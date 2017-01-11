BioMicroCenter:People

From OpenWetWare
(Difference between revisions)
* January-July 2016
* January-July 2016
Revision as of 13:27, 11 January 2017
BioMicro Center Staff
Stuart Levine - Director
- Phone: 617-452-2949
- Email: slevine@mit.edu
WET LAB
Jon Penterman - Lab manager
- Phone: 617-715-4533
- Email: pntrmn@mit.edu
Noelani Kamelamela - Technical Assistant
- Phone: x54533
- Email: hilo1@mit.edu
Illumina Sequencing
Fangming Zheng - Technical Assistant
- Phone: x54533
- Email: fangming@mit.edu
Sample Prep
Austin Hendricks - Technical Assistant
- Phone: x54533
- Email: ahendric@mit.edu
Sample Prep
[[Image:|right|100px]]
Charlie Mintz - COOP
- Phone: x54533
- Email: mmintz@mit.edu
Specialty: Quality control
Alexis Hester - COOP
- Phone: x54533
- Email: hestera@mit.edu
Specialty: Quality control
Viren Kumar Dayal - COOP
- Phone: x54533
- Email: dayalv@mit.edu
Specialty: Quality control
Huiming Ding
- BioInformatics Scientist
- Phone: x44945
- Email: huiming@mit.edu
Vincent Butty
- BioInformatics Scientist
- Phone:
- Email: vbutty@mit.edu
Duanduan Ma
- BioInformatics Scientist
- Phone:
- Email: duan@mit.edu
Jie Wu
- BioInformatics Scientist
- Email: jiewu@mit.edu
Stephen Goldman
- System Administrator
- Phone: x22595
- Email: sgoldman@mit.edu
Jingzhi Zhu
- Research Computing Specialist
- Email: jingzhi@mit.edu
BioMicro Center Alumni
STAFF
Allison Perrotta
- Nov 2008 - Sep 2010
- Technical Assistant
- Currently a graduate student in Biological Engineering at MIT
Fugen Li
- July 2010 - Dec 2011
- BioInformatics Scientist
- Currently on staff at DFCI
Barbara Karampalas
- Jan 2011 - May 2012
- Technical Associate
- Currently lab manager for Dr. Chris Voigt
Kevin Thai
- Sept 2009 - July 2012
- Technical Assistant
- Currently graduate Student in Biology at MIT
Ryan Sinapius
Ryan Abo
- Apr 2012- Apr 2013
- BioInformatics Scientist
- Currently at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute
Scott J. Morin
- July 2012 - June 2014
- Technical Assistant
- Currently medical student at University of New England
- Email: smorin89@gmail.com
Shmulik Motola
- January 2012 - October 2015
- Lab manager
- Currently Core Director, G-INCPM at Weizmann Institute
- Email: shmulik.motola@weizmann.ac.il
Vidya Subramanian
- June 2015 - April 2016
- Research Scientist
- Currently Research Scientist II at Broad Institute
- Email:
Leigh Manley
- April 2014 - May 2016
- Technical Assistant
- Currently graduate student at UTSW
- Email: leigh.j.manley@gmail.com
Manlin Luo
- 1997-2016
- Technical Associate
- Retired
Michael Gravina
- December 2010 - August 2016
- Technical Associate
UROPS / COOPS