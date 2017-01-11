BioMicroCenter:People

(Difference between revisions)

Allison Perrotta Nov 2008 - Sep 2010

Technical Assistant

Currently a graduate student in Biological Engineering at MIT Fugen Li July 2010 - Dec 2011

BioInformatics Scientist

Currently on staff at DFCI Barbara Karampalas Jan 2011 - May 2012

Technical Associate

Currently lab manager for Dr. Chris Voigt

Kevin Thai Sept 2009 - July 2012

Technical Assistant

Currently graduate Student in Biology at MIT Ryan Sinapius Nov 2010 - Nov 2012

Technical Assistant

Currently Research Associate at Cell Signaling Technology Ryan Abo Apr 2012- Apr 2013

BioInformatics Scientist

Currently at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute

Scott J. Morin July 2012 - June 2014

Technical Assistant

Currently medical student at University of New England

Email: smorin89@gmail.com Shmulik Motola January 2012 - October 2015

Lab manager

Currently Core Director, G-INCPM at Weizmann Institute

Email: shmulik.motola@weizmann.ac.il Vidya Subramanian June 2015 - April 2016

Research Scientist

Currently Research Scientist II at Broad Institute

Email: