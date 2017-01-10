BIOL398-05/S17:Help
BIOL398-05/S17:Help
* [http://guides.macrumors.com/Taking_Screenshots_in_Mac_OS_X Taking Screenshots in Mac OS X]
* [http://guides.macrumors.com/Taking_Screenshots_in_Mac_OS_X Taking Screenshots in Mac OS X]
== Other Useful Links ==
Some pages designed to help students become familiar with OpenWetWare.
- Introductory tutorial to OpenWetWare
- An introduction to the basics of using OpenWetWare
- Using OpenWetWare
- Why and how to use OpenWetWare in this course
- Guidelines for editing OpenWetWare
- Some basic guidelines for editing OpenWetWare
- General OpenWetware introductory tutorial
- OpenWetWare help pages
- Dahlquist Lab Wiki Checklist
- Converting Excel tables into wiki formatting
Tips & Tricks
Please feel free to add any tips and tricks you have learned so the whole class can benefit from your knowledge.
Screenshots
- Making a screenshot smaller: This may not be the most technical way, but it gets the job done. After the image you insert into the Edit page, add "thumb|upright=3.0". This command makes the image at thumbnail, then adjusts the thumbnail to a different size. For images you want to be wider, use a number greater than 1, for more vertical images, use a number less than 1. You can also center the image by using the "|center" command (Example: [[Image:This is an example.jpg|thumb|center|upright=2.5]]
Windows
- To take a screen shot, press
Ctrland
Print Scrntogether. The contents of the active window will be saved on your clipboard. You may then paste into a graphics program (like Adobe Photoshop or Microsoft PowerPoint) and save the file.
Macs
Turning on File Extensions in Windows 7
- The Windows 7 operating systems defaults to hiding file extensions. To turn them back on, do the following:
- Go to the Start menu and select "Control Panel".
- In the window that appears, search for "Folder Options" in the search field in the upper right hand corner.
- Click on "Folder Options" in the main window.
- When the Folder Options window appears, click on the View tab.
- Uncheck the box for "Hide extensions for known file types".
- Click the OK button.
- The computers in Seaver 120 are are set to erase all custom user settings and restore the defaults once they have been restarted, so if you have done this previously, you might have to do it again.
Other Useful Links
- LMU Library Guide for Biology 368 (but also useful for this class)