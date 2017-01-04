CAMRI:Flywheel
'''BCM CAMRI Flywheel User Instructions'''
To have your Session Imported into the flywheel database please follow these instructions.
To have your Session Imported into the flywheel database please follow these instructions.
• Start your Subject Registration by opening the Patient Registration Screen and start entering registration fields as usual.
• To Opt-in and have your session automatically imported into the database enter flywheel in the Accession Number Field.
• You will also need to enter a Subject ID, Group ID and Project Name in the Additional Info Field using the format shown below.
subject_id@Group_id/project_name
• Please see your PI or CAMRI support staff if you do not have your Subject ID, Group ID or Project Name.
Note: If you mistype your Group and/or Project name, your data will likely still be sent to Flywheel. Please contact the CAMRI support staff so that they may assist in updating your database session info.
• Use your web browser and browse to flywheel.bcms.bcm.edu.
• Please Click on the G+ Sign in to sign in with the Google plus credentials your PI or CAMRI support staff has provided for your group.
• You will see a listing of your groups sessions in the database.
• To download the session to your desktop please select one or more of your sessions.
• Click on Actions and Select Download. Select a location to save this session on your Desktop.
Complete Flywheel documentation is at docs.flywheel.io