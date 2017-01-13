Beauchamp:McGurk CI Stimuli
This work is licensed under a [http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License].
Magnotti JF and Beauchamp MS (in press). Causal Inference Explains Perception of the McGurk Effect and Other Incongruent Audiovisual Speech. ''PLOS Computational Biology''
http://crossmark.crossref.org/dialog/?doi=10.1371/journal.pcbi.1005229
Contents
Example Stimuli from Magnotti & Beauchamp, 2017
Try watching these videos with your eyes open vs. closed and with the volume high vs. low.
For many people, what they "hear" changes when they perceive the McGurk stimulus with audition only, vision only, and their combination.
McGurk stimulus
Auditory ba + Visual ga
Although incongruent, many people, though not all,
integrate these cues and report hearing "da" or "tha" rather than "ba" or "ga."
Other Incongruent Stimuli
Auditory ba + Visual da
Auditory da + Visual ba
Auditory da + Visual ga
Auditory ga + Visual da
Auditory ga + Visual ba
Congruent Stimuli
Auditory ba + Visual ba
Auditory da + Visual da
Copyright/Licensing
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.
If you find these videos useful, please cite our work:
Magnotti JF and Beauchamp MS (in press). Causal Inference Explains Perception of the McGurk Effect and Other Incongruent Audiovisual Speech. PLOS Computational Biology
http://crossmark.crossref.org/dialog/?doi=10.1371/journal.pcbi.1005229