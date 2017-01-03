BioMicroCenter:Pricing

From OpenWetWare

SEQUENCING

Please note that samples submitted from CORE LABs will be given priority on the HiSeq.

ILLUMINA SEQUENCING CORE LAB MIT Non-MIT unit Notes

HiSEQ 2000 sequencing (minimum 150m reads/lane*. Average ~160-240m reads/lane) Single End (40nt) $1,140 $1,254 $1,710 per lane Includes final pool quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer), sequencing, genome alignment and data storage of BAM files for 1y. Paired End (40+40nt) $1,710 $1,881 $2,565 per lane Add'l 40nt $330 $363 $495 per lane

NextSeq sequencing (minimum 250m reads/lane. maximum ~500m reads/lane) 91nt kit

(eg. 40PE or 50SE) $2,100 $2,310 $3,150 per flowcell Includes final pool quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer), sequencing, genome alignment and data storage of BAM files for 1 year

** THESE RUNS WILL HAVE LOW PRIORITY 166nt kit

(eg. 80PE or 150SE) $3,150 $3,465 $4,725 per flowcell Includes final pool quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer), sequencing, genome alignment and data storage of BAM files for 1 year 316nt kit

(eg. 150PE or 300SE) $4,725 $5,200 $7,088 per flowcell Includes final pool quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer), sequencing, genome alignment and data storage of BAM files for 1 year

MiSeq v2 sequencing (minimum 8m reads/lane. maximum ~15m reads/lane) 70nt Run

(eg. 30PE or 70SE) $1,155 $1,270 $1,732 per lane Includes final pool quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer), sequencing, genome alignment and data storage of BAM files for 1 year 300nt Run

(eg. 150PE) $1,365 $1,500 $2,050 per lane Includes final pool quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer), sequencing, genome alignment and data storage of BAM files for 1 year 500nt Run

(eg. 250PE) $1,575 $1,732 $2,362 per lane Includes final pool quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer), sequencing, genome alignment and data storage of BAM files for 1 year

MiSeq v3 sequencing (minimum 15m reads/lane. Expected ~25m reads/lane) 150nt Run

(eg. 75PE) $1,365 $1,500 $2,050 per lane Includes final pool quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer), sequencing, genome alignment and data storage of BAM files for 1 year 600nt Run

(eg. 300PE) $1,890 $2,080 $2,835 per lane Includes final pool quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer), sequencing, genome alignment and data storage of BAM files for 1 year

Additional Services These services apply to samples submitted for all platforms. Dual Index read (HiSeq only) $200 $220 $300 per flow cell Uses 6-8nt. Cost is divided by number of lanes requiring dual indexing. Initial index read is included in sequencing cost. Quality Control Only -only one QC is included per sequencing lane. $20 $26 $30 per sample Includes RT-PCR and Frag.Analyzer Rapid Quality Control - Use SYBR for sample quantification for pooling instead of qPCR. Only available for pooling. $10 $13 $15 per sample Includes Fluorometric quantification and Frag.Analyzer





Please note that samples submitted from CORE LABs will be given priority on all equipment. The BioMicro Center reserves the right to reject samples for any reason.



SAMPLE PREPARATION - STANDARD

ILLUMINA Sample Preparation - STANDARD CORE LAB MIT Non-MIT unit Notes STANDARD THROUGHPUT DNA

Prices for individual samples. Repreps will typically be attempted on failed samples without charge. NEOPREP DNA $70 $77 $105 per sample Includes adapter ligation, barcoding, enrichment, and quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer). Insert sizes above 250bp. Full Service Sheared DNA (SPRIWORKS) $130 $143 $195 per sample Includes adapter ligation, size selection, barcoding, enrichment, and quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer). SPRI-TE use only $85 $95 N/A per sample User must provide all primers. Samples will be returned for amplification. Intact Genomic DNA (NEXTERA) - 50ng input $150 $165 $225 per sample Includes clean up, tagmentation, barcoding, enrichment, and quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer). Low Input Intact Genomic DNA (NEXTERA-XT) - 1ng input $100 $110 $150 per sample Includes tagmentation, barcoding, enrichment, and quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer). STARTING WITH RNA

Prices for individual samples. Repreps will typically be attempted on failed samples without charge. Illumina NEOPREP $100 $110 $150 per sample Performed using Neoprep system.

Requires polyA+ total RNA as input. No other inputs allowed.

Includes purifying mRNA, generation of fragmented dsDNA, adaptor ligation, size selection, barcoding, enrichment, and quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer) Illumina TruSeq (stranded or non) $275 $302.5 $412.5 per sample Performed using TruSeq AND SPRIworks system.

Includes purifying mRNA, generation of fragmented dsDNA, adaptor ligation, size selection, barcoding, enrichment, and quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer). Strand specifc by dUTP method Epicenter Ribozero

no polyA pulldown $350 $385 $525 per sample Requires 1ug of RNA. Based on Illumina Truseq chemistry Low Input (Clontech) $375 $412.5 $562.5 per sample Can work on single cells Low Input (NuGen) $430 $473 $645 per sample Can work on degraded RNA. Tight Size Cut $85 $94 $130 per pool +/- 40bp using PippinPrep Small RNA $275 $303 $413 per sample Uses NEB small RNA kit STARTING WITH CHROMATIN Note: User must supply antibodies. Full Service ChIP-seq $210 $231 $315 per sample Performed using IP-Star AND SPRIworks system.

Includes ChIP, library contruction and barcoding. IP-Star Only $300 $330 $450 per batch (1-8 samples) Performed using IP-Star Covaris Sonicator $15 $20 NA per hour Training Required

SAMPLE PREPARATION - HIGH THROUGHPUT

ILLUMINA Sample Preparation - HIGH-THROUGHPUT CORE LAB MIT Non-MIT Batch size INPUT REQUIREMENT Notes LIBRARY PREP

Repreps will NOT be attempted on failed samples without charge. Submission must be coordinated with BMC staff. AUTOMATED NEXTERA-XT - 1ng input $1000 $1100 $1500 16 samples

(2 column) >7ul at 0.2ng/ul in Axygen plate Includes tagmentation, barcoding, enrichment, and quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer). May have 10% failure rate. MOSQUITO NEXTERA-XT - 100pg input (96/384) $1500 / $3000 $1650 / $3300 $2250 / $4500 96 / 384 >5ul at 0.2ng/ul in Axygen plate Includes tagmentation, barcoding, enrichment, and picogreen quality control. RT-PCR / BioA only preformed on complete pool. 16S Amplicon $1,800 $1,980 $2,700 48 samples

(6 columns) >5ul, must amplify with Ct <20 by qPCR. Includes normalization, enrichment, pooling and quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer). Other Amplicon $1,440 $1,584 $2,160 48 samples

(6 columns) >5ul, must amplify with Ct <20 by qPCR. Includes normalization, enrichment, pooling and quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer).

Samples *must* be submitted amplified with appropriate linkers. 3'DGE $1,200 $1,320 $1,800 24 samples

(2 rows) 5ul at 4 ng/uL of RIN7+ polyA+ RNA. Includes cDNA generation, amplification, pooling and quality control (RT-PCR and BioAnalyzer). ADDITIONAL FEES

Samples not in ideal input format will be subject to these additional charges. Setup $50 $55 $75 48 samples Cleanup $5 $5.5 $7.5 per sample SPRI cleanup of samples to remove impurities. Quantification $5 $5.5 $7.5 per sample Quantification of samples (FA) prior to arraying.

Microarray processing prices do not include the cost of the array. In order to be sure we have arrays on hand, we encourage users to contact us several days in advance of submitting samples.

MICROARRAYS CORE LAB MIT Non-MIT unit Notes AFFYMETRIX PROCESSING Eukaryote (3' or Exon: >20ng) $200 $250 $325 per sample Using AFFYMETRIX sample labeling kit. For NuGEN reagents, please refer to 2015 pricing. Eukaryote (<20ng) $400 $500 $750 per sample Using NuGEN sample labeling kit. Prokaryote $365 $455 $683 per sample Using Ambion sample labeling kit. AGILENT PROCESSING Agilent array services are being phased out in FY2016. Requests that must be processed on Agilent will be priced per experiment. Scanning Only $50 $50 N/A per slide Price per glass slide.

prices effective 7.1.2015



Common Affymetrix Arrays* (some may be in stock):

$175 - Prokaryote/Small Eukaryote E.coli Genome $250 - Eukaryote 3' (low density) Human U133A 2.0 / Mouse 430A 2.0 $400 - Eukaryote Exon or 3' (high density) Human U133+ 2.0 / Mouse 430 2.0 / Human or Mouse Exon 1.0 ST Full Price List: Affymetrix Prices

available at cost to academic labs only. shipping fees may be added. Non-academic labs should order their own arrays and have them shipped to the BioMicro Center.

AGILENT BIOANALYZER / ADVANCED ANALYTICAL-FRAGMENT ANALYZER CORE LAB / MIT Non-MIT unit Notes RNA / DNA on Advanced Analytical $8 $12 per sample AA - Preloaded plate $30 N/A per row (12) 2ul per sample in each well using plates from BMC All DNA & RNA on BIOANALYZER $15 $25 per sample High Sensitivity protein $40 $60 per sample detection of proteins at < 30ng/ul.

prices effective 7.1.2015

OTHER LAB SERVICES CORE LAB / MIT Non-MIT unit SIGN UP Notes Roche LightCycler 480 $10 N/A per plate CALENDER *available for CORE only Contact Jon Penterman for training SYBR Green (KAPA/Roche) $36 N/A per ml Available for MIT only 96-well PLATES $6 N/A per plate Available for MIT only

OTHER LAB SERVICES

OTHER LAB SERVICES CORE LAB / MIT Non-MIT unit SIGN UP Notes PIPPIN PREP Gel Isolation $50 $75 per gel (5 lanes) TBA Training $25 $50 per session TBA Contact Jon Penterman for training. PLATE READER Varioskan $18 $27 per hour CALENDER Contact Jon Penterman for training ROBOTICS Tecan EVO 150 $50 $55 per 1h block - based on scheduled time. CALENDER non-filter tips $6.00 $6.00 per box ** Please let us know if there is additional plasticware you would like us to stock. Filter tips $8.00 $8.00 per box Training $50 $55 per session Contact Stuart NANODROP Nanodrop -- -- Walk up service * no charge







COMPUTATIONAL SERVICES

COMPUTATIONAL SERVICES CORE LAB Other MIT / Non-MIT unit Notes Informatics Support $75 $100 / $130 per hour Limited support for non-MIT users Informatics Share $1,000 N/A per 0.1FTE MIT only. Priority access to informatics. Data storage (1 year) $280 $400 / N/A per TB Archival Storage (1 year - read only. Unmutable) $140 $200 / N/A per TB Tape Archive / Recovery $60 $70 per tape

