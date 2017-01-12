Beauchamp:CIMS McGurk
m
|Line 2:
===View the stimuli===
# Example stimuli can be view on the Stimuli page
===System setup===
A Causal Inference Model for the McGurk Effect
View the stimuli
- Example stimuli can be view on the CI Stimuli page
System setup
- Install GNU R
- Download the Code File and Data
- Extract the zip file to your Desktop/ or other preferred location
Program Information
We need to ensure R can find the data and code files
1. The main file is mcgurk_causal_inference.R
2. Set the path to be the location of the downloaded files. If you extracted the code pack to your desktop, the path may already be correct
setwd('~/Desktop/cims_mcg_code_pack/')
3. Run the code as needed to reproduce the graphs
4. Changing values in mcgurk_causal_inference_constants.R will change model predictions
5. There is a code file in the data/ folder that analyzes the behavioral data.
Contact Information
If you run into trouble with any step, please contact me: john dot magnotti at gmail dot com.
Copyright/Licensing
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.
If you find this code useful, please cite our work:
Magnotti JF and Beauchamp MS (in press). Causal Inference Explains Perception of the McGurk Effect and Other Incongruent Audiovisual Speech. PLOS Computational Biology
http://crossmark.crossref.org/dialog/?doi=10.1371/journal.pcbi.1005229