Beauchamp:CIMS McGurk

A Causal Inference Model for the McGurk Effect

View the stimuli

Example stimuli can be view on the CI Stimuli page

System setup

Install GNU R Download the Code File and Data Extract the zip file to your Desktop/ or other preferred location

Program Information

We need to ensure R can find the data and code files

1. The main file is mcgurk_causal_inference.R

2. Set the path to be the location of the downloaded files. If you extracted the code pack to your desktop, the path may already be correct

setwd('~/Desktop/cims_mcg_code_pack/')

3. Run the code as needed to reproduce the graphs

4. Changing values in mcgurk_causal_inference_constants.R will change model predictions

5. There is a code file in the data/ folder that analyzes the behavioral data.

Contact Information

If you run into trouble with any step, please contact me: john dot magnotti at gmail dot com.

Copyright/Licensing

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.

If you find this code useful, please cite our work:

Magnotti JF and Beauchamp MS (in press). Causal Inference Explains Perception of the McGurk Effect and Other Incongruent Audiovisual Speech. PLOS Computational Biology

