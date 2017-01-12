CAMRI:JournalClub

Wednesdays from 11 am - noon in the CAMRI Conference Room, Smith 104G (unless noted otherwise below)

CAMRI has a weekly CAMRI Neuroscience Seminar Series and Journal Club (CNJC). The Seminar Series features leaders in the field of human neuroscience discussing their latest research. The series is a mixture of physical and virtual seminars given over Skype. On weeks with no seminar series, there will be a journal club whose purpose is to discuss high impact, insightful articles from all areas of human neuroscience, especially functional and anatomical MRI. The format is an interactive, open forum with a primary presenter and the full participation of the audience. This journal club will provide a learning environment for the critical analysis of journal articles, presentation skills, and experimental design. It is affiliated with the Neuroscience Graduate Program of the Neuroscience Department and has a home page here: https://www.bcm.edu/departments/neuroscience/education/journalclubs/cnjc

Date/Name/Affiliation

1/4/17 Andreas Keil, University of Florida. Threat and safety in human visual cortex: how affective experience impacts perception.

1/11/17 Elia Formisano, University of Maastricht. The functional and computational architecture of the human auditory cortex.

1/18/17 Jonathan Winawer, New York University. Neuronal synchrony and the relation between the BOLD response and the local field potential.

1/25/17 Christopher Baker, National Institute of Mental Health Intramural Research Program

2/1/17 Yanchao Bi, National Key Laboratory of Cognitive Neuroscience and Learning & IDG/McGovern Institute for Brain Research, Beijing Normal University

2/8/17 Benjamin Tamber-Rosenau, University of Houston

2/15/17 Olivier Collignon, University of Louvain, University of Trento

2/22/17 Journal Club

3/1/17 Eli Merriam, NIH

3/8/17 Charles Schroeder, Columbia University

3/15/17 Spring Break

3/22/17 Bradley Voytek, University of California, San Diego

3/29/17 Julie Golomb, The Ohio State University

4/5/17 Marius Peelen, University of Trento

4/12/17 Christopher Honey, Johns Hopkins University

4/19/17 Marian Aly, Princeton University

4/26/17 Keith Schneider, University of Delaware

5/3/17 Catie Chang, NIH

5/10/17 Yale Cohen, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine

5/17/17 John Serences, University of California, San Diego

5/24/17 IMRF



Summer Break

9/6/17 Tom Liu, University of California, San Diego

9/13/17 Brice Kuhl, University of Oregon

9/20/17 Bradford Mahon, University of Rochester

9/27/17

10/4/17 Avniel Ghuman, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

10/11/17

10/18/17

10/25/17 Kate Watkins, University of Oxford

11/1/17

11/8/17

11/15/17 SFN

11/22/17

11/29/17

12/6/17

Holiday Break



Previous Speakers Year: 2016

9/8/16 Brad Lega, UT Southwestern. Strategies for a cognitive brain machine interface: DARPA's Restoring Active Memory study and beyond

9/14/16

9/21/16

9/28/16 Dorian Pustina, University of Pennsylvania. The future of aphasia: from traditional lesion-to-symptom analyses to stacked multimodal predictions with structural and functional data.

10/5/16 Rice Neuroengineering Symposium

10/12/16 Journal Club: Fixing the stimulus-as-fixed-effect fallacy in task fMRI. Beauchamp Lab presenting.

10/19/16 No Meeting

10/26/16 Bart Krekelberg, Rutgers University. Transcranial Current Stimulation: Myths and Mechanisms.

11/2/16 Ione Fine, University of Washington. Auditory processing in individuals who are blind.

11/9/16 Niko Kriegeskorte, University of Cambridge. Testing complex brain-computational models to understand how the brain works.

11/16/16 SFN

11/23/16 Thanksgiving Week

11/30/16 Kyle Simmons, Laureate Institute for Brain Research. The Interoceptive Insula: From Visceral Sensation to Psychiatric Illness.

12/7/16 Katharina Von Kriegstein, Max Planck Institute and Humboldt University. Human communication: from cerebral cortex to sensory thalamus

12/9/16 Joana Loureiro, Max Planck Institute for Biological Cybernetics. Structural and Functional Imaging of the Human Superior Colliculus at 9.4T

