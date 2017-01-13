Beauchamp:McGurk CI Stimuli

From OpenWetWare

Example Stimuli from Magnotti & Beauchamp, 2017

Try watching these videos with your eyes open vs. closed and with the volume high vs. low.

For many people, what they "hear" changes when they perceive the McGurk stimulus with audition only, vision only, and their combination.

McGurk stimulus

Auditory ba + Visual ga Although incongruent, many people, though not all,

integrate these cues and report hearing "da" or "tha" rather than "ba" or "ga."

Other Incongruent Stimuli

Auditory ba + Visual da

Auditory da + Visual ba

Auditory da + Visual ga

Auditory ga + Visual da

Auditory ga + Visual ba

Congruent Stimuli

Auditory ba + Visual ba

Auditory da + Visual da

Auditory da + Visual da





Copyright/Licensing

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.

If you find these videos useful, please cite our work:

Magnotti JF and Beauchamp MS (in press). Causal Inference Explains Perception of the McGurk Effect and Other Incongruent Audiovisual Speech. PLOS Computational Biology

