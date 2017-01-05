BioMicroCenter:BIG meeting

From OpenWetWare

2016-2017 academic year

Meetings will be at MIT Biology (room TBA) or at Whitehead (for Whitehead presenters; 7th floor larger classroom). A session leader is welcome to present a project, a published work (like a journal club), share notes from a conference, or present anything else of interest to our group of applied bioinformatics scientists. The format can be a presentation and/or a discussion. Questions? Contact Barry Kesner or George Bell.

Date Time Presenter Location Room Notes Oct 6 11 am Prat Thiru (WI) Whitehead 7th floor Highlights of ECCB 2016 Oct 20 11 am Vincent Butty (MIT) MIT 68-156 High-throughput 3' digital gene expression analysis for low input RNA samples. Nov 3 11 am Brad Chapman (HSPH) MIT 68-156 bcbio and the Common Workflow Language slides recording Nov 17 11 am Matthew McCormack (Harvard) MIT 68-156 Dec 1 11 am George Bell (WI) Whitehead 7th floor Dec 15 11 am Lorena Pantano (HSPH) MIT 68-156 small RNA analysis slides video Jan 5 11 am **NO MEETING** Jan 19 11 am Charlie Whittaker (MIT) MIT 68-156 Feb 2 11 am Jie Wu (MIT) MIT 68-156 Feb 16 11 am Matt Shirley (NIBR) MIT 68-156 Mar 2 11 am Stuart Levine (MIT) MIT 68-156 (confirmed) Review of AGBT Mar 16 11 am Bingbing Yuan (WI) Whitehead 7th floor Apr 6 11 am Huiming Ding (MIT) MIT 68-156 Apr 20 11 am Duanduan Ma (MIT) MIT 68-156 May 4 11 am John Hutchinson (HSPH) MIT 68-156 May 18 11 am Inma Barrasa (WI) Whitehead 7th floor

2015-2016 academic year

DATE TIME Presenter Location Room NOTES OCT22 11a VINCENT BUTTY (MIT) MIT 68-156 Dimensionality reduction for single cell data NOV5 11a BRAD CHAPMAN (HSPH) MIT 68-156 bcbio development work supporting human build 38, low frequency variant calling and support for Docker and the Common Workflow Language: validation slides, Docker/CWL slides NOV19 11a Jie Wu (MIT) MIT 68-156 Finding methods for reliable detection of megabase-scale CNV in single cell sequencing data. DEC3 11a Lorena Pantano (HSPH) DEC17 11a Inma Barrasa (WI) WI 7th floor classroom JAN7 11a Duanduan Ma (MIT) MIT 68-156 An easy and convenient TCGA gold miner for biologists JAN21 11a George Bell (WI) WI 7th floor classroom Genome and gene representations: Options for expression analysis FEB4 11a George Marnellos (Harvard) Feb 25 11a STUART LEVINE (MIT) MIT 68-156 AGBT/ABRF Meeting Review MAR10 11a Prat Thiru (WI) WI 7th floor classroom MAR24 11a Matt McCormack (MGH) APR14 11a Huiming Ding (MIT) MIT 68-156 APR28 11a Laurent Gautier (Novartis) MAY12 11a BARRY KESNER (MGH) MAY26 11a Yanmei Huang (WI) WI 7th floor classroom

2014-2015 academic year

DATE TIME Presenter Location Room NOTES SEP17 noon JIE WU (MIT) MIT 68-156 Copy Number Variation from single mammalian cells. OCT15 noon BRAD CHAPMAN (HSPH) MIT 68-156 Validation with bcbio-nextgen on structural variation, joint calling and cancer tumor/normal. slides OCT29 noon VINCENT BUTTY (MIT) MIT 68-156 Single-molecule barcoding: applications and analytic challenges NOV5 noon GEORGE BELL (WI) WI WI-332 Happy yeast and fast fish NOV19 noon RUSLAN SADREYEV (MGH) DEC3 noon CHARLIE WHITTAKER (MIT) MIT 68-156 DEC17 noon GEORGIOS MARNELLOS (HMS) JAN7 noon DM MIT 68-156 JAN21 noon MATTHEW MCCORMACK (MGH) FEB11 noon PRAT THIRU (WI) WI WI-332 MAR4 noon STUART LEVINE (MIT) MIT 68-156 AGBT Meeting Review MAR18 noon YANQUN WANG (MGH) APR1 noon INMA BARRASA (WI) WI WI-332 APR15 noon HUIMING DING MIT 68-156 APR29 noon BINGBING YUAN (WI) WI WI-332 MAY13 noon BARRY KESNER (MGH)

2013-2014 academic year

DATE TIME Presenter Location Room NOTES Sept 12 noon Matthew McCormack (MolBio) MGH Simches 7.240 call 617-726-5944 to get upstairs Sept 26 noon Vincent Butty (MIT) MIT 68-156 Reference-free sequence variation discovery Oct 24 noon Mark Borowski (Novartis) MIT 68-156 Life in Pharmaa Nov 14 noon George Marnellos (HMS) MIT 68-156 non-reference organism RNA-seq analysis (assembly and differential

expression) using tools like Trinity and edgeR/DESeq Dec 5 noon Charlie Whittaker (MIT) MIT 68-156 Jan 9, 2014 noon Jie Wu (MIT) MIT 68-156 OLego and SpliceTrap Jan 23 noon George Bell (WI) Whitehead 4th floor Conference Room Resource Sharing (code, data, web tools, methods, etc.)

within our group, across Whitehead, and to the public. Feb 6 noon Lax Iyer (Tufts) MIT 68-156 RNASeq study on Astroglia Development Feb 27 noon Rory Kirchner MIT 68-156 bcbio.rnaseq, an automated way to compare different RNA-seq differential expression callers Mar 13 noon Huiming Ding MIT 68-156 Transposition and cancer Mar 27 noon Yanqun Wang Novartis Apr 10 noon Jingzhi Zhu MIT 68-156 May 1 noon Penny Wang MGH May 15 noon Duan Ma MIT 68-156 May 29 noon OPEN

2013

DATE TIME Presenter Location Room NOTES 1/10 (Thursday) 12p Vincent Butty MIT 68-156 Proteomics application of Next-Gen sequencing technologies 2/14 12p Huiming Ding MIT 68-156 Evaluation of Cuffdiff2 for RNA-seq Differential Analysis and CaBlast for Compressive Genomics 3/14 12p Lakshmanan Iyer MIT 68-156 Communicating ENCODE data and using it to analyze rare diseases 3/28 12p Stuart Levine / George Bell / Mark Borowski MIT 68-156 AGBT & ABRF Meeting Reviews

2012

DATE TIME Presenter Location Room NOTES 1/26 (Thursday) 12p Brian Haas (Broad Institute) MIT 76-558 Trinity 2/23 (Thursday) 12p Brad Chapman MIT 68-180 Extending the GATK for variant comparisons; slides code 3/22 (Thursday) 12p Vincent Butty MIT 68-181 RNA-Seq quality control and quantitation of alternative RNA processing 4/12 (Thursday) 12p Kip Bodi Tufts Medical Journal Club 5/3 12p Huiming Ding MIT 68-180 "High-throughput generation, optimization and analysis of genome-scale metabolic models." by Henry, C. S. et al. 5/24 12p Joshua Ainsley (Tufts) - Hosted by Lakshmanan Iyer Tufts Sackler 851 Characterizing dendritic translation with RNA-Seq 6/7 12p Toshi Ohsumi MGH Sinches 5 - Darwin Room MolBioLib: a C++11 Bioinformatics Framework 6/21 12p Juli Klemm (NIH/NCI) MIT 68-156 Informatics at NCI 7/12 12p Ryan Abo MIT 68-274 discovery of active enhancers using GRO-seq data.

Core, LJ, Waterfall, JJ, Lis, JT (2008). Nascent RNA sequencing reveals widespread pausing and divergent initiation at human promoters. Science, 322, 5909:1845-8.

Melgar, MF, Collins, FS, Sethupathy, P (2011). Discovery of active enhancers through bidirectional expression of short transcripts. Genome Biol., 12, 11:R113. 7/26 12p Yanqun Wang MGH TBA TBA 9/13 12p Stuart Levine MIT 68-156 Replicates in Informatics: http://genome.cshlp.org/content/22/9/1813.full.pdf+html 9/27 12p Charlie Whittaker KI 68-156 Teaching Bioinformatics 10/18 12p Brad Chapman MIT 68-156 Biological resources for Amazon: CloudBioLinux, CloudMan, BioCloudCentral slides 11/8 12p Ruslan Sadreyev MGH Darwin Room Methods for analyzing allelic expression of RNA. 11/29 12p George Bell WI 4th floor conference room TargetScan 12/13 12p Rory Kirchner MIT 68-156 iPython and iPython Notebook

2011

Schedule for 2011.

DATE TIME Presenter Location Room NOTES 1/18 12p Toshiro Ohsumi MGH Simches 5290 2/1 12p Stuart Levine MIT 68-329 Illumina Quality Control Modules 2/15 12p Paola Favaretto MIT 76-358 Matlab 3/8 12p Fugen Li MIT 68-329 Enhancer Analysis 3/22 12p Charlie Whittaker MIT 76-247 Commercial versus public GO tools 4/12 12p Laurent Gautier

Center for Biological Sequence Analysis, Denmark MIT 76-259 R-Python Interface

http://www.cbs.dtu.dk/index.shtml 4/26 12p Michael Reich

Broad Institute MIT 68-151 GenePattern Enhancements 5/17 12p Mark Borowsky MGH Simches 5 / Darwin Schneeberger et al., 2009 NatureMethods 6/7 12p Brad Chapman MIT 68-151 BioPython 6/28 12p Ruslan Sadreyev MIT 76-659 Teaching Statistics 7/12 12p Kip Bodi MIT 68-121 Data analysis for DSRG / ABRF 7/26 12p Toshiro Ohsumi MGH TBA 8/23 12p Lakshmanan Iyer Tufts Medical RNAseq Analysis 9/15 (Thursday) 12p Brad Chapman MIT 76-558 distributed exome analysis pipeline slides 10/6 (Thursday) 12p Stuart Levine MIT 68-274 Comparison of ChIP-seq algorithms 10/27 (Thursday) 12p Pablo Pareja MIT 76-258 Bio4j Graph based analysis and visualization slides 11/?? (Thursday) 12p Paola Favaretto MIT RNAseq - part I 12/15 12p Charlie Whittaker MIT RNAseq - part II



