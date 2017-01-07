Crisanti:Roberto Galizi

From OpenWetWare

(Difference between revisions)

Current revision

Contact Info

Roberto Galizi

Imperial College London

Department of Life Sciences

South Kensington Campus, SAF

London, SW7 2AZ, UK

Tel +44 207 594 2778

r.galizi11@imperial.ac.uk

Education

2014, PhD in “Molecular pathogenesis, immunology and control of transmissible agents that cause major diseases associated with poverty: malaria, AIDS and tuberculosis” - Università degli Studi di Perugia (IT)

2010, MS, Master Degree in Industrial Biotechnology - Università degli Studi di URBINO "Carlo BO" (IT)

2005, BS, Bachelor’s Degree in Biomedical Laboratory Technology - Università degli Studi di Perugia (IT)

Research interests

Applying molecular biology to vector control with the aim of reducing malaria transmission

Our work on synthetic sex distortion

