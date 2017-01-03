BioMicroCenter:DNA HTL

From OpenWetWare

High-Throughput and Very-High Throughput Nextera XT

To minimize library prep costs for standard Illumina libraries, we have automated Illumina NexteraXT on our Tecan EVO150s and on our TTP Mosquito. Libraries will be built to include variable i5 and i7 indexes based on the grid so dual indexing is required during sequencing of these libraries. For more information about how Nextera works, please check out the standard Nextera library preparation section of standard DNA library prep.

Libraries prepared on the Mosquito use a significantly lower volume for preparation. This allows for significantly reduced costs but also lowers the complexity. As such, is it most suitable for single cell and amplicon analysis. De novo work should not be done using the reduced volume Mosquito preps.

16S / Amplicon Sequencing

The BioMicro Center offers 16S amplicon sequencing for metagenomics projects. Derived from the Alm Lab with support from a pilot grant from MIT CEHS , our protocol uses a two step amplification to first expand the 16S population and add defined 3' and 5' sequences which are then used to add Illumina anchors and sequences. This two step method allows easy multiplexing and the ability change the amplicon insert sequence at minimal cost.

The adapter sequences - Green:Blue - are the key element of this method. On the 5' end, they contain a "YRYR" sequence that introduces the complexity required for Illumina sequencing.

FORWARD: ACACGACGCTCTTCCGATCTYRYRXXXXXXXXXX (X = insert element) REVERSE: CGGTCTCGGCATTCCTGCTGAACCGCTCTTCCGATCTXXXXXXXXXXXX

Standard BioMicro Center primers include sequences for the V4 region (highlighted). We have recently acquired the primers for v1-3 as well. Similar strategies can be used to amplify 18S or any other sequence.

The most common source of failures for 16S sequencing are samples that fail to amplify in the initial qPCR. The first step of the process is a qPCR using the forward and reverse primers to determine the number of cycles to be used in library generation. Libraries that fail to amplify in 20 cycles generally preform poorly enough to be unusable. Removal of PCR inhibitors is critical to success of this protocol. The BioMicro Center generally recommends 250PE or 300PE MiSeq kits for sequencing 16S libraries.



