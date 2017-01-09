BIOL368/F16:HIV gp120 Exercise
From OpenWetWare
|
m (grammatical edit)
|
Current revision (18:10, 9 January 2017) (view source)
(Added previously composed updates to exercise)
|Line 65:
|Line 65:
# Next, we will explore the primary structure of the gp120 protein ([[BIOL368/F16:HIV_gp120_Exercise#Reference |Reference]]). The gp120 protein consists of 492 amino acids. List the 16 amino acids numbered 335 through 350 in order.
# Next, we will explore the primary structure of the gp120 protein ([[BIOL368/F16:HIV_gp120_Exercise#Reference |Reference]]). The gp120 protein consists of 492 amino acids. List the 16 amino acids numbered 335 through 350 in order.
#* Reset the structure by clicking Reset -> Reset structure in the top menu.
#* Reset the structure by clicking Reset -> Reset structure in the top menu.
|-
#* In the Protein -> Primary tab within the main StarBiochem window, scroll down in the Sequence Window to locate amino acids 335-
|+
#* In the Protein -> Primary tab within the main StarBiochem window, scroll down in the Sequence Window to locate amino acids 335-in the sequence. Refer to the Reference page for the complete name of each amino acid.
# Within a protein chain, amino acids form local structures called secondary structures ([[BIOL368/F16:HIV_gp120_Exercise#Reference |Reference]]).
# Within a protein chain, amino acids form local structures called secondary structures ([[BIOL368/F16:HIV_gp120_Exercise#Reference |Reference]]).
#*a) Explore the secondary structures found in gp120. Are helices, sheets or coils present in gp120? Describe the color that represents the secondary structures you observe.
#*a) Explore the secondary structures found in gp120. Are helices, sheets or coils present in gp120? Describe the color that represents the secondary structures you observe.
|Line 75:
|Line 75:
#** Within the amino acid Sequence Window, select amino acids 335-350: click on amino acid 335, hold down Shift and click on amino acid 350.
#** Within the amino acid Sequence Window, select amino acids 335-350: click on amino acid 335, hold down Shift and click on amino acid 350.
#** Move the VDW Radius slider to the left to show only the selected amino acids in the viewer.
#** Move the VDW Radius slider to the left to show only the selected amino acids in the viewer.
|+
|+
|+
# Now we will explore the relationship between gp120’s structure and one of the several types of amino acids that contribute to gp120’s overall shape, its tertiary structure ([[BIOL368/F16:HIV_gp120_Exercise#Reference |Reference]]).
# Now we will explore the relationship between gp120’s structure and one of the several types of amino acids that contribute to gp120’s overall shape, its tertiary structure ([[BIOL368/F16:HIV_gp120_Exercise#Reference |Reference]]).
|-
#*a) Negatively charged amino acids are hydrophilic ([[BIOL368/F16:HIV_gp120_Exercise#Reference |Reference]]). Are the negatively charged amino acids located on the inside (buried) or outside (exposed) of this protein? What does that suggest about the cellular environment surrounding this protein, is it hydrophobic or hydrophilic? Explain your answer.
|+
#*a) Negatively charged amino acids are hydrophilic ([[BIOL368/F16:HIV_gp120_Exercise#Reference |Reference]]). Are the negatively charged amino acids located on the inside (buried) or outside (exposed) of this protein? What does that suggest about the cellular environment surrounding this protein, is it hydrophobic or hydrophilic? Explain your answer .
#** In the top menu, click Reset -> Reset structure.
#** In the top menu, click Reset -> Reset structure.
#** Click on the Tertiary tab. Move the Atoms Size slider to the left decreasing size for all the atoms in the protein.
#** Click on the Tertiary tab. Move the Atoms Size slider to the left decreasing size for all the atoms in the protein.
#** Click on the negatively charged/acidic button. Move the Atoms Size slider to the right to increase the atom size for the negatively charged/acidic amino acids.
#** Click on the negatively charged/acidic button. Move the Atoms Size slider to the right to increase the atom size for the negatively charged/acidic amino acids.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
# Now let’s explore how gp120 interacts with CD4 to recognize the CD4+ lymphocyte. In this particular structure, the gp120 protein is bound to only two domains of the CD4 glycoprotein. First, let’s make the CD4 protein more visible.
# Now let’s explore how gp120 interacts with CD4 to recognize the CD4+ lymphocyte. In this particular structure, the gp120 protein is bound to only two domains of the CD4 glycoprotein. First, let’s make the CD4 protein more visible.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|Line 100:
|Line 116:
#* Now in the Sequence Window, select the amino acids within Helix 16 as you did for Helix 1. Note the location of Helix 16 with respect to the oxidized guanine.
#* Now in the Sequence Window, select the amino acids within Helix 16 as you did for Helix 1. Note the location of Helix 16 with respect to the oxidized guanine.
#* Optional: This set of steps will allow you to see if any of the side chains within Helix 1 or Helix 16 contact the oxidized guanine ([8OG]25). Click on the Protein Primary tab. Select the amino acids that make up Helix 1 in the Sequence Window. Uncheck backbone. Move the Atoms Size slider to the right to visualize the side chains of the amino acids Helix 1. Now select the amino acids found within Helix 16.
#* Optional: This set of steps will allow you to see if any of the side chains within Helix 1 or Helix 16 contact the oxidized guanine ([8OG]25). Click on the Protein Primary tab. Select the amino acids that make up Helix 1 in the Sequence Window. Uncheck backbone. Move the Atoms Size slider to the right to visualize the side chains of the amino acids Helix 1. Now select the amino acids found within Helix 16.
|+
|+
|+
# gp120 is able to distinguish very efficiently between guanine and its oxidized counterpart, 8-oxoguanine. This represents a formidable task given that the oxidized nucleobase, 8-oxoguanine, differs by only two atoms from its normal counterpart, guanine (positions 7 and 8). The following structures illustrate gp120 bound to either an 8-oxoguanine or a guanine nucleobase: “1YQR” (8-oxoguanine) and “1YQK” (guanine). We will compare these two structures to understand how gp120 can effectively distinguish between 8-oxoguanine and guanine. Use the diagram under the Reference section for details.
# gp120 is able to distinguish very efficiently between guanine and its oxidized counterpart, 8-oxoguanine. This represents a formidable task given that the oxidized nucleobase, 8-oxoguanine, differs by only two atoms from its normal counterpart, guanine (positions 7 and 8). The following structures illustrate gp120 bound to either an 8-oxoguanine or a guanine nucleobase: “1YQR” (8-oxoguanine) and “1YQK” (guanine). We will compare these two structures to understand how gp120 can effectively distinguish between 8-oxoguanine and guanine. Use the diagram under the Reference section for details.
|+
|+
|+
#* In the top menu, click on Samples Select from Samples. Within the Amino Acid/Proteins Protein tab, select “DNA glycosylase hOGG1 w/ DNA containing oxoG - H. sapiens (1YQR)”. “1YQR” is the four character ID for this particular structure.
#* In the top menu, click on Samples Select from Samples. Within the Amino Acid/Proteins Protein tab, select “DNA glycosylase hOGG1 w/ DNA containing oxoG - H. sapiens (1YQR)”. “1YQR” is the four character ID for this particular structure.
#** Repeat these steps to open the “DNA glycosylase hOGG1 w/ DNA containing G - H. sapiens (1YQK)” structure. Glycine 42 in gp120 directly interacts with the base portion of 8-oxoguanine. This interaction is crucial for detection of oxidative damage of guanine bases. Examine the 8-oxoguanine and glycine 42 interaction in the “1YQR” structure.
#** Repeat these steps to open the “DNA glycosylase hOGG1 w/ DNA containing G - H. sapiens (1YQK)” structure. Glycine 42 in gp120 directly interacts with the base portion of 8-oxoguanine. This interaction is crucial for detection of oxidative damage of guanine bases. Examine the 8-oxoguanine and glycine 42 interaction in the “1YQR” structure.
|Line 114:
|Line 136:
#** In the Protein Primary tab, click glycine 42 and increase its size by moving the Atoms Size slider completely to the right.
#** In the Protein Primary tab, click glycine 42 and increase its size by moving the Atoms Size slider completely to the right.
#** Repeat these steps with the “1YQK” structure, but instead of increasing the size of the oxidized guanine, increase the size of guanine at position 23.
#** Repeat these steps with the “1YQK” structure, but instead of increasing the size of the oxidized guanine, increase the size of guanine at position 23.
|+
|+
|+
# One intriguing question about gp120 and other DNA glycosylases is whether these enzymes search for DNA oxidation by extruding each base from DNA and presenting it for inspection to the active site or by recognizing DNA oxidation sites without extruding each base. It is known that the base pairing between the 8-oxoguanine nucleobase and cytosine (oxoG:C) does not result in a conformational change in the DNA double helix. Therefore, it seems unlikely that DNA glycosylases would be able to correctly detect the presence of an 8-oxoguanine nucleobase without extruding each base. Yet, DNA glycosylases need to survey approximately 6x109 base pairs in the human genome, making the extrusion of each base energetically prohibitive and extremely time-consuming. Crystal structure evidence of a bacterial homolog of gp120, called MutM, suggests that a specific amino acid, phenylalanine 114, in MutM intercalates into the DNA helix at each nucleotide position as DNA glycosylase travels along the DNA - if you are curious, this structure is found within Samples and it is called “DNA glycosylase MutM w/ DNA - G. stearothermophilus (2F5O)”. It has been hypothesized that phenylalanine 114 acts as a sensor to detect the presence of 8-oxoguanine nucleobases. To explain how intercalation of phenylalanine at the site of an oxoG:C would disrupt base pairing and promote extrusion of the 8-oxoguanine nucleobase, but not of A:T and G:C base pairs, it has been suggested that intercalation of phenylalanine 114 at the site of an oxoG:C base pair may sufficiently destabilize base pairing because oxoG:C base pairs are less stable than A:T and G:C pairs. Propose an experiment to test whether phenylalanine 114 plays a role in the detection and repair of 8-oxoguanine nucleobases
# One intriguing question about gp120 and other DNA glycosylases is whether these enzymes search for DNA oxidation by extruding each base from DNA and presenting it for inspection to the active site or by recognizing DNA oxidation sites without extruding each base. It is known that the base pairing between the 8-oxoguanine nucleobase and cytosine (oxoG:C) does not result in a conformational change in the DNA double helix. Therefore, it seems unlikely that DNA glycosylases would be able to correctly detect the presence of an 8-oxoguanine nucleobase without extruding each base. Yet, DNA glycosylases need to survey approximately 6x109 base pairs in the human genome, making the extrusion of each base energetically prohibitive and extremely time-consuming. Crystal structure evidence of a bacterial homolog of gp120, called MutM, suggests that a specific amino acid, phenylalanine 114, in MutM intercalates into the DNA helix at each nucleotide position as DNA glycosylase travels along the DNA - if you are curious, this structure is found within Samples and it is called “DNA glycosylase MutM w/ DNA - G. stearothermophilus (2F5O)”. It has been hypothesized that phenylalanine 114 acts as a sensor to detect the presence of 8-oxoguanine nucleobases. To explain how intercalation of phenylalanine at the site of an oxoG:C would disrupt base pairing and promote extrusion of the 8-oxoguanine nucleobase, but not of A:T and G:C base pairs, it has been suggested that intercalation of phenylalanine 114 at the site of an oxoG:C base pair may sufficiently destabilize base pairing because oxoG:C base pairs are less stable than A:T and G:C pairs. Propose an experiment to test whether phenylalanine 114 plays a role in the detection and repair of 8-oxoguanine nucleobases
Current revision
This page is currently under construction.
This page is adapted from the DNA Glycosylase exercise found here.
The protein structure you will use in the exercise was published in the following article:
- Huang, C. C., Tang, M., Zhang, M. Y., Majeed, S., Montabana, E., Stanfield, R. L., ... & Kwong, P. D. (2005). Structure of a V3-containing HIV-1 gp120 core. Science, 310(5750), 1025-1028. DOI: 10.1126/science.1118398
Background
In this exercise, you will explore the structure of an HIV envelope protein necessary for infection of CD4+ lymphocytes. The exterior envelope glycoprotein, gp120, is presented as a spike on the surface of the HIV virion that is anchored to the cell via transmembrane envelope glycoprotein, gp41. Both of these glycoproteins are encoded by the HIV env gene. The binding of gp120 to the CD4 glycoprotein and, subsequently, chemokine receptors (CCR5 and CXCR4) on the lymphocyte surface enables fusion of the virion and cell membranes.
Learning objectives
We will explore the relationship between a protein’s structure and its function in HIV exterior envelope glycoprotein (gp120).
Getting started
We will begin this exercise by exploring the structure of gp120 using a molecular 3-D viewer called StarBiochem. In this particular structure, the exterior envelope protein is bound to a two-domain fragment of CD4 and an antigen-binding fragment (Fab) of a neutralizing antibody (X5) that prevents binding to chemokine receptors.
We will first focus on the structure of gp120 and then on how this protein interacts with lymphocyte proteins to accomplish membrane fusion.
- To begin using StarBiochem, please navigate to: http://mit.edu/star/biochem/.
- Click on the Start button. This will download the file
StarBiochem.jnlp.
- Launch StarBiochem via the file above.
- If you receive the error message "Application Blocked by Security Settings", follow the protocol below to adjust your Java security settings:
- Open the Java Control Panel.
- Windows: Open the Control Panel. Click on Programs, then on the Java icon.
- Mac: Open System Preferences and then click on the Java icon.
- Click on the Security tab.
- Under the Exception Site List section, click on Edit Site List...
- Click Add and type in:
http://star.mit.edu. Then click Add once more and Continue in the warning window. This will allow StarBiochem to be recognized as an exception to the standard Java security protocol.
- Open the Java Control Panel.
- When presented with a security warning, check the box at the bottom of the window and click Run.
- In the top menu, click on Import > RCSB (Protein Data Bank)... In the search window, type in gp120 and then select 2B4C from the list of PDB ids. This will open the structure of "Crystal Structure of Hiv-1 Jr-fl Gp120 Core Protein Containing the Third Variable Region (V3) Complexed With CD4 and the X5 Antibody (2B4C)", which was first presented in the Huang et al. (2005) article. "2B4C" is the four character unique ID for this structure.
Take a moment to look at the structure from various angles by rotating and zooming in on the structure.
- Instructions for changing the view of a structure can be found in the top menu, under Help > Structure viewing instructions.
- The current way you are viewing the structure is by seeing each atom and bond in the protein drawn as a ball and a line, respectively. This way of representing a structure is called the ball-and-stick model and is the default model in StarBiochem. The ball-and-stick model allows you to see how atoms in the structure bond together. However, the space each atom occupies IS NOT accurately represented. To see a more realistic representation of the atoms in the structure you can use the space-filled model, where each atom is drawn as a sphere, whose size represents the physical space an atom occupies.
You can switch from the ball-and-stick model to the space-filled model in StarBiochem by increasing the size of the atoms in the structure:
- Notice that different atoms are slightly different in size.
- Gray = Carbon, Blue = Nitrogen, Red = Oxygen, Yellow = Sulfur
- Click on the Primary tab. The default atom size is 20% (ball-and-stick model).
- Move the Atoms Size slider to 100% (space-filled model).
The Reference section contains a series of terms and useful information that you will refer to during this exercise.
Exercise
- The 2B4C gp120 structure is not entirely deglycosylated. Can you differentiate between the DNA and carbohydrate components? How did you distinguish the carbohydrate from the protein?
- gp120 contains multiple sulfur atoms.
- a) Identify the name and sequence number of one of the amino acids in the structure that contains a sulfur atom.
- Using your mouse, point to a sulfur atom (yellow) in the structure. A small box appears on top of the mouse cursor indicating the name of the amino acid and its position in the amino acid sequence (ex:“[SER]156:H.HG #14367” amino acid: serine; position: 156).
- b) Is the sulfur atom located in the backbone or in the side chain of the amino acid?
- From the top menu select View View Specific Regions / Set Center of Rotation. This will open a smaller window, which enables you to set specific region(s) of the structure visible and centered in the viewer. Follow the steps below to view only the amino acid with the sulfur atom identified above.
- In the Protein Primary tab of the View Specific Regions / Set Center of Rotation window, select the amino acid identified above in the Sequence Window.
- Move the VDW Radius slider all the way to the left (1 Van der Waals radii). Zoom in as needed.
- First uncheck the side-chain box to hide the side-chain atoms and view only the atoms in the backbone. Next uncheck the backbone box and check the side-chain box to view only the atoms in the side-chain.
- a) Identify the name and sequence number of one of the amino acids in the structure that contains a sulfur atom.
- Next, we will explore the primary structure of the gp120 protein (Reference). The gp120 protein consists of 492 amino acids. List the 16 amino acids numbered 335 through 350 in order.
- Reset the structure by clicking Reset -> Reset structure in the top menu.
- In the Protein -> Primary tab within the main StarBiochem window, scroll down in the Sequence Window to locate amino acids 335-350 in the sequence. Refer to the Reference page for the complete name of each amino acid.
- Within a protein chain, amino acids form local structures called secondary structures (Reference).
- a) Explore the secondary structures found in gp120. Are helices, sheets or coils present in gp120? Describe the color that represents the secondary structures you observe.
- Click on the Secondary tab.
- To show the secondary structures one at a time, check the box beside the desired structure (ex: helices) and move the Structures Size slider to the right to increase the size.
- View additional secondary structures that may be present by checking the boxes next to each structure.
- b) Amino acids 335 through 350 fold into one of the secondary structures. Which secondary structure do they fold into?
- In the View Specific Regions window, go to the Protein Secondary tab and click the All button.
- Within the amino acid Sequence Window, select amino acids 335-350: click on amino acid 335, hold down Shift and click on amino acid 350.
- Move the VDW Radius slider to the left to show only the selected amino acids in the viewer.
- c) Secondary structures are held together by backbone-backbone hydrogen bonds. Name the hydrogen bond donors and acceptors that hold together the secondary structure identified above. How many residues apart are these atoms?
- In the Secondary tab, move the Hydrogen Bonds Size slider to 50.
- d) Amino acid side chains are organized in specific arrangements within secondary structures. For amino acids 335 through 350, how are the side chains oriented in 3-dimensional space in relationship to the secondary structure? Post a screenshot from StarBiochem to support your answer.
- a) Explore the secondary structures found in gp120. Are helices, sheets or coils present in gp120? Describe the color that represents the secondary structures you observe.
- Now we will explore the relationship between gp120’s structure and one of the several types of amino acids that contribute to gp120’s overall shape, its tertiary structure (Reference).
- a) Negatively charged amino acids are hydrophilic (Reference). Are the negatively charged amino acids located on the inside (buried) or outside (exposed) of this protein? What does that suggest about the cellular environment surrounding this protein, is it hydrophobic or hydrophilic? Explain your answer and provide a screenshot from StarBiochem as support.
- In the top menu, click Reset -> Reset structure.
- Click on the Tertiary tab. Move the Atoms Size slider to the left decreasing size for all the atoms in the protein.
- Click on the negatively charged/acidic button. Move the Atoms Size slider to the right to increase the atom size for the negatively charged/acidic amino acids.
- b) Charged amino acids can possess negative (acidic) or positive (basic) charge. Electrostatic attraction between acidic and basic residues can result in non-covalent interactions, which are referred to as salt bridges. Locate a salt bridge within the structure of gp120. Name the residues involved and provide a screenshot. Recall that HIV infects CD4+ lymphocytes, which can be found circulating throughout the body in the blood. How would conditions that effect blood pH such as metabolic acidosis impact the gp120 salt bridge that you identified? How could such alterations impact the structure and function of the gp120 protein as a whole?
- Click on the positively charged/basic button. Move the Atom Size slider further to the right if desired to increase the atom size for the positively charged/basic amino acids.
- c) Pairs of sulfur atoms within proteins can form covalent bonds, known as disulfide bonds. Identify a disulfide bond within the structure of gp120. What residues are involved in this interaction? Provide a screenshot from StarBiochem to support your answer. Disulfide bonds are the only covalent interactions involved in forming tertiary structure. What advantages might covalent bonding have over the other non-covalent interactions that are involved in comprising the tertiary structure of a protein?
- In the top menu, click Reset -> Reset structure.
- Click on the Tertiary tab.
- Move the Disulfide Bonds Size slider to the right to increase the size of the displayed disulfide bonds until they can be clearly visualized.
- a) Negatively charged amino acids are hydrophilic (Reference). Are the negatively charged amino acids located on the inside (buried) or outside (exposed) of this protein? What does that suggest about the cellular environment surrounding this protein, is it hydrophobic or hydrophilic? Explain your answer and provide a screenshot from StarBiochem as support.
- Now let’s explore how gp120 interacts with CD4 to recognize the CD4+ lymphocyte. In this particular structure, the gp120 protein is bound to only two domains of the CD4 glycoprotein. First, let’s make the CD4 protein more visible.
- quaternary structure
- identify different components or provide key
- interactions between the two?
(Steps below this line have not been edited, apart from introducing the term gp120)
- In the top menu, click Reset Reset structure.
- Click on the Nucleic Acids tab. Move the Atoms Size slider to the right (35%) to increase the size of the DNA segment.
- In the Protein Primary tab move the Atoms Size slider completely to the left and the Bonds Translucency slider to the right (95%) to minimize the appearance of all the amino acids in the gp120 protein.
- Second, let’s take a closer look at how the DNA bases are oriented within the double helix. Each base is attached to a sugar and phosphate backbone to form a complete nucleotide. Within the double helix, a base within one strand pairs with another base from the opposite strand by hydrogen bonding forming a base pair: Adenine (A) base pairs with Thymine (T) and Cytosine (C) base pairs with Guanine (G).
- a) How many DNA base pairs can you count within this double helix?
- Click on the Nucleic Acids tab.
- Uncheck phosphates and sugars. Move the Atoms Size slider to the right (70%) to increase the size of the bases while leaving the size of the phosphates and sugar nucleotide components intact. This will allow you to count the base pairs more easily.
- b) How many DNA bases are unpaired (not paired to its partner on the other strand)?
- c) Is the oxidized guanine base paired or unpaired? Describe the position of the oxidized guanine with respect to the gp120 protein and the double helix. What does this suggest about the mechanism that gp120 uses to identify damaged DNA bases?
- Click on the Non-Peptide tab. Move the Atoms Size slider completely to the right to increase the size of the atoms in the oxidized guanine ([8OG]25).
- Certain amino acids within gp120 form contacts with the DNA and are able to recognize if a guanine base has been damaged by oxidation. Where are you more likely to find the amino acids that recognize damaged guanine bases within gp120, in Helix 1 or Helix 16? Explain why.
- In the Protein Secondary tab, click the All button.
- In the Sequence Window, select the amino acids within Helix 1: click on the first amino acid of Helix 1, Shift+click on the last amino acid of Helix1. Increase the size of Helix 1 by moving the Secondary Structures size slider to the right. Note the location of Helix 1 with respect to the oxidize guanine.
- Now in the Sequence Window, select the amino acids within Helix 16 as you did for Helix 1. Note the location of Helix 16 with respect to the oxidized guanine.
- Optional: This set of steps will allow you to see if any of the side chains within Helix 1 or Helix 16 contact the oxidized guanine ([8OG]25). Click on the Protein Primary tab. Select the amino acids that make up Helix 1 in the Sequence Window. Uncheck backbone. Move the Atoms Size slider to the right to visualize the side chains of the amino acids Helix 1. Now select the amino acids found within Helix 16.
--
- gp120 is able to distinguish very efficiently between guanine and its oxidized counterpart, 8-oxoguanine. This represents a formidable task given that the oxidized nucleobase, 8-oxoguanine, differs by only two atoms from its normal counterpart, guanine (positions 7 and 8). The following structures illustrate gp120 bound to either an 8-oxoguanine or a guanine nucleobase: “1YQR” (8-oxoguanine) and “1YQK” (guanine). We will compare these two structures to understand how gp120 can effectively distinguish between 8-oxoguanine and guanine. Use the diagram under the Reference section for details.
--
- In the top menu, click on Samples Select from Samples. Within the Amino Acid/Proteins Protein tab, select “DNA glycosylase hOGG1 w/ DNA containing oxoG - H. sapiens (1YQR)”. “1YQR” is the four character ID for this particular structure.
- Repeat these steps to open the “DNA glycosylase hOGG1 w/ DNA containing G - H. sapiens (1YQK)” structure. Glycine 42 in gp120 directly interacts with the base portion of 8-oxoguanine. This interaction is crucial for detection of oxidative damage of guanine bases. Examine the 8-oxoguanine and glycine 42 interaction in the “1YQR” structure.
- a) Which atom in the base portion of 8-oxoguanine is directly contacting glycine 42? Draw this interaction (use the chemical structures within this question and the amino acids structures found in the Reference page).
- In the Protein Primary tab move the Atoms Size slider completely to the left and the Bonds Translucency slider to completely to the right to minimize the appearance of all the amino acids in the gp120 protein.
- Click on the Nucleic Acids tab. Click the oxidized guanine ([8OG]23:C) and increase its size by moving the Atoms Size slider completely to the right.
- In the Protein Primary tab, click glycine 42 and increase its size by moving the Atoms Size slider completely to the right
- b) What does the interaction between 8-oxoguanine and glycine 42 indicate about how gp120 differentiates between 8-oxoguanine and guanine?
- c) Compare the general location and orientation of guanine and glycine 42 in the “1YQK” structure with that of 8-oxoguanine and glycine 42 in the “1YQR” structure. How do the location and orientation of these two nucleobases and glycine 42 differ in these structures? Explain how this comparison adds to your understanding of gp120’s ability to discriminate between 8-oxoguanine and guanine.
- Reset the “1YQR” structure by clicking on Reset Reset structure in the top menu.
- In the Protein Primary tab move the Atoms Size slider completely to the left and the Bonds Translucency slider to completely to the right (95%) to minimize the appearance of all the amino acids in the gp120 protein.
- Click on the Nucleic Acids tab. Click the oxidized guanine ([8OG]23:C) and increase its size by moving the Atoms Size slider completely to the right.
- In the Protein Primary tab, click glycine 42 and increase its size by moving the Atoms Size slider completely to the right.
- Repeat these steps with the “1YQK” structure, but instead of increasing the size of the oxidized guanine, increase the size of guanine at position 23.
- In the top menu, click on Samples Select from Samples. Within the Amino Acid/Proteins Protein tab, select “DNA glycosylase hOGG1 w/ DNA containing oxoG - H. sapiens (1YQR)”. “1YQR” is the four character ID for this particular structure.
--
- One intriguing question about gp120 and other DNA glycosylases is whether these enzymes search for DNA oxidation by extruding each base from DNA and presenting it for inspection to the active site or by recognizing DNA oxidation sites without extruding each base. It is known that the base pairing between the 8-oxoguanine nucleobase and cytosine (oxoG:C) does not result in a conformational change in the DNA double helix. Therefore, it seems unlikely that DNA glycosylases would be able to correctly detect the presence of an 8-oxoguanine nucleobase without extruding each base. Yet, DNA glycosylases need to survey approximately 6x109 base pairs in the human genome, making the extrusion of each base energetically prohibitive and extremely time-consuming. Crystal structure evidence of a bacterial homolog of gp120, called MutM, suggests that a specific amino acid, phenylalanine 114, in MutM intercalates into the DNA helix at each nucleotide position as DNA glycosylase travels along the DNA - if you are curious, this structure is found within Samples and it is called “DNA glycosylase MutM w/ DNA - G. stearothermophilus (2F5O)”. It has been hypothesized that phenylalanine 114 acts as a sensor to detect the presence of 8-oxoguanine nucleobases. To explain how intercalation of phenylalanine at the site of an oxoG:C would disrupt base pairing and promote extrusion of the 8-oxoguanine nucleobase, but not of A:T and G:C base pairs, it has been suggested that intercalation of phenylalanine 114 at the site of an oxoG:C base pair may sufficiently destabilize base pairing because oxoG:C base pairs are less stable than A:T and G:C pairs. Propose an experiment to test whether phenylalanine 114 plays a role in the detection and repair of 8-oxoguanine nucleobases
Reference
Primary structure
Describes the order of the amino acids in the protein chain but does not describe its shape.
Secondary structure
Describes shapes that form from local folding of regions within the amino acid chain. These smaller structures can be divided into two main types: helices and sheets. Coils are made of amino acids that do not form regular secondary structures (helices and sheets) but play important roles in protein folding.
Tertiary structure
Describes the entire folded shape of a protein chain. In addition, some proteins interact with themselves or with other proteins to form larger protein structures. These proteins have an additional level of protein structure:
Quaternary structureDescribes how multiple protein chains interact and fold to form a larger protein complex.