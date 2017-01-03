BioMicroCenter

From OpenWetWare

(Difference between revisions)

Current revision

Welcome to the MIT BioMicro Center!

The MIT BioMicro Center is an integrated genomics facility that provides both expertise and equipment for systems biology. The core has significant resources in microarrays, next generation sequencing and in high throughput screening as well as bioinformatics and BioIT. The Center is a joint endeavor between the Department of Biology, the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research (Genomics Core and Bioinformatics and Computing Core), the Department of Biological Engineering and the MIT Center for Environmental Health Sciences (Genomics and Imaging Facilities Core).







- Denotes services available through the KI Genomics Core in the High Throughput Facility located in 76-047 or in the KI Bioinformatics and Computing Core in 76-189 and are not directly part of the BioMicro Center.

- Denotes services available through the CEHS Genomics and Imaging Facilities Core and are not directly a part of the BioMicro Center.