BioMicroCenter:Technology Seminar Series

Current revision

Image:BioMicroCenter-header6.jpg

The BioMicro Center will be expanding the Technology Seminar Series in 2017 to include more cores from around the campus. As before, we have invited the companies to send their scientists to speak with us. Please check out the schedule below of seminars. All talks are at noon and last 30' with a question and answer period following.

2017

Company Date Room Speaker Title Sponsor
Covaris Jan 11th 76-156 David Dow TBA BioMicro
TTP Labtech Feb 9th 68-181 TBA TBA BioMicro
