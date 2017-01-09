(Difference between revisions)

Line 65: Line 65:

# Next, we will explore the primary structure of the gp120 protein ([[BIOL368/F16:HIV_gp120_Exercise#Reference |Reference]]). The gp120 protein consists of 492 amino acids. List the 16 amino acids numbered 335 through 350 in order. # Next, we will explore the primary structure of the gp120 protein ([[BIOL368/F16:HIV_gp120_Exercise#Reference |Reference]]). The gp120 protein consists of 492 amino acids. List the 16 amino acids numbered 335 through 350 in order.

#* Reset the structure by clicking Reset -> Reset structure in the top menu. #* Reset the structure by clicking Reset -> Reset structure in the top menu.

- #* In the Protein -> Primary tab within the main StarBiochem window, scroll down in the Sequence Window to locate amino acids 335- 347 in the sequence. Refer to the Reference page for the complete name of each amino acid. + #* In the Protein -> Primary tab within the main StarBiochem window, scroll down in the Sequence Window to locate amino acids 335- 350 in the sequence. Refer to the Reference page for the complete name of each amino acid.

# Within a protein chain, amino acids form local structures called secondary structures ([[BIOL368/F16:HIV_gp120_Exercise#Reference |Reference]]). # Within a protein chain, amino acids form local structures called secondary structures ([[BIOL368/F16:HIV_gp120_Exercise#Reference |Reference]]).

#*a) Explore the secondary structures found in gp120. Are helices, sheets or coils present in gp120? Describe the color that represents the secondary structures you observe. #*a) Explore the secondary structures found in gp120. Are helices, sheets or coils present in gp120? Describe the color that represents the secondary structures you observe.

Line 75: Line 75:

#** Within the amino acid Sequence Window, select amino acids 335-350: click on amino acid 335, hold down Shift and click on amino acid 350. #** Within the amino acid Sequence Window, select amino acids 335-350: click on amino acid 335, hold down Shift and click on amino acid 350.

#** Move the VDW Radius slider to the left to show only the selected amino acids in the viewer. #** Move the VDW Radius slider to the left to show only the selected amino acids in the viewer.

+ #*c) Secondary structures are held together by backbone-backbone hydrogen bonds. Name the hydrogen bond donors and acceptors that hold together the secondary structure identified above. How many residues apart are these atoms?

+ #** In the Secondary tab, move the Hydrogen Bonds Size slider to 50.

+ #*d) Amino acid side chains are organized in specific arrangements within secondary structures. For amino acids 335 through 350, how are the side chains oriented in 3-dimensional space in relationship to the secondary structure? Post a screenshot from StarBiochem to support your answer.

# Now we will explore the relationship between gp120’s structure and one of the several types of amino acids that contribute to gp120’s overall shape, its tertiary structure ([[BIOL368/F16:HIV_gp120_Exercise#Reference |Reference]]). # Now we will explore the relationship between gp120’s structure and one of the several types of amino acids that contribute to gp120’s overall shape, its tertiary structure ([[BIOL368/F16:HIV_gp120_Exercise#Reference |Reference]]).

- #*a) Negatively charged amino acids are hydrophilic ([[BIOL368/F16:HIV_gp120_Exercise#Reference |Reference]]). Are the negatively charged amino acids located on the inside (buried) or outside (exposed) of this protein? What does that suggest about the cellular environment surrounding this protein, is it hydrophobic or hydrophilic? Explain your answer. + #*a) Negatively charged amino acids are hydrophilic ([[BIOL368/F16:HIV_gp120_Exercise#Reference |Reference]]). Are the negatively charged amino acids located on the inside (buried) or outside (exposed) of this protein? What does that suggest about the cellular environment surrounding this protein, is it hydrophobic or hydrophilic? Explain your answer and provide a screenshot from StarBiochem as support .

#** In the top menu, click Reset -> Reset structure. #** In the top menu, click Reset -> Reset structure.

#** Click on the Tertiary tab. Move the Atoms Size slider to the left decreasing size for all the atoms in the protein. #** Click on the Tertiary tab. Move the Atoms Size slider to the left decreasing size for all the atoms in the protein.

#** Click on the negatively charged/acidic button. Move the Atoms Size slider to the right to increase the atom size for the negatively charged/acidic amino acids. #** Click on the negatively charged/acidic button. Move the Atoms Size slider to the right to increase the atom size for the negatively charged/acidic amino acids.

+ #*b) Charged amino acids can possess negative (acidic) or positive (basic) charge. Electrostatic attraction between acidic and basic residues can result in non-covalent interactions, which are referred to as salt bridges. Locate a salt bridge within the structure of gp120. Name the residues involved and provide a screenshot. Recall that HIV infects CD4+ lymphocytes, which can be found circulating throughout the body in the blood. How would conditions that effect blood pH such as metabolic acidosis impact the gp120 salt bridge that you identified? How could such alterations impact the structure and function of the gp120 protein as a whole?

+ #** Click on the positively charged/basic button. Move the Atom Size slider further to the right if desired to increase the atom size for the positively charged/basic amino acids.

+ #*c) Pairs of sulfur atoms within proteins can form covalent bonds, known as disulfide bonds. Identify a disulfide bond within the structure of gp120. What residues are involved in this interaction? Provide a screenshot from StarBiochem to support your answer. Disulfide bonds are the only covalent interactions involved in forming tertiary structure. What advantages might covalent bonding have over the other non-covalent interactions that are involved in comprising the tertiary structure of a protein?

+ #** In the top menu, click Reset -> Reset structure.

+ #** Click on the Tertiary tab.

+ #** Move the Disulfide Bonds Size slider to the right to increase the size of the displayed disulfide bonds until they can be clearly visualized.

+

+

# Now let’s explore how gp120 interacts with CD4 to recognize the CD4+ lymphocyte. In this particular structure, the gp120 protein is bound to only two domains of the CD4 glycoprotein. First, let’s make the CD4 protein more visible. # Now let’s explore how gp120 interacts with CD4 to recognize the CD4+ lymphocyte. In this particular structure, the gp120 protein is bound to only two domains of the CD4 glycoprotein. First, let’s make the CD4 protein more visible.

+

+ #*quaternary structure

+ #*identify different components or provide key

+ #*interactions between the two?

+

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Line 100: Line 116:

#* Now in the Sequence Window, select the amino acids within Helix 16 as you did for Helix 1. Note the location of Helix 16 with respect to the oxidized guanine. #* Now in the Sequence Window, select the amino acids within Helix 16 as you did for Helix 1. Note the location of Helix 16 with respect to the oxidized guanine.

#* Optional: This set of steps will allow you to see if any of the side chains within Helix 1 or Helix 16 contact the oxidized guanine ([8OG]25). Click on the Protein  Primary tab. Select the amino acids that make up Helix 1 in the Sequence Window. Uncheck backbone. Move the Atoms Size slider to the right to visualize the side chains of the amino acids Helix 1. Now select the amino acids found within Helix 16. #* Optional: This set of steps will allow you to see if any of the side chains within Helix 1 or Helix 16 contact the oxidized guanine ([8OG]25). Click on the Protein  Primary tab. Select the amino acids that make up Helix 1 in the Sequence Window. Uncheck backbone. Move the Atoms Size slider to the right to visualize the side chains of the amino acids Helix 1. Now select the amino acids found within Helix 16.

+

+ --

+

# gp120 is able to distinguish very efficiently between guanine and its oxidized counterpart, 8-oxoguanine. This represents a formidable task given that the oxidized nucleobase, 8-oxoguanine, differs by only two atoms from its normal counterpart, guanine (positions 7 and 8). The following structures illustrate gp120 bound to either an 8-oxoguanine or a guanine nucleobase: “1YQR” (8-oxoguanine) and “1YQK” (guanine). We will compare these two structures to understand how gp120 can effectively distinguish between 8-oxoguanine and guanine. Use the diagram under the Reference section for details. # gp120 is able to distinguish very efficiently between guanine and its oxidized counterpart, 8-oxoguanine. This represents a formidable task given that the oxidized nucleobase, 8-oxoguanine, differs by only two atoms from its normal counterpart, guanine (positions 7 and 8). The following structures illustrate gp120 bound to either an 8-oxoguanine or a guanine nucleobase: “1YQR” (8-oxoguanine) and “1YQK” (guanine). We will compare these two structures to understand how gp120 can effectively distinguish between 8-oxoguanine and guanine. Use the diagram under the Reference section for details.

+

+ --

+

#* In the top menu, click on Samples  Select from Samples. Within the Amino Acid/Proteins  Protein tab, select “DNA glycosylase hOGG1 w/ DNA containing oxoG - H. sapiens (1YQR)”. “1YQR” is the four character ID for this particular structure. #* In the top menu, click on Samples  Select from Samples. Within the Amino Acid/Proteins  Protein tab, select “DNA glycosylase hOGG1 w/ DNA containing oxoG - H. sapiens (1YQR)”. “1YQR” is the four character ID for this particular structure.

#** Repeat these steps to open the “DNA glycosylase hOGG1 w/ DNA containing G - H. sapiens (1YQK)” structure. Glycine 42 in gp120 directly interacts with the base portion of 8-oxoguanine. This interaction is crucial for detection of oxidative damage of guanine bases. Examine the 8-oxoguanine and glycine 42 interaction in the “1YQR” structure. #** Repeat these steps to open the “DNA glycosylase hOGG1 w/ DNA containing G - H. sapiens (1YQK)” structure. Glycine 42 in gp120 directly interacts with the base portion of 8-oxoguanine. This interaction is crucial for detection of oxidative damage of guanine bases. Examine the 8-oxoguanine and glycine 42 interaction in the “1YQR” structure.

Line 114: Line 136:

#** In the Protein  Primary tab, click glycine 42 and increase its size by moving the Atoms Size slider completely to the right. #** In the Protein  Primary tab, click glycine 42 and increase its size by moving the Atoms Size slider completely to the right.

#** Repeat these steps with the “1YQK” structure, but instead of increasing the size of the oxidized guanine, increase the size of guanine at position 23. #** Repeat these steps with the “1YQK” structure, but instead of increasing the size of the oxidized guanine, increase the size of guanine at position 23.

+

+ --

+