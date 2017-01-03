BioMicroCenter:News2015

From OpenWetWare

Current revision

MARCH 2016

Dear users,

I wanted to bring you up to date on a number of major changes in the BioMicro Center. We've been spending the last several months focused extensively on improving turn around time and on reducing the cost of library preparation significantly. While not all of our efforts are ready for primetime, we do have several significant changes that I hope will be of interest.

The largest change is the addition of a second NextSeq500 and a second MiSeq. We are increadibly grateful to Li-Huei Tsai, Miriam Heiman, Michael Birnbaum and Biological Engineering for these additional instruments. Their addition has significantly reduced our turn around time and we've been able to keep our queue time for both instruments to under a week, which is a dramatic improvement over last year. It also allows us to have instrument redundancy for the inevitable machine failures.

A second change we are rolling out is a modification to our library pooling that can significantly lower the QC costs for an experiment. We have been experimenting using fluorometric measurements of the individual samples before pooling. This cuts out a day in preparing libraries for sequencing and reduces the costs as well. We have been using this internally for a couple of months and the results are on par with what we were observing using qPCR of the individual constituents. We will be making this available to everyone now as a new option "IlluminaQC-Rapid" through iLabs and it can be marked on our latest downloadable forms. This will cost half of a regular quality control reaction but will remove the guarantee of the pooling, as it is a less rigorous check of the quality of the sample. We would discourage using this method if there is signficant variation in the samples within a project, but it is a good method when you are pooling large numbers of libraries prepared in parallel where you have high confidence in the preparation.

Finally, we are rolling out a brand new eukaryotic RNAseq library preparation method that will significantly reduce preparation costs. High throughput 3' digital gene expression (HT-3'DGE) uses a very early indexing step to tag each sample, allowing us to significantly reduce the cost of the experiment - preps will cost $1200 for 24 samples and $4000 for a whole plate. We have been working on this protocol (based on the Soumillon et al.,doi: http://dx.doi.org/10.1101/003236) as part of a new collaboration with the KI High-Throughput Screening Core. It is NOT appropriate for all situations, but can be a huge savings where it is applicable. As with all of our high-throughput methods, samples can drop out and will not be rerun if they do.

Thank you all for your patience as we worked through a number of issues with the sequencers this fall. As a heads up, we will be having a lot of staff turnover this summer as some of our staff are moving on to other positions and graduate school. We are already hiring new staff and we hope to minimize any disruptions.

JUNE 2015

Hello everyone, A couple of updates from the BioMicro Center to let you know about as we begin summer.

Microarrays: Starting in July, we will be phasing out our Agilent microarray service. The demand for this platform has been very weak and the vendor support has been even weaker. We will continue to maintain the scanner for walkup service but labeling and hybridization services will be done on a custom basis only. Affymetrix services will continue, and will even decrease in price significantly as the company has provided us with very aggressive pricing for the next year. A list of prices for the next year is on our website.

Bioinformatics: We have begun a monthly training series in informatics for our core researchers. We are still in the pilot phase and definitely have some kinks to work out as we introduce these new classes. The classes will alternate between basic introductions and more advanced topics but will generally be in the afternoon on the second Monday of each month. Duan Ma will be leading this effort. You can find the calendar on our website.

Sequencing: We are making a few tweaks to the pricing for Illumina sequencing – all in the down direction. The initial reprime for index reads on the HiSeq will now be included in the price of the lane. Additionally, multiplex costs will be removed for all libraries prepped by the BMC.

We are making a few tweaks to the pricing for Illumina sequencing – all in the down direction. The initial reprime for index reads on the HiSeq will now be included in the price of the lane. Additionally, multiplex costs will be removed for all libraries prepped by the BMC. We are continuing to work closely with Illumina on the ongoing challenges with read quality for long MiSeq runs. The issues have been traced to the sequencing reagents and we are aware Illumina is working aggressively on a solution. However, there is still no timeline on a fix yet. 250PE and particularly 300PE MiSeq runs should be done cautiously.





Finally, a couple personnel changes to know about. Fangming and Jonathan will be rotating off in a couple weeks. We are bringing their replacements, Rachel and Rob, up to speed now and they’ll be ready by July. We also are welcoming Vidya Subramanian on board as our new technology development specialist. She will be focusing initially on bringing new library preparation methodologies into the BioMicro Center.