial.ac.uk
Education
- 2014, PhD in “Molecular pathogenesis, immunology and control of transmissible agents that cause major diseases associated with poverty: malaria, AIDS and tuberculosis” - Università degli Studi di Perugia (IT)
- 2010, MS, Master Degree in Industrial Biotechnology - Università degli Studi di URBINO "Carlo BO" (IT)
- 2005, BS, Bachelor’s Degree in Biomedical Laboratory Technology - Università degli Studi di Perugia (IT)
Research interests
Applying molecular biology to vector control with the aim of reducing malaria transmission
Our work on synthetic sex distortion
- BBC News
- Der Spiegel
- The Telegraph
- The Guardian
- I Fucking Love Science
- The Economist
- NHS
- Voice of America