BioMicroCenter:BIG meeting
From OpenWetWare
|
Brad Chapman (Talk | contribs)
(→2016-2017 academic year)
|
Current revision (10:11, 5 January 2017) (view source)
(→2016-2017 academic year)
|Line 54:
|Line 54:
|Jan 5
|Jan 5
|11 am
|11 am
|-
|
|+
|
|-
|+
|
|
|
|
Current revision
Contents
2016-2017 academic year
Meetings will be at MIT Biology (room TBA) or at Whitehead (for Whitehead presenters; 7th floor larger classroom). A session leader is welcome to present a project, a published work (like a journal club), share notes from a conference, or present anything else of interest to our group of applied bioinformatics scientists. The format can be a presentation and/or a discussion. Questions? Contact Barry Kesner or George Bell.
|Date
|Time
|Presenter
|Location
|Room
|Notes
|Oct 6
|11 am
|Prat Thiru (WI)
|Whitehead
|7th floor
|Highlights of ECCB 2016
|Oct 20
|11 am
|Vincent Butty (MIT)
|MIT
|68-156
|High-throughput 3' digital gene expression analysis for low input RNA samples.
|Nov 3
|11 am
|Brad Chapman (HSPH)
|MIT
|68-156
|bcbio and the Common Workflow Language slides recording
|Nov 17
|11 am
|Matthew McCormack (Harvard)
|MIT
|68-156
|Dec 1
|11 am
|George Bell (WI)
|Whitehead
|7th floor
|Dec 15
|11 am
|Lorena Pantano (HSPH)
|MIT
|68-156
|small RNA analysis slides video
|Jan 5
|11 am
|**NO MEETING**
|Jan 19
|11 am
|Charlie Whittaker (MIT)
|MIT
|68-156
|Feb 2
|11 am
|Jie Wu (MIT)
|MIT
|68-156
|Feb 16
|11 am
|Matt Shirley (NIBR)
|MIT
|68-156
|Mar 2
|11 am
|Stuart Levine (MIT)
|MIT
|68-156 (confirmed)
|Review of AGBT
|Mar 16
|11 am
|Bingbing Yuan (WI)
|Whitehead
|7th floor
|Apr 6
|11 am
|Huiming Ding (MIT)
|MIT
|68-156
|Apr 20
|11 am
|Duanduan Ma (MIT)
|MIT
|68-156
|May 4
|11 am
|John Hutchinson (HSPH)
|MIT
|68-156
|May 18
|11 am
|Inma Barrasa (WI)
|Whitehead
|7th floor
2015-2016 academic year
|DATE
|TIME
|Presenter
|Location
|Room
|NOTES
|OCT22
|11a
|VINCENT BUTTY (MIT)
|MIT
|68-156
|Dimensionality reduction for single cell data
|NOV5
|11a
|BRAD CHAPMAN (HSPH)
|MIT
|68-156
|bcbio development work supporting human build 38, low frequency variant calling and support for Docker and the Common Workflow Language: validation slides, Docker/CWL slides
|NOV19
|11a
|Jie Wu (MIT)
|MIT
|68-156
|Finding methods for reliable detection of megabase-scale CNV in single cell sequencing data.
|DEC3
|11a
|Lorena Pantano (HSPH)
|DEC17
|11a
|Inma Barrasa (WI)
|WI
|7th floor classroom
|JAN7
|11a
|Duanduan Ma (MIT)
|MIT
|68-156
|An easy and convenient TCGA gold miner for biologists
|JAN21
|11a
|George Bell (WI)
|WI
|7th floor classroom
|Genome and gene representations: Options for expression analysis
|FEB4
|11a
|George Marnellos (Harvard)
|Feb 25
|11a
|STUART LEVINE (MIT)
|MIT
|68-156
|AGBT/ABRF Meeting Review
|MAR10
|11a
|Prat Thiru (WI)
|WI
|7th floor classroom
|MAR24
|11a
|Matt McCormack (MGH)
|APR14
|11a
|Huiming Ding (MIT)
|MIT
|68-156
|APR28
|11a
|Laurent Gautier (Novartis)
|MAY12
|11a
|BARRY KESNER (MGH)
|MAY26
|11a
|Yanmei Huang (WI)
|WI
|7th floor classroom
2014-2015 academic year
|DATE
|TIME
|Presenter
|Location
|Room
|NOTES
|SEP17
|noon
|JIE WU (MIT)
|MIT
|68-156
|Copy Number Variation from single mammalian cells.
|OCT15
|noon
|BRAD CHAPMAN (HSPH)
|MIT
|68-156
|Validation with bcbio-nextgen on structural variation, joint calling and cancer tumor/normal. slides
|OCT29
|noon
|VINCENT BUTTY (MIT)
|MIT
|68-156
|Single-molecule barcoding: applications and analytic challenges
|NOV5
|noon
|GEORGE BELL (WI)
|WI
|WI-332
|Happy yeast and fast fish
|NOV19
|noon
|RUSLAN SADREYEV (MGH)
|DEC3
|noon
|CHARLIE WHITTAKER (MIT)
|MIT
|68-156
|DEC17
|noon
|GEORGIOS MARNELLOS (HMS)
|JAN7
|noon
|DM
|MIT
|68-156
|JAN21
|noon
|MATTHEW MCCORMACK (MGH)
|FEB11
|noon
|PRAT THIRU (WI)
|WI
|WI-332
|MAR4
|noon
|STUART LEVINE (MIT)
|MIT
|68-156
|AGBT Meeting Review
|MAR18
|noon
|YANQUN WANG (MGH)
|APR1
|noon
|INMA BARRASA (WI)
|WI
|WI-332
|APR15
|noon
|HUIMING DING
|MIT
|68-156
|APR29
|noon
|BINGBING YUAN (WI)
|WI
|WI-332
|MAY13
|noon
|BARRY KESNER (MGH)
2013-2014 academic year
|DATE
|TIME
|Presenter
|Location
|Room
|NOTES
|Sept 12
|noon
|Matthew McCormack (MolBio)
|MGH
|Simches 7.240
|call 617-726-5944 to get upstairs
|Sept 26
|noon
|Vincent Butty (MIT)
|MIT
|68-156
|Reference-free sequence variation discovery
|Oct 24
|noon
|Mark Borowski (Novartis)
|MIT
|68-156
|Life in Pharmaa
|Nov 14
|noon
|George Marnellos (HMS)
|MIT
|68-156
| non-reference organism RNA-seq analysis (assembly and differential
expression) using tools like Trinity and edgeR/DESeq
|Dec 5
|noon
|Charlie Whittaker (MIT)
|MIT
|68-156
|Jan 9, 2014
|noon
|Jie Wu (MIT)
|MIT
|68-156
|OLego and SpliceTrap
|Jan 23
|noon
|George Bell (WI)
|Whitehead
|4th floor Conference Room
| Resource Sharing (code, data, web tools, methods, etc.)
within our group, across Whitehead, and to the public.
|Feb 6
|noon
|Lax Iyer (Tufts)
|MIT
|68-156
|RNASeq study on Astroglia Development
|Feb 27
|noon
|Rory Kirchner
|MIT
|68-156
|bcbio.rnaseq, an automated way to compare different RNA-seq differential expression callers
|Mar 13
|noon
|Huiming Ding
|MIT
|68-156
|Transposition and cancer
|Mar 27
|noon
|Yanqun Wang
|Novartis
|Apr 10
|noon
|Jingzhi Zhu
|MIT
|68-156
|May 1
|noon
|Penny Wang
|MGH
|May 15
|noon
|Duan Ma
|MIT
|68-156
|May 29
|noon
|OPEN
2013
|DATE
|TIME
|Presenter
|Location
|Room
|NOTES
|1/10 (Thursday)
|12p
|Vincent Butty
|MIT
|68-156
|Proteomics application of Next-Gen sequencing technologies
|2/14
|12p
|Huiming Ding
|MIT
|68-156
|Evaluation of Cuffdiff2 for RNA-seq Differential Analysis and CaBlast for Compressive Genomics
|3/14
|12p
|Lakshmanan Iyer
|MIT
|68-156
|Communicating ENCODE data and using it to analyze rare diseases
|3/28
|12p
|Stuart Levine / George Bell / Mark Borowski
|MIT
|68-156
|AGBT & ABRF Meeting Reviews
2012
|DATE
|TIME
|Presenter
|Location
|Room
|NOTES
|1/26 (Thursday)
|12p
|Brian Haas (Broad Institute)
|MIT
|76-558
|Trinity
|2/23 (Thursday)
|12p
|Brad Chapman
|MIT
|68-180
|Extending the GATK for variant comparisons; slides code
|3/22 (Thursday)
|12p
|Vincent Butty
|MIT
|68-181
|RNA-Seq quality control and quantitation of alternative RNA processing
|4/12 (Thursday)
|12p
|Kip Bodi
|Tufts Medical
|Journal Club
|5/3
|12p
|Huiming Ding
|MIT
|68-180
|"High-throughput generation, optimization and analysis of genome-scale metabolic models." by Henry, C. S. et al.
|5/24
|12p
|Joshua Ainsley (Tufts) - Hosted by Lakshmanan Iyer
|Tufts
|Sackler 851
|Characterizing dendritic translation with RNA-Seq
|6/7
|12p
|Toshi Ohsumi
|MGH
|Sinches 5 - Darwin Room
|MolBioLib: a C++11 Bioinformatics Framework
|6/21
|12p
|Juli Klemm (NIH/NCI)
|MIT
|68-156
|Informatics at NCI
|7/12
|12p
|Ryan Abo
|MIT
|68-274
| discovery of active enhancers using GRO-seq data.
Core, LJ, Waterfall, JJ, Lis, JT (2008). Nascent RNA sequencing reveals widespread pausing and divergent initiation at human promoters. Science, 322, 5909:1845-8.
|7/26
|12p
|Yanqun Wang
|MGH
|TBA
|TBA
|9/13
|12p
|Stuart Levine
|MIT
|68-156
|Replicates in Informatics: http://genome.cshlp.org/content/22/9/1813.full.pdf+html
|9/27
|12p
|Charlie Whittaker
|KI
|68-156
|Teaching Bioinformatics
|10/18
|12p
|Brad Chapman
|MIT
|68-156
|Biological resources for Amazon: CloudBioLinux, CloudMan, BioCloudCentral slides
|11/8
|12p
|Ruslan Sadreyev
|MGH
|Darwin Room
|Methods for analyzing allelic expression of RNA.
|11/29
|12p
|George Bell
|WI
|4th floor conference room
|TargetScan
|12/13
|12p
|Rory Kirchner
|MIT
|68-156
|iPython and iPython Notebook
2011
Schedule for 2011.
|DATE
|TIME
|Presenter
|Location
|Room
|NOTES
|1/18
|12p
|Toshiro Ohsumi
|MGH
|Simches 5290
|2/1
|12p
|Stuart Levine
|MIT
|68-329
|Illumina Quality Control Modules
|2/15
|12p
|Paola Favaretto
|MIT
|76-358
|Matlab
|3/8
|12p
|Fugen Li
|MIT
|68-329
|Enhancer Analysis
|3/22
|12p
|Charlie Whittaker
|MIT
|76-247
|Commercial versus public GO tools
|4/12
|12p
| Laurent Gautier
Center for Biological Sequence Analysis, Denmark
|MIT
|76-259
| R-Python Interface
http://www.cbs.dtu.dk/index.shtml
|4/26
|12p
| Michael Reich
Broad Institute
|MIT
|68-151
|GenePattern Enhancements
|5/17
|12p
|Mark Borowsky
|MGH
|Simches 5 / Darwin
|Schneeberger et al., 2009 NatureMethods
|6/7
|12p
|Brad Chapman
|MIT
|68-151
|BioPython
|6/28
|12p
|Ruslan Sadreyev
|MIT
|76-659
|Teaching Statistics
|7/12
|12p
|Kip Bodi
|MIT
|68-121
|Data analysis for DSRG / ABRF
|7/26
|12p
|Toshiro Ohsumi
|MGH
|TBA
|8/23
|12p
|Lakshmanan Iyer
|Tufts Medical
|RNAseq Analysis
|9/15 (Thursday)
|12p
|Brad Chapman
|MIT
|76-558
|distributed exome analysis pipeline slides
|10/6 (Thursday)
|12p
|Stuart Levine
|MIT
|68-274
|Comparison of ChIP-seq algorithms
|10/27 (Thursday)
|12p
|Pablo Pareja
|MIT
|76-258
|Bio4j Graph based analysis and visualization slides
|11/?? (Thursday)
|12p
|Paola Favaretto
|MIT
|RNAseq - part I
|12/15
|12p
|Charlie Whittaker
|MIT
|RNAseq - part II