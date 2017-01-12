Beauchamp:McGurk CI Stimuli

From OpenWetWare

(Difference between revisions)
Jump to: navigation, search
m (Example Stimuli from Magnotti & Beauchamp, 2017)
m (Example Stimuli from Magnotti & Beauchamp, 2017)
Line 1: Line 1:
==Example Stimuli from Magnotti & Beauchamp, 2017==
==Example Stimuli from Magnotti & Beauchamp, 2017==
-
<html>
+
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Lz4nxSKDtDQ" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
-
<iframe class="youtube-player" type="text/html" width="640" height="505" src="http://www.youtube.com/embed/TI1BLXk7uiw" frameborder="0"></iframe>
+
-
</html>
+

Revision as of 16:25, 12 January 2017

Example Stimuli from Magnotti & Beauchamp, 2017

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Lz4nxSKDtDQ" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Retrieved from "http://openwetware.org/wiki/Beauchamp:McGurk_CI_Stimuli_McGurk"
Personal tools