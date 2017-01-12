Beauchamp:CIMS McGurk

===View the stimuli===
===View the stimuli===
# Example stimuli can be view on the CIMS Stimuli page
# Example stimuli can be view on the [[Beauchamp:McGurk_CI_Stimuli McGurk|CI Stimuli page]]
===System setup===
===System setup===

Program Information

We need to ensure R can find the data and code files

1. The main file is mcgurk_causal_inference.R

2. Set the path to be the location of the downloaded files. If you extracted the code pack to your desktop, the path may already be correct 

  setwd('~/Desktop/cims_mcg_code_pack/')

3. Run the code as needed to reproduce the graphs

4. Changing values in mcgurk_causal_inference_constants.R will change model predictions

5. There is a code file in the data/ folder that analyzes the behavioral data.

Contact Information

If you run into trouble with any step, please contact me: john dot magnotti at gmail dot com.

Copyright/Licensing

88x31.png

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.

If you find this code useful, please cite our work:

Magnotti JF and Beauchamp MS (in press). Causal Inference Explains Perception of the McGurk Effect and Other Incongruent Audiovisual Speech. PLOS Computational Biology

http://crossmark.crossref.org/dialog/?doi=10.1371/journal.pcbi.1005229

