BioMicroCenter:People

Revision as of 13:26, 11 January 2017

Image:BioMicroCenter-header6.jpg

Contents

BioMicro Center Staff

Stuart Levine - Director

  • Phone: 617-452-2949
  • Email: slevine@mit.edu

WET LAB

Jon Penterman - Lab manager

  • Phone: 617-715-4533
  • Email: pntrmn@mit.edu

Noelani Kamelamela - Technical Assistant

  • Phone: x54533
  • Email: hilo1@mit.edu

Illumina Sequencing

Fangming Zheng - Technical Assistant

  • Phone: x54533
  • Email: fangming@mit.edu

Sample Prep

Austin Hendricks - Technical Assistant

  • Phone: x54533
  • Email: ahendric@mit.edu

Sample Prep

[[Image:|right|100px]] Charlie Mintz - COOP

  • Phone: x54533
  • Email: mmintz@mit.edu

Specialty: Quality control

Alexis Hester - COOP

  • Phone: x54533
  • Email: hestera@mit.edu

Specialty: Quality control

Viren Kumar Dayal - COOP

  • Phone: x54533
  • Email: dayalv@mit.edu

Specialty: Quality control

INFORMATICS LAB

Huiming Ding

  • BioInformatics Scientist
  • Phone: x44945
  • Email: huiming@mit.edu

Vincent Butty

  • BioInformatics Scientist
  • Phone:
  • Email: vbutty@mit.edu

Duanduan Ma

  • BioInformatics Scientist
  • Phone:
  • Email: duan@mit.edu

Jie Wu

  • BioInformatics Scientist
  • Email: jiewu@mit.edu

Stephen Goldman

  • System Administrator
  • Phone: x22595
  • Email: sgoldman@mit.edu

Jingzhi Zhu

  • Research Computing Specialist
  • Email: jingzhi@mit.edu

BioMicro Center Alumni

STAFF

Allison Perrotta

  • Nov 2008 - Sep 2010
  • Technical Assistant
  • Currently a graduate student in Biological Engineering at MIT

Fugen Li

  • July 2010 - Dec 2011
  • BioInformatics Scientist
  • Currently on staff at DFCI

Barbara Karampalas

  • Jan 2011 - May 2012
  • Technical Associate
  • Currently lab manager for Dr. Chris Voigt

Kevin Thai

  • Sept 2009 - July 2012
  • Technical Assistant
  • Currently graduate Student in Biology at MIT

Ryan Sinapius

Ryan Abo

  • Apr 2012- Apr 2013
  • BioInformatics Scientist
  • Currently at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute

Scott J. Morin

  • July 2012 - June 2014
  • Technical Assistant
  • Currently medical student at University of New England
  • Email: smorin89@gmail.com

Shmulik Motola

  • January 2012 - October 2015
  • Lab manager
  • Currently Core Director, G-INCPM at Weizmann Institute
  • Email: shmulik.motola@weizmann.ac.il

Vidya Subramanian

  • June 2015 - April 2016
  • Research Scientist
  • Currently Research Scientist II at Broad Institute
  • Email:

Leigh Manley

  • April 2014 - May 2016
  • Technical Assistant
  • Currently graduate student at UTSW
  • Email: leigh.j.manley@gmail.com

Manlin Luo

  • 1997-2016
  • Technical Associate
  • Retired

Michael Gravina

  • December 2010 - August 2016
  • Technical Associate

UROPS / COOPS

Avanti Shrikumar

  • UROP
  • Sep 2010 - Jan 2012

Eris Bame

  • Technical Co-op Assistant
  • July-Dec 2010

Katie Sullivan

  • Technical Co-op Assistant
  • Jan-June 2011

Justin Elliott

  • Technical Co-op Assistant
  • Jan-June 2011

Kaitlyn Sanders

  • Technical Co-op Assistant
  • July-Dec 2011

Jessica Lebowitz

  • Technical Co-op Assistant
  • July-Dec 2011

Linda Nguyen

  • Technical Co-op Assistant
  • Jan-June 2012

Margaret Minnig

  • Technical Co-op Assistant
  • July-Dec 2012

Kate Tracka

  • Technical Co-op Assistant
  • July-Dec 2012

Paraj Patel

  • Technical Co-op Assistant
  • Jan-Jun 2013

Pierrick Millet

  • Technical Co-op Assistant
  • Jan-Jun 2013

Zach Banks

  • UROP

Ashley Machado

  • Technical Co-op
  • July-Dec 2013

Sample Prep

Alexander Soltoff

  • Technical Co-op
  • July-Dec 2013


Ani Webb

  • Technical Co-op
  • Jan-June 2014

Samuel Kaplan

  • Co-op
  • Technical Co-op
  • Jan-June 2014

Adam Perez

  • Co-op
  • Phone: x54533
  • Email: perezad@mit.edu

Quality Control

Jonathan

  • Co-op
  • Phone: x54533
  • Email: olsonj@mit.edu

Quality Control

Rachel Stoddard

  • Co-op
  • Quality Control
  • June 2015-December 2015

Robert Freeman

  • Co -op
  • Sample Prep
  • July 2015-January 2016

Roberto Mennuti

  • Co-op
  • Quality Control
  • January-July 2016

Kathryn Larkin

  • Co-op
  • Quality Control
  • January-July 2016

Asa Budnick

  • Co-op
  • Library Preparation
  • January-July 2016
