BioMicroCenter:Pricing

Contents
SEQUENCING
Please note that samples submitted from CORE LABs will be given priority on the HiSeq.
|ILLUMINA SEQUENCING
|CORE LAB
|MIT
|Non-MIT
|unit
|Notes
HiSEQ 2000 sequencing (minimum 150m reads/lane*. Average ~160-240m reads/lane)
|Single End (40nt)
|$1,140
|$1,254
|$1,710
|per lane
|Includes final pool quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer), sequencing, genome alignment and data storage of BAM files for 1y.
|Paired End (40+40nt)
|$1,710
|$1,881
|$2,565
|per lane
|Add'l 40nt
|$330
|$363
|$495
|per lane
NextSeq sequencing (minimum 250m reads/lane. maximum ~500m reads/lane)
| 91nt kit
(eg. 40PE or 50SE)
|$2,100
|$2,310
|$3,150
|per flowcell
| Includes final pool quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer), sequencing, genome alignment and data storage of BAM files for 1 year
** THESE RUNS WILL HAVE LOW PRIORITY
| 166nt kit
(eg. 80PE or 150SE)
|$3,150
|$3,465
|$4,725
|per flowcell
|Includes final pool quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer), sequencing, genome alignment and data storage of BAM files for 1 year
| 316nt kit
(eg. 150PE or 300SE)
|$4,725
|$5,200
|$7,088
|per flowcell
|Includes final pool quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer), sequencing, genome alignment and data storage of BAM files for 1 year
MiSeq v2 sequencing (minimum 8m reads/lane. maximum ~15m reads/lane)
| 70nt Run
(eg. 30PE or 70SE)
|$1,155
|$1,270
|$1,732
|per lane
|Includes final pool quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer), sequencing, genome alignment and data storage of BAM files for 1 year
| 300nt Run
(eg. 150PE)
|$1,365
|$1,500
|$2,050
|per lane
|Includes final pool quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer), sequencing, genome alignment and data storage of BAM files for 1 year
| 500nt Run
(eg. 250PE)
|$1,575
|$1,732
|$2,362
|per lane
|Includes final pool quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer), sequencing, genome alignment and data storage of BAM files for 1 year
MiSeq v3 sequencing (minimum 15m reads/lane. Expected ~25m reads/lane)
| 150nt Run
(eg. 75PE)
|$1,365
|$1,500
|$2,050
|per lane
|Includes final pool quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer), sequencing, genome alignment and data storage of BAM files for 1 year
| 600nt Run
(eg. 300PE)
|$1,890
|$2,080
|$2,835
|per lane
|Includes final pool quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer), sequencing, genome alignment and data storage of BAM files for 1 year
Additional Services
|These services apply to samples submitted for all platforms.
|Dual Index read (HiSeq only)
|$200
|$220
|$300
|per flow cell
|Uses 6-8nt. Cost is divided by number of lanes requiring dual indexing. Initial index read is included in sequencing cost.
|Quality Control Only -only one QC is included per sequencing lane.
|$20
|$26
|$30
|per sample
|Includes RT-PCR and Frag.Analyzer
|Rapid Quality Control - Use SYBR for sample quantification for pooling instead of qPCR. Only available for pooling.
|$10
|$13
|$15
|per sample
|Includes Fluorometric quantification and Frag.Analyzer
Please note that samples submitted from CORE LABs will be given priority on all equipment. The BioMicro Center reserves the right to reject samples for any reason.
SAMPLE PREPARATION - STANDARD
|ILLUMINA Sample Preparation - STANDARD
|CORE LAB
|MIT
|Non-MIT
|unit
|Notes
| STANDARD THROUGHPUT DNA
Prices for individual samples. Repreps will typically be attempted on failed samples without charge.
|NEOPREP DNA
|$70
|$77
|$105
|per sample
|Includes adapter ligation, barcoding, enrichment, and quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer). Insert sizes above 250bp.
|Full Service Sheared DNA (SPRIWORKS)
|$130
|$143
|$195
|per sample
|Includes adapter ligation, size selection, barcoding, enrichment, and quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer).
|SPRI-TE use only
|$85
|$95
|N/A
|per sample
|User must provide all primers. Samples will be returned for amplification.
|Intact Genomic DNA (NEXTERA) - 50ng input
|$150
|$165
|$225
|per sample
|Includes clean up, tagmentation, barcoding, enrichment, and quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer).
|Low Input Intact Genomic DNA (NEXTERA-XT) - 1ng input
|$100
|$110
|$150
|per sample
|Includes tagmentation, barcoding, enrichment, and quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer).
| STARTING WITH RNA
Prices for individual samples. Repreps will typically be attempted on failed samples without charge.
|Illumina NEOPREP
|$100
|$110
|$150
|per sample
| Performed using Neoprep system.
Requires polyA+ total RNA as input. No other inputs allowed.
Includes purifying mRNA, generation of fragmented dsDNA, adaptor ligation, size selection, barcoding, enrichment, and quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer)
|Illumina TruSeq (stranded or non)
|$275
|$302.5
|$412.5
|per sample
| Performed using TruSeq AND SPRIworks system.
Includes purifying mRNA, generation of fragmented dsDNA, adaptor ligation, size selection, barcoding, enrichment, and quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer). Strand specifc by dUTP method
| Epicenter Ribozero
no polyA pulldown
|$350
|$385
|$525
|per sample
|Requires 1ug of RNA. Based on Illumina Truseq chemistry
|Low Input (Clontech)
|$375
|$412.5
|$562.5
|per sample
|Can work on single cells
|Low Input (NuGen)
|$430
|$473
|$645
|per sample
|Can work on degraded RNA.
|Tight Size Cut
|$85
|$94
|$130
|per pool
|+/- 40bp using PippinPrep
|Small RNA
|$275
|$303
|$413
|per sample
|Uses NEB small RNA kit
|STARTING WITH CHROMATIN Note: User must supply antibodies.
|Full Service ChIP-seq
|$210
|$231
|$315
|per sample
| Performed using IP-Star AND SPRIworks system.
Includes ChIP, library contruction and barcoding.
|IP-Star Only
|$300
|$330
|$450
|per batch (1-8 samples)
|Performed using IP-Star
|Covaris Sonicator
|$15
|$20
|NA
|per hour
|Training Required
.
SAMPLE PREPARATION - HIGH THROUGHPUT
|ILLUMINA Sample Preparation - HIGH-THROUGHPUT
|CORE LAB
|MIT
|Non-MIT
|Batch size
|INPUT REQUIREMENT
|Notes
| LIBRARY PREP
Repreps will NOT be attempted on failed samples without charge. Submission must be coordinated with BMC staff.
|AUTOMATED NEXTERA-XT - 1ng input
|$1000
|$1100
|$1500
| 16 samples
(2 column)
|>7ul at 0.2ng/ul in Axygen plate
|Includes tagmentation, barcoding, enrichment, and quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer). May have 10% failure rate.
|MOSQUITO NEXTERA-XT - 100pg input (96/384)
|$1500 / $3000
|$1650 / $3300
|$2250 / $4500
|96 / 384
|>5ul at 0.2ng/ul in Axygen plate
|Includes tagmentation, barcoding, enrichment, and picogreen quality control. RT-PCR / BioA only preformed on complete pool.
|16S Amplicon
|$1,800
|$1,980
|$2,700
|48 samples
(6 columns)
|>5ul, must amplify with Ct <20 by qPCR.
|Includes normalization, enrichment, pooling and quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer).
|Other Amplicon
|$1,440
|$1,584
|$2,160
|48 samples
(6 columns)
|>5ul, must amplify with Ct <20 by qPCR.
| Includes normalization, enrichment, pooling and quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer).
Samples *must* be submitted amplified with appropriate linkers.
|3'DGE
|$1,200
|$1,320
|$1,800
|24 samples
(2 rows)
|5ul at 4 ng/uL of RIN7+ polyA+ RNA.
|Includes cDNA generation, amplification, pooling and quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer).
| ADDITIONAL FEES
Samples not in ideal input format will be subject to these additional charges.
|Setup
|$50
|$55
|$75
|48 samples
|Cleanup
|$5
|$5.5
|$7.5
|per sample
|SPRI cleanup of samples to remove impurities.
|Quantification
|$5
|$5.5
|$7.5
|per sample
|Quantification of samples (FA) prior to arraying.
MICROARRAYS
Microarray processing prices do not include the cost of the array. In order to be sure we have arrays on hand, we encourage users to contact us several days in advance of submitting samples.
|MICROARRAYS
|CORE LAB
|MIT
|Non-MIT
|unit
|Notes
|AFFYMETRIX PROCESSING
|Eukaryote (3' or Exon: >20ng)
|$200
|$250
|$325
|per sample
|Using AFFYMETRIX sample labeling kit. For NuGEN reagents, please refer to 2015 pricing.
|Eukaryote (<20ng)
|$400
|$500
|$750
|per sample
|Using NuGEN sample labeling kit.
|Prokaryote
|$365
|$455
|$683
|per sample
|Using Ambion sample labeling kit.
|AGILENT PROCESSING
|Agilent array services are being phased out in FY2016. Requests that must be processed on Agilent will be priced per experiment.
|Scanning Only
|$50
|$50
|N/A
|per slide
|Price per glass slide.
Common Affymetrix Arrays* (some may be in stock):
- available at cost to academic labs only. shipping fees may be added. Non-academic labs should order their own arrays and have them shipped to the BioMicro Center.
- available at cost to academic labs only. shipping fees may be added. Non-academic labs should order their own arrays and have them shipped to the BioMicro Center.
AGILENT BIOANALYZER
|AGILENT BIOANALYZER / ADVANCED ANALYTICAL-FRAGMENT ANALYZER
|CORE LAB / MIT
|Non-MIT
|unit
|Notes
|RNA / DNA on Advanced Analytical
|$8
|$12
|per sample
|AA - Preloaded plate
|$30
|N/A
|per row (12)
|2ul per sample in each well using plates from BMC
|All DNA & RNA on BIOANALYZER
|$15
|$25
|per sample
|High Sensitivity protein
|$40
|$60
|per sample
|detection of proteins at < 30ng/ul.
.
REAL TIME PCR
|OTHER LAB SERVICES
|CORE LAB / MIT
|Non-MIT
|unit
|SIGN UP
|Notes
|Roche LightCycler 480
|$10
|N/A
|per plate
|CALENDER *available for CORE only
|Contact Jon Penterman for training
|SYBR Green (KAPA/Roche)
|$36
|N/A
|per ml
|Available for MIT only
|96-well PLATES
|$6
|N/A
|per plate
|Available for MIT only
.
OTHER LAB SERVICES
|OTHER LAB SERVICES
|CORE LAB / MIT
|Non-MIT
|unit
|SIGN UP
|Notes
|PIPPIN PREP
|Gel Isolation
|$50
|$75
|per gel (5 lanes)
|TBA
|Training
|$25
|$50
|per session
|TBA
|Contact Jon Penterman for training.
|PLATE READER
|Varioskan
|$18
|$27
|per hour
|CALENDER
|Contact Jon Penterman for training
|ROBOTICS
|Tecan EVO 150
|$50
|$55
|per 1h block - based on scheduled time.
|CALENDER
|non-filter tips
|$6.00
|$6.00
|per box
|** Please let us know if there is additional plasticware you would like us to stock.
|Filter tips
|$8.00
|$8.00
|per box
|Training
|$50
|$55
|per session
|Contact Stuart
|NANODROP
|Nanodrop
|--
|--
|Walk up service
|* no charge
COMPUTATIONAL SERVICES
|COMPUTATIONAL SERVICES
|CORE LAB
|Other MIT / Non-MIT
|unit
|Notes
|Informatics Support
|$75
|$100 / $130
|per hour
|Limited support for non-MIT users
|Informatics Share
|$1,000
|N/A
|per 0.1FTE
|MIT only. Priority access to informatics.
|Data storage (1 year)
|$280
|$400 / N/A
|per TB
|Archival Storage (1 year - read only. Unmutable)
|$140
|$200 / N/A
|per TB
|Tape Archive / Recovery
|$60
|$70
|per tape
