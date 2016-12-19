Ahearne:Vacancies

(Difference between revisions)

Vacancies

Post-doctoral research fellow positions in corneal bioengineering

Two European Research Council funded positions have become available for post-doctoral researchers in the area of corneal bioengineering and tissue regeneration at Trinity College Dublin, University of Dublin, Ireland. The aim of this research will be to develop and evaluate the regenerative capacities of artificial corneas both in-vitro and in-vivo. The successful candidates will be joining a dynamic, multidisciplinary team of researchers conducting high quality research in ocular tissue regeneration and have access to state-of-the-art facilities at the Trinity Centre for Bioengineering. All candidates require a PhD in a relevant discipline and strong evidence of scholarly output.

The first position will primarily focus on the development of a scaffold suitable for corneal regeneration. A strong background biomaterial processing and characterization is necessary. Previous experience in any the following would be desirable: cell culture, tissue engineering, electrospinning, hydrogels, 3D printing, mechanical testing, histology, immunohistochemistry, PCR and western blotting. The second position will primarily focus on the biological characterization, biocompatibility and potential clinical translation of the corneal scaffolds. Experience in managing or performing in-vivo studies would be particularly beneficial for this role. Previous experience in any of the following would be desirable: surgery, ophthalmology, in-vivo models, cell culture and characterization, tissue engineering, biomaterials, histology, immunohistochemistry, PCR and western blotting. Closing date for applications is 28th January 2017 with interviews to be held in late February. Interested candidates for these exciting opportunities should send a CV, cover letter and contact details for at least three referees to Prof. Mark Ahearne via e-mail (ahearnm@tcd.ie) before the closing dates. Informal enquires are welcome.





Post-graduate vacancies

We have no post-graduate vacancies at present but to discuss upcoming opportunities in the Ahearne Lab please contact Prof. Mark Ahearne via e-mail (ahearnm@tcd.ie).



