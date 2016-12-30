Banta:Courses

Fall 2016
[[Media:2100.pdf | Course Syllabus]]
'''CHEN 6543 Chemical Engineering Research Methodology'''
CHEN 2100 Introduction to Chemical Engineering

Fall 2016

Course Syllabus

CHEN 6543 Chemical Engineering Research Methodology

Fall 2015, Fall 2016


CHEN 4800 Protein Engineering

Fall 2005, Fall 2006, Spring 2008, Spring 2010, Fall 2012, Fall 2013, Fall 2014, Fall 2015, Spring 2017

Course Syllabus


CHEN 4230 Reactor Kinetics/Reactor Design

Spring 2012, Spring 2013, Spring 2014, Spring 2015, Spring 2016

Course Syllabus


CHEN 3810 Chemical Engineering Laboratory

Spring 2005, Spring 2006, Spring 2007, Spring 2008, Spring 2009, Spring 2011, Spring 2012

Course Syllabus


CHEN 4140 Chemical and Biochemical Engineering Separations

Fall 2004, Fall 2005, Fall 2006, Fall 2007, Fall 2008, Fall 2009, Fall 2010, Fall 2013

Course Syllabus


CHEN 9000 Chemical Engineering Colloquium

Spring 2009, Fall 2009, Spring 2010, Fall 2010, Spring 2011, Fall 2012


