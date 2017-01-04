BioMicroCenter:Technology Seminar Series
Current revision
The BioMicro Center will be expanding the Technology Seminar Series in 2017 to include more cores from around the campus. As before, we have invited the companies to send their scientists to speak with us. Please check out the schedule below of seminars. All talks are at noon and last 30' with a question and answer period following.
2017
|Company
|Date
|Room
|Speaker
|Title
|Sponsor
|Covaris
|Jan 11th
|76-156
|David Dow
|TBA
|BioMicro
|TTP Labtech
|Feb 9th
|68-181
|TBA
|TBA
|BioMicro